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In-depth reviews

SEAT Ibiza review

It’s pretty old now but the SEAT Ibiza is still a solid competitor in the supermini class

By:Dean Gibson, Shane Wilkinson
9 Nov 2026
SEAT Ibiza - front tracking19
Overall Auto Express rating

3.5

How we review cars
RRP
£21,375 £27,110
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Pros
  • Good interior space
  • Sporty styling
  • Easy-to-use interior
Cons
  • No hot hatch option
  • Poor Driver Power score
  • No economical hybrid
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Our opinion on the SEAT Ibiza

It’s feeling its age in some areas, but given the way the market has shifted, the SEAT Ibiza’s lack of technology actually helps give it some user-friendly appeal. A recent facelift has helped to keep it looking and feeling somewhat fresh, but we still would have liked to see mild-hybrid technology introduced to the engine range. Fortunately, the pure-petrol models still manage a pretty steady rate of fuel efficiency. 

About the SEAT Ibiza

The current, fifth-generation Ibiza has been around since 2017. It received what was thought to be a mid-life facelift in 2021, but SEAT then decided to prolong the life of its supermini by giving it a second facelift in 2025. This introduced a slightly revised exterior design and a shuffle of trim levels and equipment. 

As with past models, the Ibiza is a sporty choice in the supermini class, even if you don't choose the racy FR or FR Sport models. The handling is sharp, but not at the expense of comfort, while the car’s dimensions help it to be one of the more spacious cars in its class, too. We only wish that there was a fully-fledged hot hatch variant like you get with the Volkswagen Polo GTI.

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The SEAT Ibiza’s long life has given us plenty of opportunity to test it in a variety of ways. One of our most recent trials saw the Ibiza lined up against the Vauxhall Corsa in a twin test. Although it’s technically a much older car, the revamped SEAT still claimed victory here, its quality and features holding up very well against the Vauxhall. 

Performance & driving experience

Given SEAT’s history, it’s strange there’s no hot version of this Ibiza, but it’s still a good car to drive
SEAT Ibiza - front conrnering

Pros

  • Three-cylinder engine is well suited to the Ibiza
  • DSG auto gives it a grown-up feeling
  • Featherlight compared with electric superminis

Cons

  • Only one engine layout
  • Manual gearshift isn’t the best
  • No hot Cupra variant

With Cupra hived off as a standalone brand, the decision was made to discontinue the Ibiza Cupra. So while this supermini is a relatively sporty drive, there’s no hot hatch variant. A punchy 148bhp 1.5 TSI turbo petrol was offered for a while, but the current engine range is based around the Volkswagen Group’s 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder turbo petrol, coming with either 94bhp or 113bhp.

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All cars are front-wheel drive, with the lower-powered model featuring a five-speed manual gearbox. The more powerful TSI has a seven-speed DSG automatic, while the top-spec FR models can be had with this engine and a six-speed manual transmission.

The 113bhp TSI is a decent all-rounder, with 200Nm of torque available from 2,000rpm; it feels grown up (especially with the automatic gearbox) and best suited to motorway driving, although it could do with a bit more mid-range punch.

Model Power0-62mphTop speed
SEAT Ibiza 1.0 TSI 95 SE94bhp11 seconds118mph
SEAT Ibiza 1.0 TSI 115 SE Technology113bhp9.9 seconds124mph
SEAT Ibiza 1.0 TSI 115 FR Sport113bhp9.9 seconds124mph

Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed

You don’t pay that much of a penalty for having the less powerful engine in day-to-day driving, with its 0-62mph time of 11 seconds being exactly 1.1 seconds slower than what’s on offer in the more powerful option. 

There’s a characteristic three-cylinder thrum under acceleration, although at cruising speeds the engine is reasonably smooth. 

Town driving, visibility and parking

A wheelbase of 2,564mm results in a turning circle of 10.6 metres, which is relatively large for a supermini, though we had no issue guiding the around narrow streets in town – thanks in part to the quick steering. The steering wheel itself is also nicely tactile with a thin rim wrapped in perforated leather. 

