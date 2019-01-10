Vauxhall leasing deals 2025

Vauxhall has been one of the biggest-selling brands in the UK for decades, catering for everyone from first-time drivers to families. Whether you’re after one of Vauxhall’s superminis or a 7-seat family SUV, leasing is a great way of getting into a brand new car for a reasonable monthly price. Our Auto Express experts have been scouring the market to bring you the best Vauxhall leasing deals available and you’ll find them below.

Car leasing, also known as Personal Contract Hire (PCH), is very similar to renting a car. You can choose how long you want to keep the car for, and what you want your mileage limit to be. But unlike a Hire Purchase (HP) or Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) agreement, at the end of your lease term, you simply hand the keys back with no commitment or large balloon payment.

There are lots of enticing Vauxhall leasing deals available right now, and we’ve picked out some of the very best. All the deals are provided by Britain's top leasing providers via our Auto Express Find a Car service.

Vauxhall small cars

Vauxhall has a strong track record when it comes to making small cars. Whether it's the big-selling Corsa supermini or the Mokka small SUV, each model offers stylish looks, decent levels of practicality, and are well equipped. These leasing deals can make these already tempting cars even more appealing.

Vauxhall family cars

Vauxhall has a great record in the family car class with its Astra hatchback and Sports Tourer estate. There are also SUVs like the Frontera and Grandland plus MPVs like the Combo Life and Vivaro Life.

Vauxhall electric cars

Vauxhall is at the sharp end of the industry when it comes to its electric car offerings, as almost every model currently on sale can be chosen with an electric powertrain. These are the top leasing offers available at the moment…

Vauxhall SUVs

Vauxhall has a wide range of SUVs, from the small and nimble Mokka, to the large 7-seat Frontera. Vauxhall’s SUVs all cater to different requirements of space, number of seats, and practicality levels; and these lease deals show that a family SUV doesn’t need to break the bank…

