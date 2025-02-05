New Alpine A290 GTS 2025 review: a fun and engaging electric hot hatch

Verdict

Our first UK encounter with a left-hand-drive model has given us enough evidence to confirm that the Alpine A290 is a fun, engaging driver’s car like few other electric cars at any price. It feels fast, sophisticated and extremely capable on a twisty road, and thanks to its gorgeous looks inside and out, every drive feels like a special occasion. However, there’s no getting past the fact that you’ll need to pay for the privilege, and real-world efficiency doesn’t look great. If you’re a driving enthusiast looking for an engaging, exciting electric daily driver to sit alongside a proper performance car in your garage, then the A290 is hard to beat.

This is the A290, Alpine’s second model for the modern era. Based on its first, there’s an awful lot to live up to.

The A110 is a sublime coupé, which offers a feeling of purity and driving thrills like few other cars on sale today. It’s no surprise, then, that Alpine is keen to stress that this newcomer aims to recapture that DNA.

However, that’s much easier said than done, given that the A110 is a lightweight mid-engined petrol coupé, and the A290 is a fully electric fast hatchback.