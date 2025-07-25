Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Tesla testing self-driving tech in the UK: Robotaxi coming to London?

A video released by Tesla shows a Model 3 navigating the tricky roads of London (almost) completely hands-free

By:Tom Jervis
25 Jul 2025
Tesla Model 3 - tailgate badging

Tesla has begun testing its self-driving software on the streets of London, hinting at the fact its autonomous fleet of Robotaxis could make their way across the Atlantic to the UK.

A new video posted on X shows a Tesla Model 3 being driven around London (almost) completely hands-free; the software shown is what Tesla describes as ‘Full Self Driving (Supervised)’ – or autonomous Level 2 in more official terms – meaning a person needs to sit in the driver’s seat in order to take control in case of something going awry.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Elon Musk’s EV brand says the cars used within this test share the same hardware as those that consumers can buy; the self-driving functionality is provided via a special software update. The software also enables the car to autonomously navigate an unmapped car park using AI – much like the Autopilot ‘Summon’ function that’s only available in the United States.

If you prefer to drive yourself, our Find A Car service can help you find top deals on a new or used Tesla Model 3...

The video also shows the Model 3 taking on the infamous Magic Roundabout in Swindon without any intervention from the driver. Tesla says the software is ready to go, although current Government legislation only permits testing for now, with self-driving taxi services allowed in the UK from next year in trial form.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

All of this signals that we could potentially see Tesla’s Robotaxi service launch in the UK in the next couple of years; this has already soft-launched in Texas using modified versions of the Tesla Model Y SUV. Much like the test in the UK, these require a supervisor to be present, although they will eventually be replaced by the fully autonomous Tesla Cybercab, which was shown in London last year.

Self-driving Tesla Model 3 on Westminster Bridge

Tesla has said, however, that it expects its Full Self Driving (Supervised) tech to go live in Europe later this year, meaning while you may not be able to hail an autonomous Tesla taxi, owners will be able to try the tech for themselves.

With Uber also set to launch its own self-driving taxi service in London in Spring next year, the UK Government recently launched its consultation on self-driving vehicles, asking the industry and public to provide their own views. 

Future of Roads Minister, Lilian Greenwood, dubbed self-driving vehicles “one of the most exciting opportunities to improve transport for so many people, especially those in rural areas or unable to drive”. 

She added: “We want to work with passengers and industry to make this new form of transport safe and accessible, as we take our next steps towards adoption.”

Come and join our WhatsApp channel for the latest car news and reviews...

Deals on the Model 3 and its rivals

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

New in-stock Tesla Model 3Cash £39,990
New Tesla Model 3

Configure now

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai Ioniq 6

New in-stock Hyundai Ioniq 6Cash £41,961Avg. savings £5,473
New Hyundai Ioniq 6

Configure now

BMW I4

BMW I4

New in-stock BMW I4Cash £43,826Avg. savings £10,500
New BMW I4

Configure now

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Thanks Elon! Tesla Model 3 now under £280 a month
Tesla Model 3 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Thanks Elon! Tesla Model 3 now under £280 a month

Tesla’s Model 3 still represents the benchmark in the electric saloon car class, and it’s our Deal of the Day for July 24
News
24 Jul 2025
Best electric cars 2025
Best electric cars - July 2025 header image

Best electric cars 2025

Thinking about making the switch to an electric vehicle? Here are the EVs that should be on your shortlist, and why…
Best cars & vans
16 Jul 2025
Tesla Model 3 review
Tesla Model 3 - front tracking

Tesla Model 3 review

Despite many talented EV rivals, the technology-packed Tesla Model 3 remains one of the very best electric cars around
In-depth reviews
7 Jul 2025
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2025: Tesla Model 3
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2025: Tesla Model 3

Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2025: Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is the 2025 Auto Express Mid-size Company Car of the Year with the BMW i4 and Mercedes C 300 e commended
Awards
2 Jul 2025

Most Popular

Dacia’s baby EV due in 12 months with a tiny £15k price tag
Dacia £15k EV design render

Dacia’s baby EV due in 12 months with a tiny £15k price tag

Dacia's new model will be developed in double-quick time, and it'll be built in Europe to avoid China tariffs
News
24 Jul 2025
MG4 and MGS5 EV prices slashed in reply to Government Electric Car Grant
MG4 - rear

MG4 and MGS5 EV prices slashed in reply to Government Electric Car Grant

In order to boost sales, MG is announcing its own a £1,500 grant for some of its EVs
News
21 Jul 2025
Renault will “stick to the plan” as it hits number 2 in Europe
Renault 5 - front static

Renault will “stick to the plan” as it hits number 2 in Europe

Renault has no plans to fight Volkswagen for sales supremacy, despite huge growth in EV sales due to new Renault 5
News
23 Jul 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content