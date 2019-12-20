The high cost of petrol and diesel may mean that fuel economy and efficiency will play a larger part in deciding what your next new car will be. It’s a simple cost-benefit analysis – the more economical a car is, the more money you’re going to save each time you make a journey.

Advertisement - Article continues below

With high prices at the pumps being an ongoing issue for UK motorists, we explore the big fuel economy issue in detail below, identifying the most economical petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid cars currently on sale. Alternatively, click the jump links in the table below to go directly to a specific fuel type

.

Most economical diesel cars

In the past 10 years, the number of diesel models on sale has more than halved as higher tax rates and incentive schemes for EVs and plug-in hybrids, not to mention the damage done by Volkswagen’s ‘Dieselgate’ scandal, have all hit the popularity of diesel-powered cars.

Small diesel new cars are all but extinct from today’s market, with the fuel almost exclusively used for larger cars such the ones listed below. Considering the impact Dieselgate had, it’s an interesting twist of fate that three of the top five cars all come from the VW Group - in fact our entire top ten come from manufacturers within the VW Group or Mercedes.