Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Best cars & vans

Vauxhall leasing deals 2025

The best Vauxhall leasing deals available right now

By:Ryan Birch
11 Jul 2025
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo GS main image

Vauxhall has been one of the biggest-selling brands in the UK for decades, catering for everyone from first-time drivers to families. Whether you’re after one of Vauxhall’s superminis or a 7-seat family SUV, leasing is a great way of getting into a brand new car for a reasonable monthly price. Our Auto Express experts have been scouring the market to bring you the best Vauxhall leasing deals available and you’ll find them below.

Car leasing, also known as Personal Contract Hire (PCH), is very similar to renting a car. You can choose how long you want to keep the car for, and what you want your mileage limit to be. But unlike a Hire Purchase (HP) or Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) agreement, at the end of your lease term, you simply hand the keys back with no commitment or large balloon payment.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There are lots of enticing Vauxhall leasing deals available right now, and we’ve picked out some of the very best. All the deals are provided by Britain's top leasing providers via our Auto Express Find a Car service

Vauxhall small cars

Vauxhall has a strong track record when it comes to making small cars. Whether it's the big-selling Corsa supermini or the Mokka small SUV, each model offers stylish looks, decent levels of practicality, and are well equipped. These leasing deals can make these already tempting cars even more appealing.

Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa

New Vauxhall CorsaFrom £190 ppm**
Vauxhall Mokka

Vauxhall Mokka

New Vauxhall Mokka

Vauxhall small car alternatives

Vauxhall has plenty of rivals which compete with the Corsa and Mokka. These are some of the most popular options…

Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris

New Toyota YarisFrom £237 ppm**
Renault Clio

Renault Clio

New Renault ClioFrom £202 ppm**
Peugeot 208

Peugeot 208

New Peugeot 208From £236 ppm**
Mini Cooper

Mini Cooper

New Mini CooperFrom £261 ppm**
Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo

New Volkswagen PoloFrom £238 ppm**
Dacia Sandero

Dacia Sandero

New Dacia SanderoFrom £215 ppm**

Vauxhall family cars

Vauxhall has a great record in the family car class with its Astra hatchback and Sports Tourer estate. There are also SUVs like the Frontera and Grandland plus MPVs like the Combo Life and Vivaro Life

Vauxhall Astra

Vauxhall Astra

New Vauxhall AstraFrom £384 ppm**
Vauxhall Frontera

Vauxhall Frontera

New Vauxhall FronteraFrom £268 ppm**
Vauxhall Grandland

Vauxhall Grandland

New Vauxhall GrandlandFrom £277 ppm**
Vauxhall Combo Life

Vauxhall Combo Life

New Vauxhall Combo LifeFrom £395 ppm**

Vauxhall family car alternatives

If the Vauxhall models don’t suit your needs, check out some family car choices from other brands…

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

New Volkswagen GolfFrom £261 ppm**
Skoda Octavia

Skoda Octavia

New Skoda OctaviaFrom £244 ppm**
Dacia Duster

Dacia Duster

New Dacia DusterFrom £252 ppm**
Peugeot 408

Peugeot 408

New Peugeot 408From £401 ppm**
Citroen C4

Citroen C4

New Citroen C4From £310 ppm**
Ford Focus

Ford Focus

New Ford FocusFrom £250 ppm**
Volvo Xc40

Volvo Xc40

New Volvo Xc40From £402 ppm**
Dacia Jogger

Dacia Jogger

New Dacia JoggerFrom £260 ppm**
Honda Civic

Honda Civic

New Honda CivicFrom £419 ppm**

Vauxhall electric cars

Vauxhall is at the sharp end of the industry when it comes to its electric car offerings, as almost every model currently on sale can be chosen with an electric powertrain. These are the top leasing offers available at the moment…

Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa

New Vauxhall CorsaFrom £190 ppm**
Vauxhall Astra

Vauxhall Astra

New Vauxhall AstraFrom £384 ppm**
Vauxhall Frontera

Vauxhall Frontera

New Vauxhall FronteraFrom £268 ppm**
Vauxhall Grandland

Vauxhall Grandland

New Vauxhall GrandlandFrom £277 ppm**
Vauxhall Mokka

Vauxhall Mokka

New Vauxhall Mokka

Vauxhall electric car alternatives

If Vauxhall’s line-up of electric cars aren’t appealing, then you might want to look at these EV rivals…

BYD Atto 3

BYD Atto 3

New BYD Atto 3From £339 ppm**
BYD Dolphin

BYD Dolphin

New BYD DolphinFrom £265 ppm**
Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

New Hyundai Ioniq 5From £321 ppm**
MG Motor UK MG4

MG Motor UK MG4

New MG Motor UK MG4From £281 ppm**
Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Kona

