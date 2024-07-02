Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2024: Tesla Model 3

The company-car business is a numbers game, and based purely on the figures, there are few electric cars that can match the superb Model 3.

Our choice

Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive (£39,990)

The base Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive will be more than enough for most users. It covers the 0-62mph dash in 5.8 seconds, yet still has a 318-mile WLTP range. Meanwhile, even higher-rate income tax payers will face annual BiK costs of just £319 in 2024/25.

Commended

BMW i4

The BMW i4 runs the Model 3 very close for efficiency and charging speeds, but look beyond those crucial statistics and the i4 has the edge. In terms of handling, in-car tech and cabin quality, nothing in this class can top it, yet it’s also comfortable and refined. True to BMW traditions, it’s the keen driver’s choice.

Volkswagen ID.7

The ID.7 is the most accomplished electric car Volkswagen has yet produced. In a class where rivals try to be sporty (and generally fail), the ID.7 instead prioritises comfort and succeeds brilliantly; none of its rivals can match it for ride comfort or interior space. Efficiency is strong and VW’s in-car tech is constantly improving, too.

