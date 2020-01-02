Best hot hatchbacks to buy 2025
The very best hot hatchbacks offer giant-killing performance and an engaging drive, all wrapped up in a family-friendly package
Ever since the early days of the Mk1 VW Golf GTI and the Peugeot 205 GTi, the best hot hatches have offered performance and driving thrills wrapped up in a practical and reasonably affordable package. It’s a recipe that has given us some of the most user-friendly performance cars on the market, many with price tags and running costs to make them genuinely attainable.
Today, hot hatch affordability is under more pressure than in the past. The huge capabilities of the top models have pushed prices up along with insurance costs, while the advanced components needed to achieve supercar-beating pace can mean higher relative running costs for a leading fast hatchback than in years gone by. It’s the price you pay for what are very serious performance cars.
Today’s top hot hatches go about achieving their sparkling performance and handling prowess in different ways. There are front, rear or all-wheel drive options, turbocharged petrol engines or fully electric power, plus all kinds of clever suspension, braking and traction control technology. One thing remains constant with all of these cars, though: performance is the priority.
So whatever your personal preference, there will be a hot hatchback out there for you. In order to make your search as straightforward as possible, our road testers have put every UK market hot hatch to the test. During their evaluations, our experts carefully weigh-up all the key criteria on each car that matters to owners, from performance and handling to practicality, running costs and efficiency. The cars below are the market’s best interpretations of what we feel a great hot hatch should be.
Compare the best hot hatchbacks
Take a look at the prices and specs of the top hot hatches on sale in out table. Click the links to jump down the page to the mini reviews...
|Best hot hatch ranking
|Model
|Prices from
|Overall Auto Express star rating (out of 5)
|Power output (bhp)
|0-62mph acceleration
|1
|Honda Civic Type R
|£52,000
|5
|324bhp
|5.4s
|2
|Alpine A290
|£33,500
|4
|178-216bhp
|7.4-6.4s
|3
|Audi RS 3
|£60,000
|4
|394bhp
|3.8s
|4
|Mercedes-AMG A 45 S
|£65,000
|4.5
|416bhp
|3.9s
|5
|Toyota GR Yaris
|£46,000
|4.5
|276bhp
|5.2s
|6
|Ford Focus ST Track Pack
|£42,000
|4.5
|276bhp
|5.7s
|7
|Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport
|£42,800
|4.5
|296bhp
|5.6s
|8
|Audi S3
|£49,000
|4
|328bhp
|4.7s
|9
|Cupra Leon VZ3
|£49,000
|4
|296bhp
|5.7s
|10
|Cupra Born VZ
|£44,820
|4.5
|321bhp
|5.6s
Read on to find out more about the top 10 best hot hatchbacks you can buy, according to our in-depth review verdicts....
1. Honda Civic Type R
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
- Prices from £52,000
- Best all-round hot hatch
The FL5 Honda Civic Type R is a three-time Auto Express Hot Hatchback of the Year award winner, and it’s not difficult to see why. The previous-generation FK8 Civic Type R was an already great hot hatch and New Car Awards winner, so rather than reinventing the wheel, Honda made small improvements in every area when developing the latest model.
Getting straight to the point, the Honda Civic Type R operates on a different plane that, for now, is unmatched by any rival. This hatchback, with five doors, a manual gearbox and front-wheel drive might sound mundane, but in reality each of those elements are as finely honed as they would be in a Porsche 911 GT3 costing over three times more.
Despite the taut ride, the current Type R drives with even more fluidity than the old model. This comes with a level of resilience in the suspension that will have you pounding down even the roughest and most challenging of British back roads without thinking about anything other than how much fun you’re having.
Honda has tweaked the styling on this latest model, which will no doubt be more pleasing to some. With these bold looks, together with a brilliantly laid-out interior and strong equipment levels, there’s no doubt that the FL5 Civic Type R is one of the hot hatch greats. The only real negative where the Civic Type R is concerned is that it’ll soon go off sale as this Civic comes to the end of its life-cycle.
“The quality of the manual gearbox's shift hasn’t changed – which is just plain brilliant. The old car wasn’t exactly lacking in this department, but amazingly, Honda’s engineers have managed to remove what tiny bit of slack was there.” - Sean Carson, Auto Express contributor.
