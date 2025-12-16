Delaying the new petrol car sales ban will hurt – not help – Europe’s car makers, says BYD

Europe’s car makers risk falling further behind Chinese EV makers if they divert resources into keeping combustion cars on the road, BYD’s European boss, Stella Li, has warned.

The EU has scrapped its 2035 ban on the sale of new cars with a combustion engine, allowing manufacturers leeway for a tenth of their car sales to burn fossil fuels. European car makers were pushing for the ban to be watered down, arguing that targets ramping up the proportion of EVs sold were running ahead of true consumer demand.

But BYD is growing rapidly in Europe, despite selling only pure EVs and plug-in hybrid cars, badged DM-i for ‘dual motor’. Its European registrations climbed from 36,000 to 138,000 in the first 10 months of 2025 compared with last year’s performance, a 285 per cent increase.

“We don’t care about [revisions to] the green deal, or [delaying] the ban for combustion cars,” said Ms Li during a London media briefing attended by Auto Express. “We can use DM-i to replace ICE with far better performance, much lower fuel consumption and intelligent technology. Our strategy, from [small cars] to large cars, is to offer EV and DM-i.”

BYD has stopped selling pure combustion cars and China’s industrial strategy – published a decade ago – has prioritised developing an international supply chain for cutting-edge battery technology. As a result, 60 per cent of Chinese new car sales will be pure electric in 2025. In Europe, EVs command a 16.4 per cent market share.

“The European Union is trying to push the ‘Green Deal’ back and forth, then for a lot of auto companies their R&D is back and forth. How they can compete with a company [like BYD] which only believes in one direction?” asked Ms Li. “For the past nearly 30 years, our dream was always about electrification. We invest all the money for one direction.