The Ibiza’s low-speed ride is verging on firm, and the largest 18-inch wheels have a tendency to crash into potholes, thanks to their low-profile tyres, although speed bumps around town are better dealt with.

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You sit fairly upright in the Ibiza with the windscreen not too far away, resulting in decent visibility. The raised belt line that gives the Ibiza a sporty exterior look means over-the-shoulder visibility can be a little restricted at junctions, though. 

Country road driving and handling

Handling is one of the Ibiza’s strong points. The steering doesn’t provide a tremendous amount of feedback, but you do get plenty of front-end grip, and there's also very little body roll, helped somewhat by the car’s relatively light 1,144kg kerbweight. FR models get a re-tuned suspension with a slightly lowered ride height and stiffer springs, and while this doesn’t exactly result in hot (or even warm) hatch levels of engagement, there is a noticeable difference compared with lower Ibiza trim levels. 

The brakes are strong enough and the well calibrated pedal feel inspires confidence. If you want a choice of drive modes, you have to opt for the FR trim; this offers ‘Sport’, ‘Normal’ and ‘Eco’, but we only found slight differences in steering weight and throttle response between them. While the Ibiza retains the option of a manual gearbox, its shift is fairly notchy and it’s not one of our favourites. 

Handling is one of the Ibiza’s strong points. The steering doesn’t provide a tremendous amount of feedback, but there’s plenty of front-end grip and very little body roll, which is helped somewhat by a kerbweight that’s just over a tonne. FR models feature retuned suspension with a lower ride height and stiffer springs, and while this doesn’t exactly result in hot hatch levels of engagement, the difference can be felt when compared with SE models.

Motorway driving and long-distance comfort

Despite its image as a sportier sibling of the Volkswagen Polo, the Ibiza isn't uncomfortable, although models with bigger wheels do suffer from a touch more road noise and vibration. The firmer suspension of FR cars didn’t particularly upset the ride quality of our test car, but the wheel size does change the level of comfort. They range in size from 16 to 18 inches, and the big wheels look great, but if you prioritise comfort go for an edition with smaller rims; sadly, there’s no choice of wheels for each trim level. 

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Wheel size has a greater impact on road manners, and if you prioritise comfort, an SE car with 16-inch rims will be a better bet, with the 17-inch wheels on FR cars offering a middle ground between the SE and the 18-inch alloys of the FR Sport; there are no wheel options beyond the standard fitment.

High-speed refinement is about on a par with the Polo, especially so in the seven-speed DSG car with its long top ratio. Wind and road noise is also dampened pretty effectively, although our noise figures revealed that the Vauxhall Corsa is quieter at high speeds.

“Bucket seats now come standard on FR cars and they’re superbly supportive, though the thick shoulder area does block some visibility for rear passengers, making it feel a little more cramped back there.” - Alastair Crooks, senior news reporter.

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MPG & running costs

The Ibiza lacks hybrid power, but the petrol engines still return acceptable fuel efficiency
SEAT Ibiza - wheel

Pros

  • All versions return more than 50mpg
  • Only a tiny fuel penalty for the DSG auto
  • Retains its value well for a supermini

Cons

  • No fuel-sipping hybrid tech
  • Larger wheels impact economy
  • VW Polo is cheaper to insure when fitted with MPI engine

The SEAT Ibiza 1.0 TSI petrol engine offers respectable fuel economy in all of its forms thanks to a standard-fit stop-start system and a range of other efficiency measures.

Maximum economy (on the combined cycle) for the TSI 94bhp version is quoted at 56.5mpg, with the most powerful 114bhp car returning 52.3mpg in manual form and 51.4mpg when paired with the seven-speed DSG auto. However, all of these figures will be dependent on spec, because fitting larger wheels and accessories, or going for a higher trim with more kit (thus adding weight), will have a negative impact on economy. 