2. Alpine A290
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
- Prices from £33,500
- Best for low running costs
The age of the electric car is upon us, and we’ve already seen a few fully electric hot hatchbacks making their debuts. The Alpine A290 marks the beginning of this French performance brand’s transition to EVs, and it’s a highly desirable one at that.
Take one look at the A290 and you’ll quickly realise that it shares plenty of DNA with the Renault 5. However, fun is the name of the game here, with either 178bhp or 216bhp on tap depending on your chosen trim level.
It’s nowhere near as quick as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N electric performance car, but the Alpine follows a more traditional route by being relatively lightweight and an absolute blast to chuck down a B-road. The front-wheel drive setup does make it a lively proposition in corners where tyres can struggle for grip if you’re over-zealous with the throttle - which is certainly a throwback to hot hatches of old.
The big difference between the A290 and the Renault 5 isn’t the Alpine’s extra power but the steering. The Alpine feels far more precise and responsive to inputs, which really adds to the enjoyment you get from the driving experience.
As a compact pure-EV with a 235-mile WLTP range from its 52kWh battery (regardless of which power output you choose) the A290 should prove very affordable to run by hot hatch standards.
The cabin is full of well-judged details that make the Alpine feel more special than its Renault 5 sister car but the seats are the same and that’s no bad thing because they’re some of the most supportive you’ll find in a modern small car. The Google-based infotainment system is great with its clear menus and a user-interface that will be very familiar to Android phone users.
Space in the rear seats is tight but a couple of adults can fit, at a push. The 326-litre boot is more generous for the class but there’s no dedicated cable storage.
“Running costs will be a touch higher than similarly sized EVs, on account of the high-spec Michelin Pilot Sport S5 rubber, and the e-motors’ tendency to get them spinning under hard acceleration.” - Jordan Katsianis, Senior staff writer.
3. Audi RS 3
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
- Prices from £60,000
- Best for all-weather capability
With Audi moving steadily towards full electrification, it’s possible that the current RS 3 will be the last five-cylinder car to wear the famous four rings. Fortunately, it is also one of the brand’s best RS models in years, so it would at least mark a fitting end to the era.
The RS 3 produces 394bhp from its 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbocharged motor, so the Mercedes A 45 S has it pipped when it comes to outright power. However, the Audi makes full use of its output thanks to its RS Torque Splitter rear differential. By apportioning up to 100 per cent of rear-axle torque to the outside tyre, the RS 3 can pull off balletic powerslides, and allows the driver to indulge in oversteer on the exit of corners. This is a serious high performance hot hatch.
When pootling around, the slick double-clutch gearbox, relatively forgiving ride and tech-laden interior give the RS 3 an impressively wide operating window. It can certainly be used as a day-to-day car.
The 31mpg official WLTP fuel economy figure isn’t bad when you consider this is a car capable of 0-62mph 3.8 seconds. On our tests we were able to exceed that number, getting close to 35mpg in mixed driving with gentle use of the throttle but efficiency took a nosedive in traffic.
The swollen body panels give a pleasingly subtle hint at the RS 3’s performance but the look isn’t as extroverted as the Honda Civic Type R or the Mercedes-AMG A45, something that many buyers will prefer.
Inside it’s a similar story. Build quality is very good but, if anything, the quality of the materials is a little underwhelming for a car in this price bracket. The RS 3 also doesn’t get the latest Audi infotainment technology and the system, although fast to respond, does feel a little dated.
Rear seat space could be better but otherwise the saloon and Sportback bodystyles give a good account of themselves on the practicality front. The saloon actually has the bigger boot at 321 litres to the Sportback’s 282 but the Sportback offers more versatility and easier access.
“In general, the suspension set-up feels quite performance biased at low speeds with a broadly firm ride, but as you speed up and put some load into the chassis, things smooth out to give it an impressively fluid and supple feel.” - Jordan Katsianis, senior staff writer.
4. Mercedes-AMG A 45 S
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
-
Prices from £65,000
- Best for performance
Mercedes and Audi have been quarrelling over the hyper-hatchback crown for generations. We think the latest RS 3 just about takes it as an all-round package but the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S runs it very close.
The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S has the most powerful mass-produced four-cylinder engine ever made under the bonnet, delivering 415bhp and 500Nm of torque from a 2.0-litre capacity. This makes the A 45 a highly strung beast, but then its chassis isn’t any different, with a fantastically fluid feel to the suspension and playful all-wheel-drive system.
