New Honda 0 Series prototype review: tech-laden EV shows promise

Verdict

Our brief drive in Honda’s future electric car shows it has real promise. But we’ll have to wait and see if its smorgasbord of technology will help the brand stand out as it looks to finally gain a foothold in the all-electric market.

While we’re a few years off the first Honda 0 Series Saloon arriving, we had an early taste of what to expect at Honda’s Tochigi test track. While the car we drove might look like the current-generation Accord (a nameplate we’ve not seen in the UK since 2015), underneath it has the two electric motors and battery from the upcoming 0 Series.

In order to accommodate the chassis from the 0 Series Saloon, the wheelarches have been widened, while inside the dash layout has been revised to display the electric powertrain’s status – although we’re told the production car will feature a similar Google-based infotainment system to the current Accord’s.

What’s immediately apparent is that the 0 Series rides exceptionally well. Our prototype had air suspension, but we’re told the production car will have the option of coil springs as well. A couple of speed bumps dotted around the track were dispatched with ease. Steer-by-wire will also feature on the 0 Series, although sadly our car had the standard set-up from the Accord.

The 0 Series will come with a selection of electric motor combinations. There’s an all-wheel-drive version with two 241bhp electric motors (one on each axle), another all-wheel-drive model with a less powerful 67bhp on the front axle, and a rear-wheel-drive variant with a single 241bhp electric motor. There are even plans for a hybrid model with that smaller electric motor on the rear axle.

The car we drove is the most potent dual-motor version, which we’re told has close to 480bhp. It certainly felt that powerful on the straights and the response was immediate as you’d expect from an EV, but it was all delivered in a smooth, refined manner.