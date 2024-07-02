Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: MG3

By any measure of supermini or hybrid quality, then, the MG3 is an absolute bargain, and one of the best cars we’ve driven all year.

Our choice

MG3 Hybrid+ Trophy (£20,495)

With both trim levels so cheap, we’d splash out the top-spec Trophy model, which adds keyless entry, leather trim, heated front seats and steering wheel, and a 360-degree parking camera for two grand more. That still makes it much cheaper than even the entry-level versions of its rivals.

Commended

Honda Civic

Advertisement - Article continues below

Our affordable hybrid choice for the past two years loses out to the MG3 this year, but that shouldn’t detract from what a fantastic all-rounder it still is. The Honda Civic is spacious and great to drive, and its hybrid powertrain also beats its nearest rivals for performance and economy.

Dacia Jogger

Not only is the Dacia Jogger comfortably the cheapest seven-seater on the new-car market, but it’s also further away from competition that comes with hybrid power. It’s a spacious car on the inside, but it remains impressively compact on the outside, so it’s relaxing and easy to drive, too.

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2024 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2024: the winners

Subscribe to Auto Express magazine

For the full New Car Awards experience, make sure you pick up a copy of our special 2024 New Car Awards collectors' edition of the Auto Express magazine, which will be available in shops on July 3rd.

You can buy individual issues of Auto Express or subscribe for even bigger discounts on the print magazine cover price. You can also subscribe or download individual issues of our digital edition direct to your desktop, phone or tablet as well.

Stay right up to date with the latest from the world of cars in 2024 and beyond, subscribe to our email newsletter and follow us on social media...