Tesla testing self-driving tech in the UK: Robotaxi coming to London?
A video released by Tesla shows a Model 3 navigating the tricky roads of London (almost) completely hands-free
Tesla has begun testing its self-driving software on the streets of London, hinting at the fact its autonomous fleet of Robotaxis could make their way across the Atlantic to the UK.
A new video posted on X shows a Tesla Model 3 being driven around London (almost) completely hands-free; the software shown is what Tesla describes as ‘Full Self Driving (Supervised)’ – or autonomous Level 2 in more official terms – meaning a person needs to sit in the driver’s seat in order to take control in case of something going awry.
Elon Musk’s EV brand says the cars used within this test share the same hardware as those that consumers can buy; the self-driving functionality is provided via a special software update. The software also enables the car to autonomously navigate an unmapped car park using AI – much like the Autopilot ‘Summon’ function that’s only available in the United States.
If you prefer to drive yourself, our Find A Car service can help you find top deals on a new or used Tesla Model 3...
The video also shows the Model 3 taking on the infamous Magic Roundabout in Swindon without any intervention from the driver. Tesla says the software is ready to go, although current Government legislation only permits testing for now, with self-driving taxi services allowed in the UK from next year in trial form.
All of this signals that we could potentially see Tesla’s Robotaxi service launch in the UK in the next couple of years; this has already soft-launched in Texas using modified versions of the Tesla Model Y SUV. Much like the test in the UK, these require a supervisor to be present, although they will eventually be replaced by the fully autonomous Tesla Cybercab, which was shown in London last year.
Tesla has said, however, that it expects its Full Self Driving (Supervised) tech to go live in Europe later this year, meaning while you may not be able to hail an autonomous Tesla taxi, owners will be able to try the tech for themselves.
With Uber also set to launch its own self-driving taxi service in London in Spring next year, the UK Government recently launched its consultation on self-driving vehicles, asking the industry and public to provide their own views.
Future of Roads Minister, Lilian Greenwood, dubbed self-driving vehicles “one of the most exciting opportunities to improve transport for so many people, especially those in rural areas or unable to drive”.
She added: “We want to work with passengers and industry to make this new form of transport safe and accessible, as we take our next steps towards adoption.”
Come and join our WhatsApp channel for the latest car news and reviews...
Deals on the Model 3 and its rivals
Find a car with the experts