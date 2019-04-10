Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
In-depth reviews

SEAT Ibiza review

The SEAT Ibiza includes great on-board tech and still sets a high standard in the supermini class

by: Paul Adam
1 Dec 2023
SEAT Ibiza - front tracking15
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.0 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£19,695 to £24,915
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Practical interior
  • Efficient engines
  • Strong on tech
  • Fiddly multi-function steering wheel
  • Could do with a little more power
  • Small mirrors
Find your SEAT Ibiza
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
New Car DealsNew Car Deals
Find your perfect new car
Find your perfect new car
Leasing dealsLeasing deals
Leasing deals link
Biggest comparison website
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Sell your carSell your car
Sell your car
Find your highest offer
Advertisement

The Ibiza has a grown-up feel very much like the bigger award-winning Leon. It’s supremely quiet, even with 1.0-litre three-cylinder engines under the bonnet, while it's comfy and good to drive. There’s good space inside for passengers and luggage, while quality is impressive on the whole.

A facelift in 2021 addressed some of the previous complaints of scratchy interior plastics and cheap-feeling cabin materials which, along with a raft of new on-board tech and reasonable pricing, helps keep the Ibiza competitive. 

About the SEAT Ibiza

It used to follow in the shadow of rivals, but the latest SEAT Ibiza is easily one of the best superminis for sale in the UK today. It was the first small car launched by the VW Group to use the company's MQB platform, and as a result benefits from a raft of cutting-edge tech that you would normally find on larger cars.

As with past models, the Ibiza is a sporty choice in the supermini class, even if you don't choose the racy FR or FR Sport models. The handling is sharp, but not at the expense of comfort, while increased dimensions help the Ibiza to be one of the most spacious cars in the class, too. SEAT introduced a refreshed model range in late 2021, which included minor styling tweaks and a much improved interior with new on-board tech and smarter cabin trim.

More reviews

Car group tests
Long-term tests
Road tests
Used car tests

Following the demise of the Ford Fiesta, the Ibiza does battle with the Renault Clio for the honour of being the most entertaining supermini currently on sale, while cars such as the Mazda 2 and Peugeot 208 play the sporty card. Elsewhere, the VW Polo and Citroen C3 are quality alternatives, and the Skoda Fabia, Vauxhall Corsa and Honda Jazz all offer great ability, along with the reliable Hyundai i20 and Toyota Yaris.

All SEAT Ibizas are five-door hatchbacks, with prices starting from a shade under £20,000. With SE being the entry point to the range, there is no basic model in the line-up. All cars get alloy wheels, a touchscreen DAB radio with smartphone connectivity, LED daytime running lights and tail-lights, metallic paint and a suite of modern safety kit as standard.

SEAT Ibiza facelift - rear15

SE Technology adds a bigger touchscreen with sat-nav, 16-inch alloy wheels and ambient interior lighting, while FR features sportier trim, 17-inch wheels and a drive mode selector. Again you can upgrade FR to FR Sport, which includes 18-inch wheels, suede-effect upholstery and a digital dashboard. SEAT has also introduced SE and FR Edition variants with different alloy wheel designs and extra onboard tech over the trim levels they're based on. 

At the top of the range, the Xcellence trim brings LED headlights, plenty of chrome accents and rear parking sensors, while the top-spec Xcellence Lux adds adaptive cruise control, front parking sensors and a rear view camera.

At the moment there’s no rapid Cupra Ibiza hot hatchback, and while a punchy 1.5 TSI turbo petrol engine was offered at launch, the current engine range now just comprises a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine with either 94bhp or 108bhp. The 79bhp 1.0 MPI is no longer available from new.

Partnership
Need to sell your car?
Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy.
Sell your car
Rated 'Excellent' icon Trustpilot

All cars are front-wheel-drive, with the lower-powered model featuring a five-speed manual gearbox. The more powerful TSI has a six-speed 'box, and it can also be had with the slick-shifting seven-speed DSG automatic.

Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, they are closely related - not only are they built on the same basic platform, they also have the same engines and can even include identical interior trim. And, don't forget about the Skoda Fabia which is also part of the same family.

Used and nearly new SEAT Ibizas

The original SEAT Ibiza made its debut in 1984 and was the Spanish firm’s first attempt at a homegrown supermini. Up until this point the brand had effectively produced rebadged Fiat models, largely for its home market. Originally a three-door hatch it later spawned a more versatile five-door variant.

Since then there have been four more generations of Ibiza, each aiming to combine a dash of Latin design flair, with fun-to-drive dynamics and value for money pricing. From the second generation on, the supermini shared its underpinnings and engine with other models from the VW Group, which bought SEAT outright in 1990.

SEAT Ibiza Mk5: 2017 to present

The most recent Ibiza is the best yet, and the first to be a true supermini benchmark. Based on the same platform as the current VW Polo, it mixes a refined and grown-up driving experience with typically eye-catching looks and the latest tech. Available only as a five-door, it’s a surprisingly roomy and versatile small car that can easily double as family transport. The rapid Cupra models have been dropped from the range, but the sporty FR models offer warm hatch pace and engaging dynamics.

