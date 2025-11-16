Want the best used car? Take a good look at the previous owner

At some point, my colleagues and I have all explained why there’s no reason to fear high-mileage used cars. However, after a very good friend of mine purchased a 2001 Vauxhall Astra van with over 220,000 miles on the clock, it got me thinking: why exactly is this very well used, ageing workhorse still running so sweetly?

Advertisement - Article continues below

I’m sure you already know that stringent maintenance is the key to keeping a car alive and healthy over the years, and that a fully stamped service book is akin to the Holy Grail.

However, how much thought have you given to a car’s previous owner? I’ll word this carefully, lest I sound like a weirdo, but knowing just a little bit of background information about a car’s last keeper can paint a much clearer picture of how it has been treated. For example, the previous owner of that Astra was an experienced mechanic – see what I mean?

Now I’m not suggesting that it’s only those in the motor trade who look after their cars. But when you’re having a conversation with the owner of your potential purchase, it can pay to steer the topic towards things like checking the oil, non-essential repairs and even more trivial tasks including washing it.