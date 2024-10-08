New Honda 0 Series aims to make Japanese brand a serious EV player

While other car manufacturers are revising historical names and/or designs to help stand out against Chinese competition, such as the Renault 5, Volkswagen ID. Buzz and Ford Capri, Honda is hoping its EV technology and driving dynamics will provide the appeal.

Toshihiro Akiwa, Head of Honda’s BEV Development Center told us: “The strength of Honda is fun cars, which have a long history. Although it will not be easy as the [EV] battery is heavy, we will use our existing hardware know-how while incorporating the latest technology to provide customers with the pleasure of driving.”

To back this up, Honda will heavily promote a new marketing slogan for the 0 Series: “thin, light, wise”. The ‘thin’ element refers to the battery shape itself, which is encased using new welding techniques to help reduce intrusion into the cabin and lower the overall profile. ‘Light’ applies to the aluminium body frame, which Honda says will help to lower kerbweights by 100kg.

The examples given for ‘wise’, meanwhile, are wide-ranging and fascinating. There’s 3D gyroscope stabilisation (inspired by Honda’s humanoid robot, Asimo) to improve handling; regenerative braking based on steer-by-wire; an exterior camera that can predict if you want the doors or bootlid opened; and AI technology that will scan occupants and suggest functions based on real-time behaviour.

On the latter point, we asked Honda what privacy issues might arise from the use of this tech, and were told that it will “adhere to [the] regulations of each market”.

While it’s clear that the 0 Series will come with some truly advanced technology, having class-leading range doesn’t appear to be a priority. Using 400V architecture, Honda says we can expect battery sizes of 80kWh for the ‘medium’ battery pack and “over 100kWh” for the larger pack. More than 300 miles of range was quoted for the medium battery, although the larger battery will have a “much higher” range, we were told.

