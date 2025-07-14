The smaller 96.3kWh battery is available as standard with a single 315bhp motor and can complete up to 517 miles on the Chinese CLTC testing cycle. A Pro model with a more powerful 489bhp dual-motor setup is capable of 477 miles. It is worth noting the Chinese CLTC range test is even more forgiving to EVs than the European WLTP cycle, with range figures often differing by approximately 15 to 25 per cent between the two, but even so these are incredible numbers considering the size and performance of the YU7.

The model we drove was the top-spec dual-motor Performance variant with a 101.7kWh battery and 749bhp peak power figure. With a range of around 471 miles, it doesn’t compromise on efficiency yet is still capable of reaching 0-62mph in just 3.2 seconds.

To drive, the YU7 is at once seamless and also quite violent thanks to the incredible performance from its two e-motors. The throttle is well calibrated, though, so it feels controlled and composed. Regenerative braking can be adjusted in three stages, with a final one-pedal mode able to bring you to a complete stop without touching the brake pedal.

A fast EV is nothing unusual in this day and age, but the real surprise is how well Xiaomi has tuned the YU7’s ride and handling. The model we drove featured air suspension and adaptive damping, and handled its huge 2.8-tonne mass with ease. This is all helped by accurate steering, and is a remarkable result considering the company has only around a decade of experience in automotive engineering and design.

Yet the biggest selling point might be that Xiaomi has priced the YU7 from just over £26,000 in the local Chinese market, with the top-spec model we’re driving here costing just £33,820. These aren’t at all relevant to a potential price when, or if, Xiaomi ever decides to sell its cars in the UK but the YU7 proposition as a whole is a huge testament to the speed of Chinese manufacturers' progress. Xiaomi is not just building competent EVs, but world-class ones at incredibly low prices.

Model: Xiaomi YU7 Performance Base price: £33,820 (CDM pricing) Powertrain: 101.7kWh battery, 2x e-motor Transmission: 1-speed automatic, all-wheel drive Power/torque: 680bhp/866Nm 0-62mph: 3.2 seconds Top speed: 156mph Range/charging: 481 miles/500kW Length/width/height: 4,999mm/1,996mm/1,600mm On sale: In China only (for now)

