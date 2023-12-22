Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Deal of the Day: £8,000 off a Honda e:Ny1 makes this EV more appealing than ever

The all-electric Honda e:Ny1 is offered with a massive £8,000 deposit contribution, making it our Deal of the Day for 22 December

by: Alastair Crooks
22 Dec 2023
Honda eNy1 - front action
  • All-electric power
  • Practical SUV body
  • £346 per month

While we liked the Honda e:Ny1 when we first drove one over here in October (yes, it’s that new), we didn’t like the chunky list price – which Honda has dealt with swiftly by offering a huge £8,000 deposit contribution towards the deposit. That means the e:Ny1 can be had for the same monthly payments as the hybrid HR-V, despite the e:Ny1 commanding an £11,000 list price premium. 

Based on a three-year term, this deal requires a £5,000 deposit which is met with an £8,000 deposit from Honda. The monthly payments stand at £345. Honda does allow for a decent 10,000-mile annual limit as well. As it’s a personal contract purchase deal, at the end of the agreement, there are three options. You can retain the car by paying the optional final £24,559 payment, you can part exchange your Honda for a new one or you can return the car. 

For extra peace of mind, Honda includes a five-year service plan, five-year warranty and five years of roadside assistance cover.

Following the Honda e, the e:Ny1 is Honda's second all-electric car. It’s a smart-looking thing, the e:Ny1, borrowing styling cues from the HR-V. Underneath is all-new however with a 69kWh battery allowing for up to 259 miles on a single charge. The e:ny1 should feel plenty nippy enough for most drivers, with the immediate torque you associate with an EV. 

Despite this being the entry-level Elegance model, it’s ladled with equipment. The huge 15.1-inch central screen is standard, and there are 18-inch alloy wheels, synthetic leather seats, dual-zone climate control and a rear-view camera. The interior also has that typical solid feel that Honda has mastered. 

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Click here to get the Honda e:Ny1 deal or click here to see yesterday's Deal of the Day...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

