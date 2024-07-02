Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2024: Tesla Model 3
The Tesla Model 3 is the 2024 Auto Express Mid-size Company Car of the Year with the BMW i4 and Volkswagen ID.7 commended
For 2024, the Mid-size Company Car award passes from one Tesla to another. Last year’s winner, the Model Y, has been replaced at the top by the Model 3, whose mid-life refresh has helped it take the prize. But calling the changes to the American brand’s four-door saloon a mere mid-life update undersells how much the car has improved almost entirely across the board.
We are impressed with the improvement in refinement Tesla has achieved; the introduction of acoustic glass, revised suspension bushings and extra soundproofing materials has made the latest 3 a more relaxing car to drive on long motorway trips.
Its drivers can go even farther now, too. The Model 3 was already the most efficient car in its class, but that new, more distinctive face cuts an even cleaner shape through the air, so the Long Range model is now capable of a 390-mile range, according to WLTP figures.
As ever, Tesla seals the deal with its superb Supercharger network, which is still one of the fastest and certainly the easiest public electric car charging option around. Depending on spec, the Model 3 charges at up to a rapid 250kW, which means few cars on the road will get you moving sooner. There’s also an even sharper infotainment system, so whether you’re moving or not, it’s better to use than ever.
The company-car business is a numbers game, and based purely on the figures, there are few electric cars that can match the superb Model 3.
Our choice
Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive (£39,990)
The base Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive will be more than enough for most users. It covers the 0-62mph dash in 5.8 seconds, yet still has a 318-mile WLTP range. Meanwhile, even higher-rate income tax payers will face annual BiK costs of just £319 in 2024/25.
Commended
The BMW i4 runs the Model 3 very close for efficiency and charging speeds, but look beyond those crucial statistics and the i4 has the edge. In terms of handling, in-car tech and cabin quality, nothing in this class can top it, yet it’s also comfortable and refined. True to BMW traditions, it’s the keen driver’s choice.
The ID.7 is the most accomplished electric car Volkswagen has yet produced. In a class where rivals try to be sporty (and generally fail), the ID.7 instead prioritises comfort and succeeds brilliantly; none of its rivals can match it for ride comfort or interior space. Efficiency is strong and VW’s in-car tech is constantly improving, too.
