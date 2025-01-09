Dacia Bigster to hit UK streets fast as brand signals high hopes for the new SUV

It was close to a year between the unveiling of the third-generation Dacia Duster and the first examples arriving in the UK – but the timeframe for getting the all-new Dacia Bigster onto people’s driveways will be much shorter.

In an exclusive interview, UK brand director Luke Broad told Auto Express that the Bigster, which was revealed in mid-October last year, will go on sale in March and that “first customer deliveries will begin at the end of April”.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Broad said: “It’s all happening super-fast.” He explained that Dacia’s UK sales and marketing team, plus those involved in engineering and commercial functions elsewhere, learned a lot from the launch of the Mk3 Duster – our reigning Small SUV of the Year.

He continued: “The strategy of the brand is focused around the [Renault Group’s] CMF-B platform. The latest Duster was an all-new car, so everything was totally ground up new or revised for Dacia.

“By having the Bigster on exactly the same electronic and mechanical platform, it means all of the route to market challenges that you face with launching any new car have been addressed with the new Duster. Therefore with Bigster, from opening and announcing prices to launching the car, it’s only a two-and-a-half month gap.”