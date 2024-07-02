Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Awards

Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: MG3

The MG3 is the 2024 Auto Express Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year, with the Honda Civic and Dacia Jogger commended

by: Alex Ingram
2 Jul 2024
MG3 - Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 20247

Whether you judge this category by the affordable part or the hybrid part, the MG3 makes itself incredibly hard to beat. The brand’s latest supermini packs a huge amount of punch into its compact footprint. Its powertrain has more electrical assistance than any of its rivals, to the point where its 134bhp motor offers almost as much power on its own as many competitors provide from their full system. That means the MG drives like an electric car around town, with responsive, smooth performance permanently on tap. 

When the petrol engine does kick in, the overall output leaps to 192bhp, giving a huge amount of performance for a car of this size. 

But it isn’t just the powertrain that makes it feel grown up, because the MG has the ride and refinement to rival the most cosseting cars in its class. It’s even fun to drive, with keen handling complemented by a stable chassis that’s reassuring for all drivers. 

Despite all of this, the MG vastly undercuts the competition on price. The entry-level model weighs in at just £18,495, which is more than £4,000 cheaper than the next most-affordable full-hybrid supermini. And there’s little skimping on the standard kit for that cost, either, because alloy wheels, satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and even adaptive cruise control are all part of the package.

By any measure of supermini or hybrid quality, then, the MG3 is an absolute bargain, and one of the best cars we’ve driven all year.

Our choice

MG3 Hybrid+ Trophy (£20,495)

With both trim levels so cheap, we’d splash out the top-spec Trophy model, which adds keyless entry, leather trim, heated front seats and steering wheel, and a 360-degree parking camera for two grand more. That still makes it much cheaper than even the entry-level versions of its rivals.

Commended

Honda Civic

Our affordable hybrid choice for the past two years loses out to the MG3 this year, but that shouldn’t detract from what a fantastic all-rounder it still is. The Honda Civic is spacious and great to drive, and its hybrid powertrain also beats its nearest rivals for performance and economy.

Dacia Jogger

Not only is the Dacia Jogger comfortably the cheapest seven-seater on the new-car market, but it’s also further away from competition that comes with hybrid power. It’s a spacious car on the inside, but it remains impressively compact on the outside, so it’s relaxing and easy to drive, too. 

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2024 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2024: the winners

New Car Awards 2024: introductionLuxury Car of the Year 2024: BMW 7 Series
Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3Hot Hatch of the Year 2024: Honda Civic Type R
City Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai i10Coupe of the Year 2024: Maserati GranTurismo
Supermini of the Year 2024: Citroen C3Convertible of the Year 2024: Mazda MX-5
Family Car of the Year 2024: Skoda OctaviaPerformance Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Estate Car of the Year 2024: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3
Small Company Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai KonaPremium Electric Car of the Year 2024: Porsche Taycan
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2024: Tesla Model 3Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: MG3
Large Company Car of the Year 2024: Kia EV9Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: BMW 530e
Small SUV of the Year 2024: Dacia DusterPick-up of the Year 2024: Ford Ranger
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2024: Hyundai TucsonElectric Van of the Year 2024: Ford E-Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2024: Skoda KodiaqVan of the Year 2024: Ford Transit Courier
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2024: MINI CountrymanDriver Power Award 2024: Dacia Duster
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Lexus NXPrevious winners
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Porsche Cayenne 

Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