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When testing an Ibiza 1.0 TSI 115 FR Sport DSG against a Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo in Yes trim during our twin test, we saw a real-world average of 45.7mpg from the SEAT. Both of these models carry a WLTP combined figure of 53.3mpg, and while the Ibiza fell short of its claim, the Vauxhall dropped even further at only 40.8mpg.

Unlike the Renault Clio, Toyota Yaris, Honda Jazz, MG3 and Suzuki Swift ranges, the SEAT Ibiza line-up includes no hybrid or even mild-hybrid version. While that doesn’t result in high fuel consumption for the lightweight Ibiza, its CO2 emissions are less impressive. The Ibiza ranges from 115g/km for the 1.0-litre TSI SE version, to 126g/km for the 114bhp TSI variant in FR Sport guise.

Model MPGCO2Insurance group
SEAT Ibiza 1.0 TSI 95 SE55.4mpg115g/km12
SEAT Ibiza 1.0 TSI 115 SE Technology53.3mpg121g/km14
SEAT Ibiza 1.0 TSI 115 FR Sport53.3mpg120g/km15

Insurance groups

The SEAT Ibiza is on par with the Renault Clio and starts in insurance group 11 out of 50. Despite the Ibiza being the cheapest of the three, the Volkswagen Polo and Skoda Fabia are also available with the lesser-powered 1.0-litre non-turbo engine, which lowers their respective insurance groups to three and four. 

Adding the DSG auto with its more powerful engine bumps the Ibiza up to group 14, while the SE Technology sits in groups 12 and 14, depending on powertrain. The FR versions are in groups 12 and 15, while the top-spec FR Sport with the DSG automatic gearbox is in group 16.

Tax

As you’d expect, every SEAT Ibiza is liable for VED road tax. The total lack of electrification means there’s no company car tax relief to be found, either. Business buyers will be far better off looking towards a fully electric supermini, as these attract the very lowest Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) rates. 

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SEAT doesn't currently produce its own option, but closely-related VW Group alternatives in this market include the Cupra Raval and Volkswagen ID. Polo. Looking further afield, the Citroen e-C3, Fiat Grande Panda, Nissan Micra and Renault 5 have all impressed our road testers.

Depreciation

Residual values for the latest Ibiza are in the 50 to 51 per cent range after three years and 36,000 miles. In comparison, the platform-sharing SEAT Arona SUV has poorer values in the 45-47 per cent range. Rival superminis such as the Skoda Fabia sit between 43-46 per cent, and the Toyota Yaris retains between 45-51 per cent over the same period.

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Interior, design & technology

Sharp exterior lines carry over to the spacious interior, while the SEAT Ibiza features an ergonomic cabin layout
SEAT Ibiza - dashboard

Pros

  • Sporty-looking style
  • Volkswagen-like build quality
  • Physical interior controls

Cons

  • Little bit dull in places
  • Some technology feeling its age now
  • Fiddly steering wheel buttons

With SE being the entry point to the range, there is no really basic model in the line-up. All SEAT Ibizas come with: 

  • Alloy wheels 
  • Touchscreen DAB radio with smartphone connectivity 
  • Metallic paint 
  • 8.25-inch touchscreen
  • 8-inch driver’s display

A larger 9.2-inch touchscreen is fitted to SE Technology models and above, and this comes with built-in sat-nav software. These models also benefit from smartphone integration and keyless entry and start.

Moving up the range to the FR models adds in some uniquely sporty cosmetic enhancements, along with a bit of extra kit. However, there’s no real change to the driving experience, aside from fitting the slightly more powerful engine. 

Interior and dashboard design

As well as neat exterior styling, the interior features plenty of sharp lines. The touchscreen is placed at the front of the dash so it’s close to hand, while metal-effect trim finishes off the look. FR models feature light- coloured fabric that also gives the cabin a lift.

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We found the multi-function steering wheel (controlling audio and cruise control) a little fiddly to use, but the Ibiza’s relatively aged interior means there are physical dials for the air-con system rather than annoying touch-sensitive sliders you get on more modern VW Group cars. 

