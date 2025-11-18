AA and BSM driving schools under investigation over £3 booking fee

The UK’s competition watchdog has launched an investigation into the AA Driving School and BSM Driving School over how they present mandatory fees to customers.

Specifically, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is looking into whether or not the £3 booking fee that both driving schools charge each time a customer books driving lessons is included in the total price that people see at the beginning of the purchase process.

A spokesperson for the AA – which owns both driving schools – told Auto Express: “We are comfortable that the £3 booking fee for lessons is already transparent and in line with the CMA’s rules and are more than happy to additionally notify customers earlier in the journey as well, which we have already done.”

The competition regulator is now in the process of gathering evidence to determine if the driving schools have infringed on consumer protection laws and says it will be engaging with the AA.

The CMA is investigating eight firms suspected of the crime, including the aforementioned driving schools, plus ticket resellers StubHub and Viagogo, and homeware retailers such as Wayfair and Appliances Direct.

The investigations have been launched after the CMA began conducting a review of more than 400 businesses in April, assessing their compliance with rules on price transparency.