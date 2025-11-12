The BYD blitz continues! New Sealion 5 DM-i to take on Kia Sportage

The BYD Sealion 5 DM-i will be the brand’s ninth UK model launch in less than three years when it goes on sale in January, Auto Express can officially confirm. Predicted to be one of the maker’s “largest sellers”, it’ll take on models like the Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson and Nissan Qashqai in the lucrative mid-size SUV class.

Little is known about what will power the UK car, but the DM-i badge tells us that it’ll be offered only with a plug-in hybrid powertrain – at least to begin with. In global markets, a Sealion 5 EV is also offered, with a choice of battery outputs.

For the DM-i PHEV, we can expect a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a front-mounted electric motor producing a combined 194bhp and 300Nm of torque. Performance figures remain under wraps, but BYD’s Filipino customer site claims 0-62mph in 8.3 seconds.

It also lists a 12.96kWh battery, good for an NEDC-rated EV range of 71km (44 miles), and a combined petrol and electric range of 1,001km (622 miles). We can expect those numbers to drop slightly on the more stringent WLTP test cycle.

Measuring 4,738mm nose-to-tail, the Sealion 5 is slightly longer than the cars it’s designed to compete with – but its five-seat layout and 520-litre boot place it right in the heart of the family SUV segment.

UK specifications are yet to be determined, but it’s likely the Sealion 5 will feature much of the equipment we’ve come to expect from European BYD cars, including the now-familiar rotating touchscreen in the middle of the dashboard. The Filipino site also mentions Vehicle to Load (V2L) tech in the car’s equipment list.

Sitting above the BYD Atto 2, but below the Seal U DM-i, we expect the Sealion 5 to start from around £30,000 when the first cars arrive here in early 2026.

