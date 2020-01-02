See our Cupra Leon deals

10. Cupra Born VZ

Pros Cons Sporty looks

Instant acceleration

Feels sharper to drive than a VW ID.3 Infuriating climate controls

Thick A-pillars hamper visibility

Heavy

Prices from £44,820

The Cupra Born was an early entrant into the rapidly growing world of electric hatchbacks, and during its time on sale, the brand has gradually made some key improvements along the way. The range-topping VZ hot hatch model is fitted with an uprated 321bhp motor on its rear axle, and this is combined with some light tweaks to the suspension and uprated steering components.

It could be argued that the result is what the Cupra Born should have always been: a fiery family car that’s amusing to drive when pressed hard. It’s not quite the sharpest hot EV on the market, but it is much more befitting of the Cupra badge than the standard Born models.

“There’s not just a huge amount of shove, but crystal clear, whip-crack throttle response. Paired with more powerful regenerative braking, the powertrain mapping is now so aggressive that you need to retune your inputs completely, which is a good thing” - Jordan Katsianis - senior staff writer

See our Cupra Born deals

How to choose the best hot hatchback for you

The range of options facing a hot hatch buyer today isn’t as broad as it once was but the models that are available have moved leaps ahead in terms of performance and capability. There are a few key things to consider when building your shortlist of possible cars to buy so let’s run through a few of them…

Consider how you’ll use your hot hatch

The hot hatch concept is, in theory, a marriage between high performance, manageable costs and practicality but different cars balance these competing priorities in different ways. If you need a car to carry passengers and cover lots of miles in traffic or on the motorway, the more highly-strung and hard-riding options may not be for you. If performance and driving thrills are your priority, however, then a softer, all-rounder hot hatch may prove unfulfilling. Use your test drives to work out where on the scale your perfect hot hatch would be.

Supermini or family hatch?

Hot hatches by their very nature are fast versions of mainstream hatchbacks but these base models tend to come from two distinct sectors of the car market. The likes of the Toyota GR Yaris and Alpine A290 are based on superminis (the Toyota Yaris and the Renault 5) while the Golf GTI and Mercedes-AMG A45 S are based on larger family hatchbacks (the VW Golf and Mercedes A-Class). Whether you choose a supermini hot hatch or a family hatch model will have an impact on cabin space, boot space and price.

Petrol or EV?

The idea of an electric hot hatch will not sit well with the traditionalists but the latest crop of performance EVs have a huge amount to recommend them.

The rise of electric cars has made the sort of straight-line pace you once needed a hot hatch to get far more accessible. Even standard EVs are capable of some very lively 0-62mph times, but the best EV hot hatches take things to a new level in terms of acceleration but also handling.

They are inevitably heavy though, thanks to those bulky batteries, and without manual gear shifts or any real engine noise, the electric hot hatch experience often isn’t as vital or engaging as in a petrol model. It’s ultimately down to personal preference and budget - purchase prices are equalising but an EV will be cheaper to run - but we would advise at least trying an electric option before buying that petrol hot hatchback.

If you’re looking for maximum thrills, these are the fastest accelerating cars in the world...