SEAT Ibiza used - front

SEAT Ibiza MK4: 2008 to 2017

SEAT pulled out the stops on the style for the fourth generation machine, which was one of the most distinctive looking superminis when it debuted in 2008. In fact, despite being in production for the best part of a decade it only ever got the most minor of facelifts over the years. It was good to drive thanks to a firm suspension set-up that prioritized sharp handling over comfort, while the hot Cupra models offered lots of performance for the cash. Yet a lack of overall quality and refinement compared to similar era rivals meant the SEAT was rarely in contention for class honours. You can read our full SEAT Ibiza Mk4 buyer’s guide here. Read the full review...

SEAT Ibiza

SEAT Ibiza Mk3: 2002 to 2008

The first Ibiza to set the stylish and sporty tones for following models, the third generation model was penned by former Alfa Romeo designer Walter da Silva. Like it’s predecessor it was sportier to drive than many of its rivals, while once again there were hot Cupra versions, including a muscular diesel. This was also the last version of the Ibiza to include a four-door saloon Cordoba version in its line-up. Read the full review...

Older SEAT Ibiza models

The first generation Ibiza was launched in 1984 and was one of the first SEAT models not to be a re-badged version of an older Fiat. While it was loosely based on the Italian firm’s Ritmo family hatch, the three-door Ibiza was styled by Italdesign and used engines that had been massaged by Porsche (most cars had proud ‘System Porsche’ badges applied). Quality was a bit hit and miss, but the SEAT looked good and drove well, especially compared to budget rivals from Skoda and Lada. It’s popularity was boosted by a five-door version, but the Malaga four-door saloon was a slower seller.

However, it was the second generation model that made SEAT a household name, as it was the first model to be fully developed under the firm’s new owners VW. Based on an all-new platform that would go on to underpin the third generation VW Polo, the Ibiza was a much more grown-up and sophisticated car than its predecessor. It was bigger too, with a more practical interior that had a much more upmarket feel. This Mk2 machine also debuted hot GTi and Cupra versions, which effectively used 1.8 and 2.0-litre engines (both 8 and 16-valve) and suspension from the Golf GTi. The SEAT’s appeal was further broadened by the fact you could get a wide range of body styles, including three and five-door hatchbacks, a four-door saloon and even a versatile estate.

For an alternative review of the SEAT Ibiza, visit our sister site carbuyer.co.uk...

Continue ReadingEngines, performance and drive

Which Is Best

Cheapest

  • Name
    1.0 MPI SE 5dr
  • Gearbox type
    Manual
  • Price
    £19,000

Most Economical

  • Name
    1.0 TSI 95 SE Edition 5dr
  • Gearbox type
    Manual
  • Price
    £19,785

Fastest

  • Name
    1.0 TSI 110 FR Edition 5dr
  • Gearbox type
    Manual
  • Price
    £21,655
See More Stats
In this review
  • Cars
Paul Adam
Executive editor

Paul was employed across automotive agency and manufacturer-side sectors before joining Auto Express in 2020 as our online reviews editor. After a brief sojourn at a national UK newspaper, Paul returned as executive editor where he now works closely with our commercial partners.

More on Ibiza

Show me:
Deal of the Day: stylish SEAT Ibiza supermini for £174 per month
SEAT Ibiza - front
News
15 Nov 2023

Deal of the Day: stylish SEAT Ibiza supermini for £174 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 15 November is the funky SEAT Ibiza for just under £174 per month
Cheapest cars to insure in the UK 2023
Cheapest cars to insure - header image
Best cars & vans
9 Nov 2023

Cheapest cars to insure in the UK 2023

Looking for a car that’s cheap to insure? We’ve listed the cars with the cheapest insurance group ratings on sale in the UK today
Best small automatic cars 2023
Best small automatic cars
Best cars & vans
13 Jan 2023

Best small automatic cars 2023

Small cheap cars don’t just come with a manual gearbox, here’s a our list of the best small autos you can buy
Used SEAT Ibiza (Mk5, 2017-date) review
Used SEAT Ibiza Mk5 - front
Used car tests
28 Dec 2022

Used SEAT Ibiza (Mk5, 2017-date) review

A full used buyer’s guide on the SEAT Ibiza covering the Ibiza Mk5 that’s been on sale since 2017
Best used small cars 2022
Best used small cars - header image
Best cars & vans
17 Aug 2022

Best used small cars 2022

Our guide to the best used small cars, covering the top second hand city cars and superminis
Volkswagen Polo vs SEAT Ibiza vs Hyundai i20: 2021 group test review
Volkswagen Polo Hyundai i20 SEAT Ibiza - header
Car group tests
4 Dec 2021

Volkswagen Polo vs SEAT Ibiza vs Hyundai i20: 2021 group test review

The facelifted Volkswagen Polo goes up against the SEAT Ibiza and Hyundai i20 in this supermini showdown
New SEAT concept turns the Ibiza hatch into a car-sized nightclub
SEAT Ibiza Nightclub - queue
News
25 Oct 2021

