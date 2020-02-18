Porsche Cayenne review

Our opinion on the Porsche Cayenne

The original Porsche Cayenne kicked off the craze for ultra-sporty SUVs way back in 2002, and the latest iteration continues that tradition of being genuinely engaging to drive, while offering impressive levels of comfort and refinement. Throw in excellent build quality and the kudos of the Porsche badge, and you have a prestige set of wheels that covers every base – including being able to put your family in it. To buyers who can afford to buy and run a Cayenne, we'd say go for it.

About the Porsche Cayenne

It’s easy to forget the significance of the Cayenne because of how ubiquitous it is on our roads, but the original car caused a massive furore amongst enthusiasts at the time who hated the idea, fearing that Porsche had gone soft. However, if it hadn’t been for this model, those same enthusiasts wouldn’t have enjoyed the raft of new Porsche sports cars built upon the profits of the Cayenne.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This latest version of the petrol- or plug-in hybrid powered Porsche 4x4 was introduced in late 2017, and is the third generation in the Cayenne series. It now sits alongside the much newer Porsche Cayenne Electric in the line-up, so be sure to check out our dedicated review of that model, too.