There’s still a little to be desired when it comes to overall driving feel and engine sound, but it’s still a hugely involving drive and the straight-line speed is formidable. The all-wheel drive chassis delivers phenomenal grip while the powerful brakes inspire confidence. It remains one of the best Mercedes models you can buy.
“When you’d just like to relax, the AMG is really quite comfortable. Even in its firmest setting it’s not harsh, mainly because the springs and dampers isolate the most aggressive bumps from the cabin.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer.
5. Toyota GR Yaris
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
- Prices from £46,000
The indomitable Toyota GR Yaris remains an entirely unique proposition in the hot hatch space – a genuine homologation special shot through with motorsport knowhow and expert engineering. Considering the car’s rallying DNA, the exterior is somewhat subdued, but that only extends the Toyota’s appeal for some.
Powered by a willing 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, the GR Yaris puts out 276bhp to all four wheels, and it’s utterly unflappable in all kinds of weather. It feels squat, muscular and taught as it flicks through corners, inviting the driver to carry more speed and commitment to stretch its capabilities.
For those who’d prefer this performance to be delivered with more fanfare, the Civic Type R requires more thought to thread down a damp B-road, and ultimately, offers marginally higher rewards. Nevertheless, the GR Yaris is a triumph from behind the wheel and this, combined with its revised interior design and slick optional eight-speed direct automatic transmission, makes it one of the best hot hatchbacks on the market.
“...to focus solely on straight-line speed would do the GR Yaris a disservice, as its ability to travel cross-country with unnatural speed and agility would put most supercars to shame — it’s that good” - Shane Wilkinson, senior content editor.
6. Ford Focus ST Track Pack
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
- Prices from £42,000
Ford’s stunning Fiesta ST is no longer available to buy new, but its big brother, the Focus, still has plenty of fast Ford magic. The Ford Focus ST is a car that feels like it’s constantly tugging at the leash – a model that relishes being driven hard, and never lets you forget it.
The Focus ST is best in Track Pack form which adds adjustable coilover suspension, lightweight wheels and Pirelli P Zero tyres for a sharp and playful attitude. In this guise, the ST has a sophistication to its chassis that puts it among the best hot hatches on sale. The 276bhp four-cylinder engine has strong performance, but the augmented sound won’t suit everyone.
What makes the Ford Focus ST a unique entry on this list is the ability to order the car as an estate if you need the extra practicality – and there’s nothing quite like a fast estate car, as we all know.
“The Track Pack’s high-end dampers never crash into potholes, it merely thumps over them. Raise your speed and the ride improves massively, at which rate the increased body control also becomes apparent.” - Jordan Katsianis, senior staff writer.
7. Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
- Prices from £43,000
The latest Volkswagen Golf GTI didn’t immediately capture our hearts like some of the firm’s earlier efforts, but it remains a formidable, well rounded package that sneaks ahead of the Cupra Leon 300 that uses similar VW Group technology.
The GTI Clubsport feels muscular and urgent on the move thanks to its 2.0-litre turbocharged motor, which sends nearly 300bhp to the front wheels alone. While the latest Golf GTI doesn't tackle undulating B-roads with the finesse of some of its forebears, the GTI Clubsport is more willing to change directions and tackle back roads, thanks to its firmer ride and extensive drive-mode options. The latter lets you tailor the Golf’s responses for different moods, ensuring it always feels surefooted and grippy. The steering is accurate, and provided you keep the entry speed in check, the GTI hooks around apexes very neatly.
It's a fraction less spacious than the Cupra Leon inside, but the Golf GTI's interior is as intuitive and as usable as the standard Golf.
“This has never been a particularly charismatic engine – the sound just gets louder rather than particularly tuneful as the revs rise – but it’s always been smooth, flexible across a wide rev range, and eager.” - Steve Walker, head of digital content.
8. Audi S3
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
- Prices from £49,000
The Audi S3 has always been one of the best hot hatches on the market, but previous generations of the model came under fire for being a bit bland to drive. Audi has addressed these complaints and given the S3 an overhaul in a bid to make it the drivers’ hot hatch of choice.
The 2.0-litre unit under the bonnet might be the same engine found in the previous S3, but Audi has extracted an extra 22bhp, boosting the overall power output to 328bhp – making it more responsive and characterful. Other tweaks include the addition of a torque-vectoring differential, new suspension springs and dampers plus larger brakes. All together, the chassis tweaks and changes make the new S3 one of the best Audi ‘S’ cars to drive.
