New Dacia Bigster: Duster's big brother is value brand's first mid-size SUV

Meet the all-new Dacia Bigster: the rather aptly named bigger, more practical brother of our 2024 Small SUV of the Year, the Dacia Duster, and the value-focused brand’s first crack at the hugely important mid-size SUV market. It’ll arrive next year to challenge best-sellers such as the Nissan Qashqai, Kia Sportage and MG HS.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Bigster’s name and square-jawed design should be familiar, because a concept model was unveiled back in 2021 and previewed Dacia’s latest design language, which went on to shape the Mk3 Duster. The production Bigster looks undeniably tough, thanks to pronounced, boxy wheelarches, skid plates at the front and rear and lots of protective cladding.

That cladding, along with most of the rear bumper, is made from Starkle – a material created by Dacia’s engineers which contains up to 20 per cent recycled polypropylene, and isn’t treated or painted, giving a distinctive mottled finish. The skid plates, meanwhile, are, according to Dacia, “dyed in mass” – meaning they’re the same colour all the way through, making any scratches harder to see.

Other notable design features include Y-shaped headlights and tail-lights – like those on the Duster – which have been pushed to the edges of the car, to help create the impression of a wide stance. In the centre of the gloss black grille is the familiar ‘Dacia Link’ logo, and there’s a new Indigo Blue paint colour that’s exclusive to the Bigster.