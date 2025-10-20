Denza EV charging network capable of blistering 1,360kW speeds, and it’s coming to the UK

Denza – BYD’s premium sister brand and answer to Mercedes – won’t just start selling cars in the UK next year. It’s also planning to build a network of impossibly fast charging points that will not only be open to all EV drivers, but more affordable to use than most other rapid chargers.

A bit of background: earlier this year, BYD unveiled its new ‘flash charging battery’ technology that allows cars to charge at up to 1,000kW (one megawatt), and in turn add roughly 250 miles of range in just five minutes. That’s about as much time as it takes to fill the tank in a petrol car.

To deliver ridiculous speeds like that, the company designed an all-liquid-cooled charging point that can reach up to 1,360kW. For reference, that means they’re nearly four times as powerful as the 350kW units found at most UK service stations now.

BYD has already deployed hundreds of its ‘Megawatt Flash Charging’ stations across China, and says it will eventually have more than 4,000 of them over there. We’ve been told by BYD’s executive vice president Stella Li, at least 200 to 300 of these will be installed in the UK by the end of next year.