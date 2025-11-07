New Denza B5 2025 review: China’s answer to the Land Rover Defender

Verdict

It’s clear that BYD and Denza have paid close attention to what makes a good off-roader, and have a clear goal to take sales from legacy manufacturers. As an unknown brand, Denza may initially struggle against the competition, but the car is more than capable… in a controlled setting at least.

Denza is coming to the UK in 2026, and it’s bringing an SUV with it. The B5 is setting its sights on the Land Rover Defender, and what the brand lacks in heritage, it makes up for in power and toys.

Denza is from the BYD stable, and has its eyes firmly set on the likes of BMW, Porsche, Mercedes, Audi and co, which means its products will come with plush materials, and smart tech, which – it hopes – will make the top end of the market a little nervous. The brand will launch in Europe with the Z9 GT megawagon, the D9 people carrier and the B5 SUV – all areas that Denza reckons it can excel in, and that will appeal to European customers.

The B5 comes with a hybrid powertrain, teaming a 1.5-litre turbocharged motor with a 31.8kWh battery and a pair of electric motors. The whole system kicks out a combined 677bhp and 761Nm, and will get you from 0-62mph in 4.8 seconds before heading on to 112mph. It can even manage 62 miles on EV power alone (according to Chinese testing; that may change once it’s run under Europe’s WLTP tests).