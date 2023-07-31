Honda e:Ny1 review

More reviews Car group tests Honda e:Ny1 vs Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 twin test: an electric SUV duel

The e:Ny1 is Honda’s second electric car, but it takes a far more sober approach than the fun and funky Honda e city car sold from 2020 to 2024. The design borrows heavily from other Honda SUVs, particularly the HR-V, and the platform underneath is also a development of tech used in internal combustion engine models. That platform is known as e:N Architecture F, a name almost as unfathomable as e:Ny1 itself, which is meant to be an approximation of the word ‘anyone’, in case you hadn’t noticed.

The e:Ny1 has a relatively big battery for its size, at 68.8kWh (62kWh usable), but its advertised range is no better than average compared to rivals. Nor is its 78kW peak charging speed particularly impressive – a 10-80 per cent DC charge will take 45 minutes, according to Honda.

Advertisement - Article continues below

On the plus side, the Honda e:Ny1 is loaded with equipment. Base Elegance cars have a huge 15.1-inch portrait touchscreen, 18-inch alloy wheels, synthetic leather seats, dual-zone climate control and a rear-view camera. Top spec Advance models bring a panoramic roof, a particularly good uprated stereo, a heated steering wheel and extra parking sensors.

Electric motors, performance & drive

The e:Ny1’s sharp steering and confidence-inspiring brakes are overshadowed by the noisy powertrain that tends to overwhelm the front wheels, causing wheelspin unless you’re gentle with the throttle. The ride is firm, but that gives rise to good body control through the bends. Performance is livelier than you’d get from petrol and diesel models of this type, but a bit average for an EV in this class. Read more about the Honda e:Ny1's engines, performance and drive…

Range, charging & running costs

Honda’s EV powertrain is competitive rather than outstanding in terms of efficiency. The lack of a heat pump affects range in cold weather, and the best rivals offer faster charging speeds. However, insurance costs shouldn’t be too high, and the car promises to hold its value better than most rivals. Read more about the Honda e:Ny1's MPG, emissions and running costs…

Interior, design & technology

The e:Ny1 adopts familiar Honda SUV styling cues and doesn’t shout about its electric powertrain in the way some of its bolder rivals do. The touchscreen is among the biggest you’ll find in a car of this class and looks impressive, but by dividing it into fixed sections for different functions, it doesn’t make the most of all that digital real estate. Read more about the Honda e:Ny1's interior, design and technology…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

From a practicality standpoint, the strengths of the Honda e:Ny1 are its good cabin storage, comfortable seating, and rear seat legroom which is well above average. The boot is small for a car of this size, and headroom in the back may be an issue for taller occupants. Read more about the Honda e:Ny1's boot space, comfort and practicality…

Reliability & safety

Lots of safety equipment is included as standard, even on the entry-level models. The warranty cover is competitive at five years, but service intervals are short at under 8,000 miles. Recent results in the Driver Power survey for Honda as a brand lead us to expect a solid reliability, but it’s too early for specific data on the e:Ny1 to emerge. Read more about the Honda e:Ny1’s reliability and safety…

Should you buy a Honda e:Ny1?

A big part of the Honda e: Ny1's appeal lies in its familiarity with existing Honda owners. It slots neatly into the brand’s range with the HR-V, ZR-V and CR-V petrol SUVs, offering a competent all-electric alternative that doesn't rock the boat with its design. The e:Ny1’s problem is its competitiveness next to all the other compact electric SUV choices - not least the Hyundai Kona Electric, our 2023 Car of the Year. The e:Ny1 doesn’t do much to stand out in terms of its design, technology or capabilities, and as newer rivals arrive on the scene, Honda’s effort is likely to go down the pecking order rather than holding its own.

The e:Ny1 is reasonably practical, the designers having favoured rear passenger space over boot capacity in a move that will suit some buyers more than others. The equipment levels on the entry level e:Ny1 Elegance model are very generous - to the point that this base car is our pick of the range - but we particularly loved the upgraded audio system in the more expensive Advance. It’s amongst the best you’ll find in any small SUV. The driving experience is also mixed with steering and brakes working much better than the sometimes unruly electric powertrain.