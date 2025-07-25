Tesla has begun testing its self-driving software on the streets of London, hinting at the fact its autonomous fleet of Robotaxis could make their way across the Atlantic to the UK.

A new video posted on X shows a Tesla Model 3 being driven around London (almost) completely hands-free; the software shown is what Tesla describes as ‘Full Self Driving (Supervised)’ – or autonomous Level 2 in more official terms – meaning a person needs to sit in the driver’s seat in order to take control in case of something going awry.

Elon Musk’s EV brand says the cars used within this test share the same hardware as those that consumers can buy; the self-driving functionality is provided via a special software update. The software also enables the car to autonomously navigate an unmapped car park using AI – much like the Autopilot ‘Summon’ function that’s only available in the United States.

The video also shows the Model 3 taking on the infamous Magic Roundabout in Swindon without any intervention from the driver. Tesla says the software is ready to go, although current Government legislation only permits testing for now, with self-driving taxi services allowed in the UK from next year in trial form.