Materials and build quality

The facelifted Ibiza brings a revised interior and new levels of tech to help lift its appeal. In the driver's seat, you'll notice new soft-touch materials across the dash and extra chrome trim, which is just as well because the Ibiza previously had far too much hard scratchy plastic. A leather-covered steering wheel and black headlining also feature on higher-spec cars. 

Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo

In our opinion, the middle-rung trim levels with the larger touchscreen and smaller driver’s display are the easiest to use. The smaller driver’s screen always has a rev counter and speedometer in clear view and the extra space of the touchscreen results in a broader sat-nav layout.  

The smaller touchscreen gets physical dials for the volume and shortcuts next to the unit, but the larger screen features a couple of touch-sensitive shortcuts running down the left-hand side of the display. These include the volume controls, but there is also a physical wheel on the steering wheel itself. Boot-up times are slow, but once it’s loaded, the system responds to commands quickly. Some areas, like the car’s set-up menu, aren't particularly intuitive, though. 

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If you found old wireless smartphone chargers slow to top up your phone, then the latest Ibiza’s unit (three times more powerful than before with an integrated cooling fan) will be good news. 

“When driving at night, the Ibiza’s circular air vents at either end of the dashboard illuminate with a warm white glow. This feature is shared with the Arona, but unlike that car, they don’t cause distracting reflections in the side windows.” - Dean Gibson, senior road test editor.

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Boot space & practicality

The SEAT Ibiza has competitive space, but not many handy practical features
Auto Express senior road test editor Dean Gibson sitting in the SEAT Ibiza&#039;s rear seat

Pros

  • Boot space good enough for most families
  • Neatly designed boot lid latch

Cons

  • It’s a squeeze to fit three in the back
  • Sport front seats restrict rear space

The SEAT Ibiza’s dinky dimensions mean it's easy to park in town but, regardless of its compact size, it’s still one of the more practical and versatile cars in the supermini class. 

Dimensions and size

Unlike the fourth-generation car, the current Ibiza is available only as a five-door. Despite this, it’s actually a fraction (2mm) shorter than the old model. However the newer MQB A0 platform means the wheelbase has grown by 95mm, so there's much more space inside – SEAT says rear legroom is improved by 35mm. More importantly, the car has got much wider – by 85mm – and it sits ever-so-slightly lower, giving it a sportier look on the road.

Dimensions comparison 
ModelSEAT IbizaVolkswagen PoloHonda Jazz
Length4,059mm4,074mm4,089mm
Width 1,780mm1,751mm1,694mm
Height1,447mm1,451mm1,526mm
Wheelbase2,564mm2,560mm2,517mm
Boot space 335-1,165 litres351-1,125 litres304-1,205 litres

Seats & passenger space

There is a good range of wheel and seat adjustment, including height, for the front seats, while the view out is good, too.

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Storage is reasonable, with decent-sized door bins and a couple of open trays on the centre console, but there’s no central armrest or hidden storage, while the cup-holders between the front seats are small. There are just two USB sockets in the cabin, too.

Three adults across the back bench will be tight, but children will be fine. Access to the rear seats is good, thanks to relatively wide-opening doors, and the view out is decent enough, too; even without a panoramic roof, the car feels light and airy. There are three Isofix mounting points, one in the front and two on the outer rear seats.

Boot space

To open the boot, you have to flip the SEAT badge on the tailgate, which helps keep the rear neat and tidy. With a 355-litre boot capacity, the Ibiza is one of the more spacious superminis. The Skoda Fabia offers 380 litres, while the pure-petrol version of the Renault Clio boasts 391 litres, but the SEAT will take more luggage than the Volkswagen Polo (351 litres), Toyota Yaris (286 litres) and MG3 (293 litres).

The rear seats will also split and fold 60:40 to increase the luggage space to 823 litres. A two-position boot floor is offered, and this can either set the floor level with the sill for loading, or drop lower for maximum capacity. There are no complaints about access to the luggage space, either – the tailgate swings high up out of the way. 

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Passenger space is better in the Ibiza than in the Vauxhall Corsa, although fitting three across the back will be tight in both cars. The Vauxhall has the added disadvantage of having narrow rear doors.” - Dean Gibson, senior road test editor.

