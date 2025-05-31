Car Deal of the Day: Super sci-fi Kia EV6 for an exceptional £260 per month

Star Trek styling with spacious cabin

265-mile range plus lightning-fast charging

Only £260 per month

The Kia EV6 is now more affordable to buy than ever thanks to the recent introduction of a new entry-level model, but if you’d rather lease the super sharp-looking, very spacious electric car, it’s available from only £280 per month through the Auto Express Find A Car service.

That price is being offered by Milease through Auto Express, and is for the new Kia EV6 Air Standard Range. The two-year lease deal requires an initial payment of £3,414, followed by monthly payments of £260.

Included in the offer is an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, but if you have a longer commute or enjoy a road trip – which the EV6 is very good at – you can increase the limit to 8,000 miles a year for just £17 extra a month. Or you can stretch it to 10,000 miles per annum, and still only pay £288 per month.

The EV6 feels very stable cruising on the motorway, and it’s quiet inside, too, plus Kia’s Lane Follow Assist 2.0 system helps make long journeys easier. But unlike some other electric family cars, this is a fun and enjoyable car to drive on some twisty roads.

This may be the bog-standard EV6, yet it still comes generously equipped with dual 12.3-inch curved displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, LED lights all-round, 19-inch alloy wheels, a reversing camera, and smart cruise control with stop-and-go functionality.

It also uses a 63kWh battery to provide up to 265 miles of range, and features the same type of 800-volt charging system as the £100k+ Porsche Taycan. This allows for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in just 18 minutes, if you can find a 350kW DC ultra-rapid charger.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

