Dacia Duster vs MG ZS: which is the best budget hybrid SUV?

“All the car you ever need” is something of a cliché, but at the same time it’s a phrase that raises a very pertinent question, given the current landscape of the UK market. Vast SUVs with six-figure price tags, and plug-in hybrids that struggle to deliver better efficiency than regular hybrids make you wonder if there’s a simpler way.

Well here’s a pair of new SUVs with hybrid assistance. Neither takes up much space on the road, nor will they make a big dent in your bank account. The first is from Dacia, a brand that has long stood for value for money, and while the latest Duster aims a little higher in terms of its social standing by displaying a more rugged, adventurous side, it’s still something of a bargain, with even the top-spec model weighing in at under £27,000.

Up against it is a brand with a familiar name that has waded into the same bargain-priced space that Dacia has occupied almost exclusively for years. The first MG ZS was a cheap family car that ticked many boxes, but its internal-combustion powertrain options were limited. Now MG hopes that a fresh model with a new hybrid powertrain will lift it fully into Dacia’s territory.

Dacia Duster

Model: Dacia Duster Hybrid Journey Price: £25,945 Powertrain: 4cyl, 1,598cc petrol engine, plus 2x e-motors, multi-mode auto, 138bhp 0-62mph: 10.1 seconds Test efficiency: 52.3mpg Official range: 575 miles Annual VED: £180

Dacia wants to pitch itself as an outdoorsy, lifestyle brand, and the Dacia Duster is the car in its line-up that fits that bill best of all.