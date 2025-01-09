Porsche Cayenne set for another update as camouflaged Coupé version spied

The current, third-generation Porsche Cayenne arrived back in 2017, before receiving what we thought was a mid-life refresh in 2023. Now we can see there’s another update in the offing for the popular SUV, thanks to new spy shots of a Cayenne Coupé testing.

An all-electric fourth-generation Cayenne will arrive sometime this year and rather than simply replace the existing internal-combustion engined Mk3 version, Porsche decided last summer to continue sales of it alongside the new EV. So in order to keep the petrol-powered Cayenne feeling fresh against the upcoming electric model, Porsche is giving it another refresh – as our images show.

What’s immediately evident is that its front end takes inspiration from the recently facelifted 911. In particular, the vertical slats in the bumper’s air intake mimic Porsche’s sports car, and although the overall shape of the bumper looks unchanged, the temporary side lights could hint at a change in lighting arrangement. The rear appears unaltered from the facelifted car, with its rear lightbar and Porsche lettering combination.

In order to keep pace with the new Macan Electric, Porsche gave the Cayenne the option of a three-screen layout in 2024 (with a 10.9-inch display arriving for the passenger) and this is set to continue with the updated model, potentially as a no-cost option to raise its premium positioning.

The existing range of powertrains is also likely to be carried over for the updated Cayenne. The current engine line-up starts with a 348bhp 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine, which is followed by the E-Hybrid, which uses the same engine, but with electrical assistance from a 174bhp electric motor for a total power output of 464bhp. The E-Hybrid features a 25.9kWh (21.8kWh usable) battery pack, allowing for up to 40 miles of electric-only running.

The more powerful S E-Hybrid comes with around 40 miles of EV range, but a bit more power at 519bhp. The Cayenne S features a newer 468bhp, twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 rather than the pre-facelift 434bhp 2.9 twin-turbo V6, while the most potent Cayenne is the Turbo E-Hybrid, with its 729bhp output.

It’s no surprise that Porsche is willing to keep the petrol-powered Cayenne going a little longer as it’s likely to be the brand’s top-selling model for 2024. We can expect the Cayenne to continue with petrol power until at least 2030.