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Reliability & safety

Buyers will feel reassured by the excellent standard safety kit, while the SEAT Ibiza should prove to be reliable
SEAT Ibiza - headlight

Pros

  • Solid safety equipment
  • Five-star Euro NCAP rating

Cons

  • Poor Driver Power manufacturer results

Over the years, SEAT has struggled to escape the bottom half of the Driver Power best manufacturer rankings, and a 24th-place finish in 2026 hasn’t done much to improve matters. Owners are big fans of their cars’ exterior designs, but the rest of the experience has proven rather disappointing. 

However, the SEAT Ibiza is at least a safe place to be, with every model featuring an autonomous emergency braking function, lane-keeping assist and a tiredness-recognition system. SEAT used to offer two individual safety packs at extra cost, but now adaptive cruise control, high-beam assist, a road-sign display and lane-keeping system with traffic-jam assist are included as part of the various trim levels.

Euro NCAP awarded the Ibiza a five-star safety rating in 2022. This included an 83 per cent score for adult occupant protection and 82 per cent for child passenger safety.

Euro NCAP safety ratings
Euro NCAP safety rating Five stars (2022)
Adult occupant protection83%
Child occupant protection82%
Vulnerable road user protection66%
Safety assist70%

Buying, prices and deals

Best buy: SEAT Ibiza 1.0 TSI 115 SE Technology

The Ibiza line-up starts from around £21,600 for the base SE with the less-powerful 1.0-litre engine. However, we recommend upgrading to the SE Technology with the more powerful engine from £24,300. This brings a wide range of improvements in terms of both the driving experience and on-board features. The increased performance doesn’t result in a massive efficiency penalty, either, and this engine also comes with the DSG automatic transmission as standard.

You can save on the list prices by building your new SEAT Ibiza with the Auto Express Buy A Car service. We also have a range of Ibiza leasing deals, along with used Ibiza models in stock at local dealerships and ready to go right now.

SEAT Ibiza alternatives

Within the VW Group there’s the Volkswagen Polo and Skoda Fabia to consider, while Stellantis offers models like the Vauxhall Corsa and Peugeot 208. All are very worthy opponents, although if you need something fuel-efficient, then the hybrid Honda Jazz and Toyota Yaris are your best options. 

On top of these, there are an increasing number of electric superminis to choose from. The Citroen e-C3 is a former Auto Express Car of the Year, while the Fiat Grande Panda, Nissan Micra and Renault 5 are also competitively priced and worthy of your consideration.

SEAT Ibiza pictures

SEAT Ibiza - front static19
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Key updates of the SEAT Ibiza review

  • 9 November 2026: Driving impressions and details about facelift model.

Frequently Asked Questions

As with rivals and other members of the VW Group, any new SEAT is covered by a three-year manufacturer warranty with a 60,000-mile limit. This is very average for the class, and well behind the five and seven-year warranties offered by the likes of Hyundai and Kia. SEAT does offer the option of an extended warranty, however.

Deals on the Ibiza and alternatives

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Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

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SEAT Ibiza 1.6 diesel 2018 review
SEAT Ibiza - front

SEAT Ibiza 1.6 diesel 2018 review

We drive the SEAT Ibiza with the brand's 1.6-litre TDI diesel engine to see if it can tempt buyers away from the petrol-powered models
Road tests
24 Apr 2018
Volkswagen Polo vs Ford Fiesta vs SEAT Ibiza

Volkswagen Polo vs Ford Fiesta vs SEAT Ibiza

Can the new VW Polo take the supermini crown as it meets the Ford Fiesta and SEAT Ibiza?
Car group tests
25 Feb 2018
SEAT Ibiza FR 1.5 TSI Evo review
SEAT Ibiza FR 1.5 TSI Evo - front

SEAT Ibiza FR 1.5 TSI Evo review

Warm hatchback arrives with powerful turbo engine, but is it fun enough to justify its price premium?
Road tests
23 Nov 2017
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