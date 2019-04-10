SEAT Ibiza review

Our opinion on the SEAT Ibiza

It’s feeling its age in some areas, but given the way the market has shifted, the SEAT Ibiza’s lack of technology actually helps give it some user-friendly appeal. A recent facelift has helped to keep it looking and feeling somewhat fresh, but we still would have liked to see mild-hybrid technology introduced to the engine range. Fortunately, the pure-petrol models still manage a pretty steady rate of fuel efficiency.

About the SEAT Ibiza

The current, fifth-generation Ibiza has been around since 2017. It received what was thought to be a mid-life facelift in 2021, but SEAT then decided to prolong the life of its supermini by giving it a second facelift in 2025. This introduced a slightly revised exterior design and a shuffle of trim levels and equipment.

As with past models, the Ibiza is a sporty choice in the supermini class, even if you don't choose the racy FR or FR Sport models. The handling is sharp, but not at the expense of comfort, while the car’s dimensions help it to be one of the more spacious cars in its class, too. We only wish that there was a fully-fledged hot hatch variant like you get with the Volkswagen Polo GTI.

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The SEAT Ibiza’s long life has given us plenty of opportunity to test it in a variety of ways. One of our most recent trials saw the Ibiza lined up against the Vauxhall Corsa in a twin test. Although it’s technically a much older car, the revamped SEAT still claimed victory here, its quality and features holding up very well against the Vauxhall.

Performance & driving experience Given SEAT’s history, it’s strange there’s no hot version of this Ibiza, but it’s still a good car to drive

Pros Three-cylinder engine is well suited to the Ibiza

DSG auto gives it a grown-up feeling

Featherlight compared with electric superminis Cons Only one engine layout

Manual gearshift isn’t the best

No hot Cupra variant

With Cupra hived off as a standalone brand, the decision was made to discontinue the Ibiza Cupra. So while this supermini is a relatively sporty drive, there’s no hot hatch variant. A punchy 148bhp 1.5 TSI turbo petrol was offered for a while, but the current engine range is based around the Volkswagen Group’s 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder turbo petrol, coming with either 94bhp or 113bhp.