New 2025 Porsche Cayenne EV spied for the first time

The first prototypes of the next-generation Porsche Cayenne SUV have hit the icy roads of Lapland, hiding a new all-electric chassis and powertrain that will form the second pillar of the brand’s future SUV lineup. Set to be based on the PPE platform being introduced in the new Macan, the Cayenne will have a mountain to climb when it arrives in 2025. When it does, it’ll have to match the unmitigated success of the last three generations, while joining a tough future market full of premium SUV rivals.

The Cayenne prototype spotted is still very much at the ‘mule’ stage, using a widened Macan body to conceal its new hardware underneath. The Cayenne will be one of the larger models based on the PPE platform, featuring a battery which will almost certainly be larger than the 100kWh unit used in the Macan. It should also feature a dual-motor powertrain setup – likely with some sort of torque-vectoring device on the rear axle.

To help disguise the next Cayenne’s high weight figure, the prototype also looks to be featuring both air-suspension and a rear-wheel steering system, with a possible application of the clever new active suspension system so far revealed on the Panamera.

Like the smaller Macan, the new Cayenne will run an 800V electrical system that in its current application is capable of supporting up to 270kW charging. It’s also flexible, so has the ability to split its 800V system when connected to a charger optimised for a 400V system without the need for a converter, saving weight and complexity.

Yet for many, the Cayenne’s appeal will likely remain in the new generation’s combination of sporty, premium styling, a high quality cabin and impressive driving dynamics while still offering good practicality. It’s still early, but there’s a good chance separate SUV and Coupe body styles will once again be available.

The Cayenne has long been a critical model for the German brand, which together with the Macan provide the majority of its overall vehicle sales. As a result, it’s expected that the existing petrol-powered Cayenne will continue to be sold alongside the new EV, especially considering it’s only just been given another major update.

But the new Cayenne won’t be the flagship SUV model for long after its 2025 reveal, with Porsche already confirming a new K1 flagship crossover will arrive to sit above the Cayenne in 2026. This model will be based on a new Porsche-specific platform called SSP Sport, introducing the next generation of battery and chassis tech, also finding a home in the next generation Taycan and Panamera.

