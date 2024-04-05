Renault Clio E-Tech long-term test: a great all-round supermini

Verdict Even the first few miles have been enough to remind us of what a great all-round supermini package the Clio offers. The next few months will be a tougher test, though, as we find out how the hybrid powertrain stacks up when faced with the demands of everyday life. Mileage: 1,637

1,637 Economy: 56.5mpg Advertisement - Article continues below You can be forgiven if you’re looking at this test and asking why there’s a photograph of me holding a couple of balloons while standing next to a brand-new Renault Clio. It’s not my idea of a normal Tuesday morning, I can tell you. But there is a link, because the French supermini is 33 years old this year and, although I don’t like to think about it too much, I’ve been working at Auto Express for about the same length of time. So it seemed apt to celebrate the connection. In fact, the Clio has been on sale in Europe since 1990, and here in the UK since 1991, when Renault launched it to replace the well loved 5, which – coincidentally – was the first car I owned. Of course, that model has just been relaunched in a stunning new, fully electric form. But it has big shoes to fill – not just those of its illustrious predecessor, truly a car for the masses, but also the Clio, which is actually the best-selling French car of all time (yes, ahead of the likes of the Renault 5 and 4, not to mention the Citroen 2CV).

The entire Clio range is fairly simple, with just three variants and very few possible add-ons to complicate matters. Our car is an entry-level Evolution, but it doesn’t feel badly kitted out, with air-conditioning, cruise control, 16-inch alloys, LED headlights and rear parking sensors all included. Under the bonnet there’s a 1.6-litre petrol engine, teamed up with a small (1.2kWh) battery and a pair of electric motors. There’s plenty of punch overall, with 143bhp and lots of torque, so this is still a car that can hit 62mph in just over nine seconds. I don’t expect to be putting that figure to the test. Instead, I’m looking forward to seeing how close I can get to the quoted 65.7mpg. In my first six weeks with the car, I’ve racked up around 1,000 miles, although some of those were for a upcoming road test. With that use (mainly motorways and A-roads) in mind, I’m reasonably impressed to be managing 56.5mpg so far – but keen to see if a higher proportion of urban miles increases the amount of electric running, and nudges up the overall economy figure. Model: Renault Clio E-Tech Evolution On fleet since: February 2024 Price new: £21,295 Powertrain: 1.6-litre 4cyl petrol, 2x e-motors, 143bhp CO2/tax: 96g/km/24% Options: Metallic paint (£700) Insurance: Group: 15E Quote: £1,071 Mileage: 1,637 Economy: 56.5mpg (on test) Any problems? None so far