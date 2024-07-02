Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Awards

Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2024: Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is the 2024 Auto Express Mid-size Company Car of the Year with the BMW i4 and Volkswagen ID.7 commended

by: Alex Ingram
2 Jul 2024
Tesla Model 3 - Mid-size Company Car of the Year 20247

For 2024, the Mid-size Company Car award passes from one Tesla to another. Last year’s winner, the Model Y, has been replaced at the top by the Model 3, whose mid-life refresh has helped it take the prize. But calling the changes to the American brand’s four-door saloon a mere mid-life update undersells how much the car has improved almost entirely across the board. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

We are impressed with the improvement in refinement Tesla has achieved; the introduction of acoustic glass, revised suspension bushings and extra soundproofing materials has made the latest 3 a more relaxing car to drive on long motorway trips. 

Its drivers can go even farther now, too. The Model 3 was already the most efficient car in its class, but that new, more distinctive face cuts an even cleaner shape through the air, so the Long Range model is now capable of a 390-mile range, according to WLTP figures.

As ever, Tesla seals the deal with its superb Supercharger network, which is still one of the fastest and certainly the easiest public electric car charging option around. Depending on spec, the Model 3 charges at up to a rapid 250kW, which means few cars on the road will get you moving sooner. There’s also an even sharper infotainment system, so whether you’re moving or not, it’s better to use than ever.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The company-car business is a numbers game, and based purely on the figures, there are few electric cars that can match the superb Model 3.

Our choice

Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive (£39,990)

The base Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive will be more than enough for most users. It covers the 0-62mph dash in 5.8 seconds, yet still has a 318-mile WLTP range. Meanwhile, even higher-rate income tax payers will face annual BiK costs of just £319 in 2024/25.

Commended

BMW i4 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The BMW i4 runs the Model 3 very close for efficiency and charging speeds, but look beyond those crucial statistics and the i4 has the edge. In terms of handling, in-car tech and cabin quality, nothing in this class can top it, yet it’s also comfortable and refined. True to BMW traditions, it’s the keen driver’s choice.

Volkswagen ID.7

The ID.7 is the most accomplished electric car Volkswagen has yet produced. In a class where rivals try to be sporty (and generally fail), the ID.7 instead prioritises comfort and succeeds brilliantly; none of its rivals can match it for ride comfort or interior space. Efficiency is strong and VW’s in-car tech is constantly improving, too.

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2024 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2024: the winners

New Car Awards 2024: introductionLuxury Car of the Year 2024: BMW 7 Series
Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3Hot Hatch of the Year 2024: Honda Civic Type R
City Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai i10Coupe of the Year 2024: Maserati GranTurismo
Supermini of the Year 2024: Citroen C3Convertible of the Year 2024: Mazda MX-5
Family Car of the Year 2024: Skoda OctaviaPerformance Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Estate Car of the Year 2024: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3
Small Company Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai KonaPremium Electric Car of the Year 2024: Porsche Taycan
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2024: Tesla Model 3Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: MG3
Large Company Car of the Year 2024: Kia EV9Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: BMW 530e
Small SUV of the Year 2024: Dacia DusterPick-up of the Year 2024: Ford Ranger
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2024: Hyundai TucsonElectric Van of the Year 2024: Ford E-Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2024: Skoda KodiaqVan of the Year 2024: Ford Transit Courier
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2024: MINI CountrymanDriver Power Award 2024: Dacia Duster
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Lexus NXPrevious winners
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Porsche Cayenne 

Subscribe to Auto Express magazine

For the full New Car Awards experience, make sure you pick up a copy of our special 2024 New Car Awards collectors' edition of the Auto Express magazine, which will be available in shops on July 3rd.

You can buy individual issues of Auto Express or subscribe for even bigger discounts on the print magazine cover price. You can also subscribe or download individual issues of our digital edition direct to your desktop, phone or tablet as well.

Stay right up to date with the latest from the world of cars in 2024 and beyond, subscribe to our email newsletter and follow us on social media...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Car Awards 2024: the winners
New Car Awards 2024 header
Awards

New Car Awards 2024: the winners

The best new cars on sale in 2024 are right here. These are the winners of the 2024 New Car Awards…
2 Jul 2024
Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3
Citroen e-C3 - Car of the Year 2024
Awards

Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3

The new all-electric Citroen e-C3 is the Auto Express Car of the Year for 2024
2 Jul 2024
Family Car of the Year 2024: Skoda Octavia
Skoda Octavia - Family Car of the Year 2024
Awards

Family Car of the Year 2024: Skoda Octavia

The Skoda Octavia is the 2024 Auto Express Family Car of the Year, with the Dacia Jogger and Honda Civic commended
2 Jul 2024
Small SUV of the Year 2024: Dacia Duster
Dacia Duster - Small SUV of the Year 2024
Awards

Small SUV of the Year 2024: Dacia Duster

The Dacia Duster is the 2024 Auto Express Small SUV of the Year, with the Hyundai Kona and Jeep Avenger commended
2 Jul 2024

Most Popular

An average new car price of £40k is simply too high for most people
Opinion - Dealership
Opinion

An average new car price of £40k is simply too high for most people

With the average price of a new car in the UK now over £40,000, Mike Rutherford thinks vehicle manufacturers need to rip up their RRP lists and start …
30 Jun 2024
New Ford Capri all set for 10 July reveal, and yes, it’s an electric SUV
Ford Capri light
News

New Ford Capri all set for 10 July reveal, and yes, it’s an electric SUV

The 1970s and 80s icon is being reinvented as an electric coupe-SUV, based on the new Ford Explorer EV
26 Jun 2024
New Skoda Elroq prototype review: electric SUV shows plenty of promise
Skoda Elroq prototype - front
Road tests

New Skoda Elroq prototype review: electric SUV shows plenty of promise

The new Skoda Elroq is heavily-based on the Enyaq, albeit in a slightly smaller package
30 Jun 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content