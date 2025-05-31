Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Super sci-fi Kia EV6 for an exceptional £260 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 31 May is an extremely attractive price for this extremely capable electric family car

By:Ellis Hyde
31 May 2025
Kia EV6 - front cornering
  • Star Trek styling with spacious cabin
  • 265-mile range plus lightning-fast charging
  • Only £260 per month

The Kia EV6 is now more affordable to buy than ever thanks to the recent introduction of a new entry-level model, but if you’d rather lease the super sharp-looking, very spacious electric car, it’s available from only £280 per month through the Auto Express Find A Car service.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That price is being offered by Milease through Auto Express, and is for the new Kia EV6 Air Standard Range. The two-year lease deal requires an initial payment of £3,414, followed by monthly payments of £260. 

Included in the offer is an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, but if you have a longer commute or enjoy a road trip – which the EV6 is very good at – you can increase the limit to 8,000 miles a year for just £17 extra a month. Or you can stretch it to 10,000 miles per annum, and still only pay £288 per month.

The EV6 feels very stable cruising on the motorway, and it’s quiet inside, too, plus Kia’s Lane Follow Assist 2.0 system helps make long journeys easier. But unlike some other electric family cars, this is a fun and enjoyable car to drive on some twisty roads. 

This may be the bog-standard EV6, yet it still comes generously equipped with dual 12.3-inch curved displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, LED lights all-round, 19-inch alloy wheels, a reversing camera, and smart cruise control with stop-and-go functionality.

It also uses a 63kWh battery to provide up to 265 miles of range, and features the same type of 800-volt charging system as the £100k+ Porsche Taycan. This allows for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in just 18 minutes, if you can find a 350kW DC ultra-rapid charger. 

Kia EV6 - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Kia EV6 leasing offers from leading providers on our Kia EV6 deals hub page…

Deals on Kia EV6 rivals

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

New in-stock Hyundai Ioniq 5Cash £35,998Avg. savings £5,000
New Hyundai Ioniq 5

Configure now

Volkswagen Id.4

Volkswagen Id.4

New in-stock Volkswagen Id.4Cash £38,043Avg. savings £1,791
New Volkswagen Id.4

Configure now

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New in-stock Tesla Model YCash £44,990
New Tesla Model Y

Configure now

Check out the Kia EV6 Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Hit the road in style with the electric BMW i4 for only £344 a month
BMW i4 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Hit the road in style with the electric BMW i4 for only £344 a month

It may be a little overlooked these days, but the i4 is still a fine electric saloon. It’s our Deal of the Day for 30 May
News
30 May 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Cheap certainly means cheerful with the Citroen C3 – under £180 a month
New Citroen C3 Hybrid - front 3/4

Car Deal of the Day: Cheap certainly means cheerful with the Citroen C3 – under £180 a month

Citroen is a master of small cars, and the C3 is proof of that. It’s our Deal of the Day for 29 May
News
29 May 2025
Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs
Best electric car deals - header image

Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs

Making the switch to an EV? These car brands have an offer (or two) for you
Best cars & vans
29 May 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Comfy and chic Renault Scenic electric SUV for under £235 a month
Renault Scenic UK - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Comfy and chic Renault Scenic electric SUV for under £235 a month

The Scenic has always been a family favourite, and can be had at a tempting price. It’s out Deal of the Day for 28 May
News
28 May 2025

Most Popular

Electric car drivers won’t ever go back to petrol or diesel
Opinion - VW ID.7 GTX

Electric car drivers won’t ever go back to petrol or diesel

Editor Paul Barker thinks the EV transition is coming whether we like it or not
Opinion
28 May 2025
The MG HS just got hot! New 221bhp Hybrid+ model joins line-up
MG HS Hybrid+ - front 3/4

The MG HS just got hot! New 221bhp Hybrid+ model joins line-up

The Hybrid+ gives the MG HS another tool to take on the Dacia Bigster
News
28 May 2025
2026 Land Rover Defender updates look subtle, but they fix one huge annoyance for owners
Land Rover Defender MY26 updates - front

2026 Land Rover Defender updates look subtle, but they fix one huge annoyance for owners

Land Rover has introduced new, larger white-painted steel wheels for models with big brakes, fixing one massive irritation with the previous generatio…
News
30 May 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content