The interior feels upmarket and makes use of lots of premium-feeling materials. It comes across as more polished and accomplished when compared with its BMW M135 and Mercedes-AMG A 35 rivals.
“The motor is quite tuneful for a four-cylinder unit, and we prefer the actual sounds from the exhaust over the synthesised engine note that’s piped into the cabin when Dynamic mode is selected.” - Dean Gibson, road tester.
9. Cupra Leon VZ3
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
- Prices from £49,000
The Cupra Leon does everything you want a hot hatch to do: it's fun to drive, extremely rapid, looks good and carries a reasonable price tag. What's not to like? Okay, the brand might still be a bit of a mystery to some, but if you do your homework you'll know that the Cupra Leon is a deeply capable, athletic machine that also offers the essential practicality of a great hot hatch.
When we first tested the Cupra Leon VZ3, its supreme grip and poise on track took us by surprise. The Cupra’s 296bhp hauls it from 0-62mph in just 5.7 seconds, and the power is well contained, thanks to an approachable handling balance. It’s hugely competent, in short, but just lacks the level of involvement you get with the top options on this list.
The cabin tech can be fiddly at times, but the Leon’s plentiful rear legroom and 380-litre boot make this a versatile hatchback. The price looks high and even though the Cupra is absolutely fully loaded with goodies, including aggressive bucket seats and Akebono brakes, this might be a turn-off with so many other options available for similar money.
10. Cupra Born VZ
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
- Prices from £44,820
The Cupra Born was an early entrant into the rapidly growing world of electric hatchbacks, and during its time on sale, the brand has gradually made some key improvements along the way. The range-topping VZ hot hatch model is fitted with an uprated 321bhp motor on its rear axle, and this is combined with some light tweaks to the suspension and uprated steering components.
It could be argued that the result is what the Cupra Born should have always been: a fiery family car that’s amusing to drive when pressed hard. It’s not quite the sharpest hot EV on the market, but it is much more befitting of the Cupra badge than the standard Born models.
“There’s not just a huge amount of shove, but crystal clear, whip-crack throttle response. Paired with more powerful regenerative braking, the powertrain mapping is now so aggressive that you need to retune your inputs completely, which is a good thing” - Jordan Katsianis - senior staff writer
How to choose the best hot hatchback for you
The range of options facing a hot hatch buyer today isn’t as broad as it once was but the models that are available have moved leaps ahead in terms of performance and capability. There are a few key things to consider when building your shortlist of possible cars to buy so let’s run through a few of them…
Consider how you’ll use your hot hatch
The hot hatch concept is, in theory, a marriage between high performance, manageable costs and practicality but different cars balance these competing priorities in different ways. If you need a car to carry passengers and cover lots of miles in traffic or on the motorway, the more highly-strung and hard-riding options may not be for you. If performance and driving thrills are your priority, however, then a softer, all-rounder hot hatch may prove unfulfilling. Use your test drives to work out where on the scale your perfect hot hatch would be.
Supermini or family hatch?
Hot hatches by their very nature are fast versions of mainstream hatchbacks but these base models tend to come from two distinct sectors of the car market. The likes of the Toyota GR Yaris and Alpine A290 are based on superminis (the Toyota Yaris and the Renault 5) while the Golf GTI and Mercedes-AMG A45 S are based on larger family hatchbacks (the VW Golf and Mercedes A-Class). Whether you choose a supermini hot hatch or a family hatch model will have an impact on cabin space, boot space and price.
Petrol or EV?
The idea of an electric hot hatch will not sit well with the traditionalists but the latest crop of performance EVs have a huge amount to recommend them.
The rise of electric cars has made the sort of straight-line pace you once needed a hot hatch to get far more accessible. Even standard EVs are capable of some very lively 0-62mph times, but the best EV hot hatches take things to a new level in terms of acceleration but also handling.
They are inevitably heavy though, thanks to those bulky batteries, and without manual gear shifts or any real engine noise, the electric hot hatch experience often isn’t as vital or engaging as in a petrol model. It’s ultimately down to personal preference and budget - purchase prices are equalising but an EV will be cheaper to run - but we would advise at least trying an electric option before buying that petrol hot hatchback.
