Deal of the Day: Nissan Ariya is an award-winning electric SUV for £333 per month

Superb all-electric SUV

Punchy performance

Low initial payment

It doesn’t take long to realise the Nissan Ariya is something a bit special when you get a chance to poke around it, which is why we made it our Car of the Year in 2022. The all-electric SUV really delivers on its premium objectives and for just £333 a month, this deal we found looks too good to turn down.

Offered by Leaseloco, this Ariya deal is on a two-year lease agreement with a £4,003 initial payment, followed by 24 monthly payments of £333. The mileage agreement is 5,000 miles per year. What we really like about this deal however is its flexibility. Double the mileage to 10,000 miles per year and the term to 48 months and your monthly payments only increase by £42, helping to take the pinch out of the initial deposit.

What you’re left with is a simply superb all-electric SUV, that looks and feels completely different to the rest of Nissan’s range. The exterior style is modern and crisp with plenty of kerb appeal and inside it’s truly a rival to the usual suspects in the premium sector.

This Ariya might be fitted with the smaller 63kWh battery but there’s still a 251-mile range on offer and a punchy 217bhp. It’s super refined too and rides beautifully, dealing with imperfections in the road very well indeed. It’s surprisingly adept in the corners despite being a big SUV, with sharper handling than most of its rivals.

Inside you’ll find twin 12.3-inch screens and a haptic set of controls on the lower section of the dash that both look upmarket and work perfectly well. The build quality, along with the types of materials used and the overall spacious feel makes for a wonderful cabin to spend time in.

The Engage trim we have here also has 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a reverse parking aid and collision avoidance braking. Leaseloco will also upgrade your Ariya with the Comfort Pack for £14 and ProPilot Assist for £16.

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Click here to get the Nissan Ariya deal or click here to see yesterday's Deal of the Day...