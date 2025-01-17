Electric Honda Civic Type R still on the table: performance brand's EV future

“A battery and motor have different characteristics so we can’t come up with something exactly the same as before,” said Akiwa. “As an EV, how can we provide the joy of driving? We haven’t given up of course, but it’s not just about power, it’s about the sound, vibration, acceleration and the human experience. These are the joys of driving.”

The two 0 Series cars, a large saloon and a mid-sized SUV, hit production in 2026 as the first of seven cars to be spun off Honda’s new EV platform, but the firm is yet to divulge any plans for performance versions, despite the EV motors set to run up to around 480bhp.

The latest-generation regular Civic is a 181bhp hybrid, but the soon-to-be axed Civic Type R, currently the only model in the UK to wear the Type-R badge, is a traditional 2.0-litre petrol engine boasting 329bhp. The Type R badge has been historically associated with the Civic here in the UK, though a few other models, such as the Integra Type R and the Accord Type R, also featured the hallowed name too.

The performance electric vehicle market is slowly beginning to emerge, with Hyundai first to prove it’s possible to make engaging fast EVs with the Ioniq 5 N, and the Alpine A290 has recently been released for sale in the UK.

Prior to the Hyundai and Alpine, fast EVs have in the main simply been more powerful versions of regular electric cars, with little or no chassis, braking or engineering upgrades to accompany the extra power.

