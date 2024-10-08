Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Honda 0 Series aims to make Japanese brand a serious EV player

Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe gives his views on how the new 0 Series models will mould the brand's electric future

By:Alastair Crooks
8 Oct 2024
Honda 0 Series SUV - front10

Honda is finally ready to get serious on electric cars – and CEO Toshihiro Mibe has spelled out to Auto Express how the 0 Series will be central to its strategy.

Mabe announced in an interview at the company’s Tochigi plant in Japan: “As we move from the early stage to the widespread adoption stage, the time has come to invest resources in our EV strategy. It's not like we don't have the technology to produce EVs, so we want to compete globally in the future market. Honda 0 Series is a lifeline to the future.”

Honda initially provided a brief overview on its plans for the 0 Series in January at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this year, showcasing a new design language with a sleek, futuristic saloon and a larger, more practical ‘Space-Hub’, which isn’t expected to reach the market. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Since then a seven-strong line up of 0 Series models has been announced, kicking off with the striking ‘Saloon’ in 2026, a mid-size SUV and an entry-level SUV later that year. 2027 will introduce a larger, three-row SUV that could rival the likes of the Kia EV9 and the following year we’ll see a compact SUV. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

This will be followed by yet another small SUV in 2029, before a compact saloon rounds things off in 2030. Honda has said we can expect all those models here in Europe.

Honda 0 Series saloon - rear10

While some have been left wondering if Honda has left it too late to emerge as a force in the EV market following the disappointing Honda e and mundane e:Ny1, Mibe remains positive  about the future, despite the Japanese market having proven relatively slow to embrace pure EVs, which account for only around three per cent of new car sales currently.

Mibe said: “I don't think we're lagging behind in EVs. Although we have the [EV] technology, we believe that it is not good to increase the number of units when the business is not established, so we are considering full-scale expansion based on the best timing.” 

Despite the lack of electric cars on sale from Honda – at the moment, there’s only the e:Ny1 in the UK  –  Mibe reiterated Honda’s commitment to the European market, where pure EVs account for 14.6 per cent of total sales. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

“There will be no withdrawal from sales,” he stressed. “We want to release a car that can compete in Europe. Although production has been withdrawn due to ups and downs in the business, I believe there will continue to be opportunities in Europe.”

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

While other car manufacturers are revising historical names and/or designs to help stand out against Chinese competition, such as the Renault 5, Volkswagen ID. Buzz and Ford Capri, Honda is hoping its EV technology and driving dynamics will provide the appeal. 

Alastair Crooks driving the Honda 0 Series saloon10

Toshihiro Akiwa, Head of Honda’s BEV Development Center told us: “The strength of Honda is fun cars, which have a long history. Although it will not be easy as the [EV] battery is heavy, we will use our existing hardware know-how while incorporating the latest technology to provide customers with the pleasure of driving.” 

To back this up, Honda will heavily promote a new marketing slogan for the 0 Series: “thin, light, wise”. The ‘thin’ element refers to the battery shape itself, which is encased using new welding techniques to help reduce intrusion into the cabin and lower the overall profile. ‘Light’ applies to the aluminium body frame, which Honda says will help to lower kerbweights by 100kg. 

The examples given for ‘wise’, meanwhile, are wide-ranging and fascinating. There’s 3D gyroscope stabilisation (inspired by Honda’s humanoid robot, Asimo) to improve handling; regenerative braking based on steer-by-wire; an exterior camera that can predict if you want the doors or bootlid opened; and AI technology that will scan occupants and suggest functions based on real-time behaviour. 

On the latter point, we asked Honda what privacy issues might arise from the use of this tech, and were told that it will “adhere to [the] regulations of each market”.

While it’s clear that the 0 Series will come with some truly advanced technology, having class-leading range doesn’t appear to be a priority. Using 400V architecture, Honda says we can expect battery sizes of 80kWh for the ‘medium’ battery pack and “over 100kWh” for the larger pack. More than 300 miles of range was quoted for the medium battery, although the larger battery will have a “much higher” range, we were told.

Click here for our list of the electric cars with the longest range...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Honda 0 Series prototype review: tech-laden EV shows promise
Honda 0 Series saloon - front

New Honda 0 Series prototype review: tech-laden EV shows promise

We can get an early taste of the new all-electric Honda 0 Series saloon ahead of its official arrival
Road tests
8 Oct 2024
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024: new cars and highlights
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 - MG sculpture

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024: new cars and highlights

2024’s Goodwood Festival of Speed was a celebration of over 130 years of engine tech, but it also looked well into the future
News
17 Jul 2024
New Honda Prelude explored: access all areas of the sleek hybrid coupe
Honda Prelude concept - front

New Honda Prelude explored: access all areas of the sleek hybrid coupe

We take a closer look at Honda’s new Prelude and get the hybrid coupe’s secrets from its chief engineer
News
8 Jul 2024
Honda ‘0 Series’ plans to bring seven new electric cars by 2030
Honda Series 0 Saloon

Honda ‘0 Series’ plans to bring seven new electric cars by 2030

Honda’s ‘0 Series’ of EVs will include a flagship saloon and SUVs of all sizes
News
17 May 2024

Most Popular

Cutting-edge Hyundai-Samsung cars will soon be in the UK
Hyundai-Samsung opinion

Cutting-edge Hyundai-Samsung cars will soon be in the UK

Mike Rutherford thinks the new partnership between South Korean giants Hyundai and Samsung is a match made in automotive heaven
Opinion
6 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Corsa supermini looks super value at £139 per month
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo GS main image

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Corsa supermini looks super value at £139 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 6 October is a small car that’s been a big favourite with British buyers for over 30 years
News
6 Oct 2024
New Renault 5 2024 review: a successful all-electric homage to a classic
Renault 5 - front

New Renault 5 2024 review: a successful all-electric homage to a classic

We’ve been waiting to drive the reborn Renault 5 for what feels like years, but is it as good as we’d hoped it would be?
Road tests
7 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content