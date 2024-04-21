Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New 2024 Porsche Cayenne GTS blasts in with 493bhp

The Porsche Cayenne GTS combines V8 power with a dynamically-focused chassis

by: Jordan Katsianis
21 Apr 2024
Porsche Cayenne GTS - front14

Porsche has revealed the next addition to its updated Cayenne range in the form of a more powerful new Porsche Cayenne GTS. Designed to be the most dynamic model in the range, the petrol-powered GTS packs a non-hybrid V8 engine and chassis updates derived from more specialised models in the range. 

The engine is the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 as you’ll find in the new Cayenne S, but here features a power boost to 493bhp – 39bhp more than before. This is backed up by 440Nm of torque (up 40Nm) and comes connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission and an active all-wheel drive system. 

The SUV will do 0-62mph in 4.4 seconds, and keep going to a 171mph top speed. But like the previous GTS models, this car isn’t about raw speed, but offering a more dynamic driving experience. 

To that end, Porsche has fitted an air suspension system with a unique setup for the GTS that runs 10mm lower than other Cayenne models in its standard setting. It also picks up all the hardware changes fitted to the facelifted Cayenne, including a new dual-valve PASM damper and twin-chamber air spring combination that allows for more reach from the suspension in terms of tuning and response. 

Porsche Cayenne GTS - rear14

Porsche has also fitted some of the previous-generation Cayenne Turbo GT’s suspension hardware on the front end, including its pivot bearings that allow for a 38-degree increase in negative camber. Porsche says this increases the amount of steering accuracy and feel, as well as overall front-end grip. 

In addition, Porsche’s torque-vectoring rear differential and sophisticated traction management systems are standard fit, but you’ll need to pay extra for the PDCC dynamic chassis control system and its active anti-roll bars. 

All GTS models feature a combination of darkened Sport Design styling elements and a set of 21-inch wheels. The standard SUV body style features black-tipped quad exhaust outlets, but Cayenne Coupe GTS buyers will be treated to a set of centre-mounted units. 

Inside, the dark interior theme is highlighted with coloured stitching and liberal use of Race-Tex, or Porsche’s version of Alcantara. And as with all Porsche models, customers can customise things further with styling and tech options. 

Both SUV and Coupe GTS models are available to order now, with the first cars arriving in the summer. All of this won’t come cheap, however, and without a standard Turbo model to be bookended by, prices have gone up, now starting from £106,100 for the SUV and £107,700 for the Coupe. That’s a £21,700 increase over an equivalent Cayenne S, which now shares the same engine and is barely 25bhp down on power.

Click here for our list of the fastest SUVs in the world...

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