New Hyundai KonaFrom £279 ppm**
Skoda Elroq

Skoda Elroq

New Skoda ElroqFrom £295 ppm**
Skoda Enyaq

Skoda Enyaq

New Skoda EnyaqFrom £299 ppm**
Ford Puma

Ford Puma

New Ford PumaFrom £247 ppm**
Volkswagen Id.3

Volkswagen Id.3

New Volkswagen Id.3From £262 ppm**
Volkswagen Id.4

Volkswagen Id.4

New Volkswagen Id.4From £394 ppm**
Volvo Ex30

Volvo Ex30

New Volvo Ex30From £327 ppm**
KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New KIA EV3From £362 ppm**

Vauxhall SUVs

Vauxhall has a wide range of SUVs, from the small and nimble Mokka, to the large 7-seat Frontera. Vauxhall’s SUVs all cater to different requirements of space, number of seats, and practicality levels; and these lease deals show that a family SUV doesn’t need to break the bank…

Vauxhall Mokka

Vauxhall Mokka

New Vauxhall Mokka
Vauxhall Grandland

Vauxhall Grandland

New Vauxhall GrandlandFrom £277 ppm**
Vauxhall Frontera

Vauxhall Frontera

New Vauxhall FronteraFrom £268 ppm**

Vauxhall SUV alternatives

If Vauxhall’s SUVs range doesn't float your boat, here are some top leasing deals for alternatives…

Ford Puma

Ford Puma

New Ford PumaFrom £247 ppm**
Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke

New Nissan JukeFrom £222 ppm**
Toyota Yaris Cross

Toyota Yaris Cross

New Toyota Yaris CrossFrom £258 ppm**
Mazda Cx-30

Mazda Cx-30

New Mazda Cx-30From £243 ppm**
KIA Sportage

KIA Sportage

New KIA SportageFrom £297 ppm**
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

New Hyundai TucsonFrom £294 ppm**
Peugeot 3008

Peugeot 3008

New Peugeot 3008From £306 ppm**
Toyota Rav4

Toyota Rav4

New Toyota Rav4
Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

New Skoda KodiaqFrom £313 ppm**
Hyundai Santa FE

Hyundai Santa FE

New Hyundai Santa FEFrom £512 ppm**
Peugeot 5008

Peugeot 5008

New Peugeot 5008From £466 ppm**
Volkswagen Id.4

Volkswagen Id.4

New Volkswagen Id.4From £394 ppm**
Volkswagen Taigo

Volkswagen Taigo

New Volkswagen TaigoFrom £241 ppm**
Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

New Volkswagen TiguanFrom £353 ppm**
Volkswagen T-Cross

Volkswagen T-Cross

New Volkswagen T-CrossFrom £252 ppm**

Looking to sell your current car quickly and for a good price? Get offers from top dealers with our Sell My Car service...

Read more of our best car recommendations... 

Best city carsBest superminis
Best small carsBest small 4x4s
Best first carsBest cars for students
Best hatchbacksSmallest cars on sale
Best crossover carsMost economical cars
Best low emissions carsBest tax free cars
Cheapest cars to runCheapest cars to insure
Best car dealsCheapest cars on sale
Best-selling carsBest car leasing deals
New Car AwardsBest used cars
Skip advert
Advertisement
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Volkswagen leasing deals 2025
Volkswagen Golf facelift 2024 UK - front tracking

Volkswagen leasing deals 2025

The best Volkswagen leasing deals available right now
Best cars & vans
27 Jun 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
New cars coming soon header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
23 Jun 2025
Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs
Best electric car deals - header image

Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs

Making the switch to an EV? These car brands have an offer (or two) for you
Best cars & vans
29 May 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Comfy and chic Renault Scenic electric SUV for under £235 a month
Renault Scenic UK - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Comfy and chic Renault Scenic electric SUV for under £235 a month

The Scenic has always been a family favourite, and can be had at a tempting price. It’s out Deal of the Day for 28 May
News
28 May 2025

Most Popular

Ford Escort Mexico gets new lease of life with MST Sports
MST Ford Escort - front 3/4

Ford Escort Mexico gets new lease of life with MST Sports

While not officially Fords, the MST Mk1 and Mk2 Sports should drive as sharply as they look
News
7 Jul 2025
New MG IM5 has the Tesla Model 3 beaten on price and range
MG IM5 - Goodwood front

New MG IM5 has the Tesla Model 3 beaten on price and range

The all-electric IM5 brings new technology and design to the MG line-up
News
10 Jul 2025
New Mazda CX-5 revealed with fresh looks, more space and far fewer buttons
Mazda CX-5 - front

New Mazda CX-5 revealed with fresh looks, more space and far fewer buttons

The Mazda CX-5 has been revolutionised to take on the Nissan Qashqai, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson
News
10 Jul 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content