Tesla Model 3 vs Mercedes CLA: which EV is the elite executive car?

Add in a very competitive price, and this was why we decided to keep the Model 3 in place for the second year in a row as our top pick in the Mid-size Company Car of the Year category of the 2025 Auto Express New Car Awards.

Tesla owners can still consider themselves spoiled rotten by their access to the brilliant Supercharger network. It’s by far the easiest public charger system to use, speeds are great and the car can precondition its battery in order to optimise charge speeds on arrival.

Prices vary according to demand on any given site, but they generally cost far less than the other popular charging networks such as Gridserve and Ionity, too. And best of all, you don’t need to faff about with a credit card; the energy you use is paid off via direct debit each month.

On the road

The Mercedes feels superbly engineered, with refinement, handling and powertrain set-ups perfectly in tune. It’s the ride quality that is the CLA’s standout feature, though; it feels more comfortable than many of the brand’s larger models. The Tesla is a much better car to drive since mid-life updates; refinement is a match for the CLA’s, but its ride is less accomplished and its steering and handling feel rather unnatural.

Tech highlights

Two technical features help the CLA stand out against its rivals. First is the inclusion of a two-speed gearbox that uses its second gear on a cruise to improve high-speed efficiency. The second comes from its 800-volt charging architecture that allows top-ups of up to 320kW, adding 200 miles of range in 10 minutes. The Model 3 isn’t exactly tardy when it comes to charging, either, with a maximum rate of 250kW.

Price and running

We’ve driven the Model 3 countless times over the years, and one of the reoccurring trends is that it always leads the way for efficiency. However, it’s met its match with the CLA, which achieved a superb 4.1mi/kWh during the cool conditions of our test, pipping the Tesla (admittedly with a dual-motor set-up) by 0.3mi/kWh. The CLA’s larger battery means it’ll cover 351 miles on a charge to the Tesla’s 285 miles.

Practicality

Both cars are compromised by their saloon bodystyles when it comes to carrying bulky items. While the CLA’s boot is slightly smaller than the Model 3’s, its opening is much larger, which makes it a little more versatile. Both have roomy front boots, though. The Tesla is a little more spacious for rear-seat passengers, but limited foot room under the front seats makes it less accommodating than it could have been.

Safety

The CLA is yet to be tested by Euro NCAP, but Mercedes has a superb safety record, so we’d expect that to continue here. Tesla also gives a consistently strong showing in NCAP’s tests, and a 2025 reassessment for the Model 3 (it scored five stars in 2019) maintained that rating to rank it among the best cars of the year for safety across all four categories, particularly in the Driver Assistance section.

Ownership

Both brands performed strongly in our 2025 Driver Power owner survey, with Tesla comfortably in the top half of the table in 11th, and Mercedes scooping second. While Tesla charging is a breeze at home or on the go, the CLA cannot schedule charges yet to make the most of cheap overnight electricity, nor is it compatible with the many 400-volt public chargers. Fixes for both are on the way.

Verdict

Winner: Mercedes CLA

After a very underwhelming early period for the company’s EV line-up, the CLA feels like a huge turning point for Mercedes. It seems to have learned from many of the shortcomings of its earlier models and put that knowledge to brilliant use this time around.