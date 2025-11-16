Want the best used car? Take a good look at the previous owner
Auto Express’ senior content editor explains why some good old-fashioned detective work can help you find the very best second-hand buy
At some point, my colleagues and I have all explained why there’s no reason to fear high-mileage used cars. However, after a very good friend of mine purchased a 2001 Vauxhall Astra van with over 220,000 miles on the clock, it got me thinking: why exactly is this very well used, ageing workhorse still running so sweetly?
I’m sure you already know that stringent maintenance is the key to keeping a car alive and healthy over the years, and that a fully stamped service book is akin to the Holy Grail.
However, how much thought have you given to a car’s previous owner? I’ll word this carefully, lest I sound like a weirdo, but knowing just a little bit of background information about a car’s last keeper can paint a much clearer picture of how it has been treated. For example, the previous owner of that Astra was an experienced mechanic – see what I mean?
Now I’m not suggesting that it’s only those in the motor trade who look after their cars. But when you’re having a conversation with the owner of your potential purchase, it can pay to steer the topic towards things like checking the oil, non-essential repairs and even more trivial tasks including washing it.
While you’re bound to hear the usual jargon such as “full service history”, does the person in question make a point of insisting on manufacturer-approved fluids and parts? Do they frequently check the oil level, or do they wait for the red warning light? And what’s their opinion on automated car washes (or scratchomatics, as I call them)?
Asking these questions will often separate those who take the greatest care of their pride and joy from those who do the bare minimum to keep their car ticking over. You can tailor your questions for EVs, too, such as finding out about the owner’s charging habits. If you’d like a paper trail to back up the owner’s claims, you can also take a look at the car’s MoT history. Repeat advisories that haven’t been rectified could be a sign of neglect. Fortunately, finding this information is easy, because we provide an MoT checker on our website.
Unsurprisingly, it’ll be a much more pleasant interaction if you can slot such questions into the conversation naturally, rather than giving a most-likely innocent seller the third degree. At the end of the day, you’re still going through the usual used car-buying process, just with a tiny, yet crucial bit of added detail.