New SEAT concept turns the Ibiza hatch into a car-sized nightclub

SEAT’s new Ibiza Nightclub concept features DJ mixing decks, strobe lights and a mocktail bar in the boot
New SEAT Ibiza 2021 review
SEAT Ibiza facelift - front
Road tests
28 Sep 2021

New SEAT Ibiza 2021 review

The updated interior and tech revisions mean the popular SEAT Ibiza supermini is now better than ever
New SEAT Ibiza 2021 facelift on sale from £16,945
SEAT Ibiza
News
15 Jul 2021

New SEAT Ibiza 2021 facelift on sale from £16,945

The updated SEAT Ibiza is available to order now, sporting a few styling tweaks and a completely redesigned cabin
Renault Clio vs Ford Fiesta vs SEAT Ibiza
Renault Clio vs Ford Fiesta vs SEAT Ibiza
Car group tests
23 Nov 2019

Renault Clio vs Ford Fiesta vs SEAT Ibiza

Has the new Renault Clio got what it takes to beat the Ford Fiesta and SEAT Ibiza?
Micra N-Sport vs Ibiza FR Sport vs Swift Sport
Nissan Micra N-Sport vs SEAT Ibiza FR Sport vs Suzuki Swift Sport - header
Car group tests
20 Apr 2019

Micra N-Sport vs Ibiza FR Sport vs Swift Sport

The new Nissan Micra N-Sport aims to turn up the heat in the warm hatch market. We test it against rivals from SEAT and Suzuki
Volkswagen to recall 75,000 cars over seatbelt fault
News
27 Nov 2018

Volkswagen to recall 75,000 cars over seatbelt fault

Volkswagen was criticised by consumer group Which? for failing to offer a permanent solution after first offering an “informal recall”
SEAT brings digital dials to its Arona and Ibiza lineups
News
31 Jul 2018

SEAT brings digital dials to its Arona and Ibiza lineups

The SEAT Arona is the first car in its class to feature a digital display, with the Ibiza supermini also getting the tech
MINI Cooper vs SEAT Ibiza
MINI Cooper vs SEAT Ibiza - header
Car group tests
6 Jun 2018

MINI Cooper vs SEAT Ibiza

Revised MINI Cooper five-door meets the sporty SEAT Ibiza in a premium supermini showdown
Long-term test review: SEAT Ibiza
SEAT Ibiza long term test - second update front cornering
Long-term tests
11 May 2018

Long-term test review: SEAT Ibiza

Final report: as we say goodbye to our SEAT Ibiza, we compare it with the class leading Ford Fiesta
SEAT Ibiza 1.6 diesel 2018 review
SEAT Ibiza - front
Road tests
24 Apr 2018

SEAT Ibiza 1.6 diesel 2018 review

We drive the SEAT Ibiza with the brand's 1.6-litre TDI diesel engine to see if it can tempt buyers away from the petrol-powered models
Volkswagen Polo vs Ford Fiesta vs SEAT Ibiza
Car group tests
25 Feb 2018

Volkswagen Polo vs Ford Fiesta vs SEAT Ibiza

Can the new VW Polo take the supermini crown as it meets the Ford Fiesta and SEAT Ibiza?
New Cupra Ibiza likely to arrive in 2019
New Cupra Ibiza - front
News
22 Feb 2018

New Cupra Ibiza likely to arrive in 2019

Cupra Ibiza show car revealed at launch event, hinting at future hot production model to rival the Ford Fiesta ST
SEAT Ibiza FR 1.5 TSI Evo review
SEAT Ibiza FR 1.5 TSI Evo - front
Road tests
23 Nov 2017

SEAT Ibiza FR 1.5 TSI Evo review

Warm hatchback arrives with powerful turbo engine, but is it fun enough to justify its price premium?
SEAT Ibiza ST (2010-2017) review
SEAT Ibiza ST front tracking
In-depth reviews
17 Nov 2017

SEAT Ibiza ST (2010-2017) review

SEAT’s stylish Ibiza ST looks smart, has a range of efficient engines and is a decent drive
SEAT Ibiza SE 1.0 petrol 2017 review
SEAT Ibiza 1.0 petrol - front
Road tests
8 Aug 2017

SEAT Ibiza SE 1.0 petrol 2017 review

The entry level SEAT Ibiza comes with space, handling and style, but are running costs low enough?
New SEAT Ibiza 2017 review
New SEAT Ibiza - front
Road tests
19 Jun 2017

New SEAT Ibiza 2017 review

We get behind the wheel of the sharp new SEAT Ibiza supermini on British roads
New 2017 SEAT Ibiza: prices, specs and official video
New SEAT Ibiza Geneva show - front
News
29 Mar 2017

New 2017 SEAT Ibiza: prices, specs and official video

Smart new SEAT Ibiza Mk5 supermini is based on the MQB platform and arrives is on sale now, with first deliveries in July
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content