The best family cars boast a diverse skill set, making them able to cope in the wide variety of different situations that life with children tends to throw up (hopefully not in the literal sense). These cars should be practical, reliable, safe, and solidly built to take all that life can throw at them.

But those are essentials; we also want a family car to look good, have a dash of style, and drive with more than a hint of agility. They should also be comfortable and come with lots of advanced tech to make life on the road with a family easier to manage. Oh, and we also want a selection of different powertrains so we can select what works best for us - petrol, diesel, hybrid, plug-in hybrid or electric.

A tall order? Perhaps, but our road test experts have thoroughly tested every family car on sale in the UK and gathered this list of the top 10 best family cars that deliver across the board.

Compare the 10 best family cars

You can compare our full review ratings for the best family cars by using the table below, along with the starting price, maximum WLTP combined efficiency and boot space. Keep scrolling for more details on every car…

Click the links in the table above or continue reading to find out everything you need to know about the best family cars you can buy, according to our expert road testing team

1.Skoda Octavia

Prices from £27,400

Auto Express Family Car of the Year

Pros Cons Huge boot

Comfortable ride

Smart interior design Not as cheap as its predecessor

Some rivals are more fun to drive

Rear headroom is a little compromised

‘All-rounder’ is a term coined for the Skoda Octavia. It simply does most things very well, and a few things brilliantly.