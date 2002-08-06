Renault Clio 172 (1999-2004) icon review: a classic accessible hot hatch

There are two things that the French unquestionably do better than anyone else: desserts and hot hatchbacks. But while we’d quite happily spend our working hours thoroughly road testing various mille-feuille and tarte tatin, this isn’t quite the forum to do so. Instead, we’ll focus on the Gallic knack for ballistic small cars.

Fast Fords and Type R Hondas of the past and present have had many moments of magic, while the Volkswagen Golf GTI is an icon of the breed. But none of those brands has so consistently competed with the way that Citroen, Peugeot and Renault mixed a magic formula of simplicity, low weight and big power to treat performance car buyers to so many thrills over the past four decades.

Of those three names, we’d argue the case for Renault to have been the most prolific over that time. From the 5 GT Turbo to the various insane Megane RS Trophy-R models, punctuated with underrated gems such as the 19 16v and the RenaultSport Twingo 133, the brand’s history has had barely a break between one superb example to the next going all the way back to the eighties.

A series of three numbers will prick the ears of any hot-hatch fans of the early noughties, though: 172. This model, and the mildly updated 182 that replaced it, followed on from the stunning Clio Williams, which were very significant (if small) shoes to fill.