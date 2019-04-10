SEAT Ibiza review
It’s pretty old now but the SEAT Ibiza is still a solid competitor in the supermini class
Our opinion on the SEAT Ibiza
It’s feeling its age in some areas, but given the way the market has shifted, the SEAT Ibiza’s lack of technology actually helps give it some user-friendly appeal. A recent facelift has helped to keep it looking and feeling somewhat fresh, but we still would have liked to see mild-hybrid technology introduced to the engine range. Fortunately, the pure-petrol models still manage a pretty steady rate of fuel efficiency.
About the SEAT Ibiza
The current, fifth-generation Ibiza has been around since 2017. It received what was thought to be a mid-life facelift in 2021, but SEAT then decided to prolong the life of its supermini by giving it a second facelift in 2025. This introduced a slightly revised exterior design and a shuffle of trim levels and equipment.
As with past models, the Ibiza is a sporty choice in the supermini class, even if you don't choose the racy FR or FR Sport models. The handling is sharp, but not at the expense of comfort, while the car’s dimensions help it to be one of the more spacious cars in its class, too. We only wish that there was a fully-fledged hot hatch variant like you get with the Volkswagen Polo GTI.
The SEAT Ibiza’s long life has given us plenty of opportunity to test it in a variety of ways. One of our most recent trials saw the Ibiza lined up against the Vauxhall Corsa in a twin test. Although it’s technically a much older car, the revamped SEAT still claimed victory here, its quality and features holding up very well against the Vauxhall.
Performance & driving experience
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Pros
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Cons
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With Cupra hived off as a standalone brand, the decision was made to discontinue the Ibiza Cupra. So while this supermini is a relatively sporty drive, there’s no hot hatch variant. A punchy 148bhp 1.5 TSI turbo petrol was offered for a while, but the current engine range is based around the Volkswagen Group’s 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder turbo petrol, coming with either 94bhp or 113bhp.
Used - available now
2024 Seat
Ibiza
20,220 milesManualPetrol1.0LCash £13,499
2025 Seat
Ibiza
24,201 milesAutomaticPetrol1.0LCash £15,249
2026 Seat
Ibiza
10,617 milesManualPetrol1.0LCash £14,799
2024 Seat
Ibiza
30,161 milesManualPetrol1.0LCash £12,676
All cars are front-wheel drive, with the lower-powered model featuring a five-speed manual gearbox. The more powerful TSI has a seven-speed DSG automatic, while the top-spec FR models can be had with this engine and a six-speed manual transmission.
The 113bhp TSI is a decent all-rounder, with 200Nm of torque available from 2,000rpm; it feels grown up (especially with the automatic gearbox) and best suited to motorway driving, although it could do with a bit more mid-range punch.
|Model
|Power
|0-62mph
|Top speed
|SEAT Ibiza 1.0 TSI 95 SE
|94bhp
|11 seconds
|118mph
|SEAT Ibiza 1.0 TSI 115 SE Technology
|113bhp
|9.9 seconds
|124mph
|SEAT Ibiza 1.0 TSI 115 FR Sport
|113bhp
|9.9 seconds
|124mph
Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed
You don’t pay that much of a penalty for having the less powerful engine in day-to-day driving, with its 0-62mph time of 11 seconds being exactly 1.1 seconds slower than what’s on offer in the more powerful option.
There’s a characteristic three-cylinder thrum under acceleration, although at cruising speeds the engine is reasonably smooth.
Town driving, visibility and parking
A wheelbase of 2,564mm results in a turning circle of 10.6 metres, which is relatively large for a supermini, though we had no issue guiding the around narrow streets in town – thanks in part to the quick steering. The steering wheel itself is also nicely tactile with a thin rim wrapped in perforated leather.
The Ibiza’s low-speed ride is verging on firm, and the largest 18-inch wheels have a tendency to crash into potholes, thanks to their low-profile tyres, although speed bumps around town are better dealt with.
You sit fairly upright in the Ibiza with the windscreen not too far away, resulting in decent visibility. The raised belt line that gives the Ibiza a sporty exterior look means over-the-shoulder visibility can be a little restricted at junctions, though.
Country road driving and handling
Handling is one of the Ibiza’s strong points. The steering doesn’t provide a tremendous amount of feedback, but you do get plenty of front-end grip, and there's also very little body roll, helped somewhat by the car’s relatively light 1,144kg kerbweight. FR models get a re-tuned suspension with a slightly lowered ride height and stiffer springs, and while this doesn’t exactly result in hot (or even warm) hatch levels of engagement, there is a noticeable difference compared with lower Ibiza trim levels.
The brakes are strong enough and the well calibrated pedal feel inspires confidence. If you want a choice of drive modes, you have to opt for the FR trim; this offers ‘Sport’, ‘Normal’ and ‘Eco’, but we only found slight differences in steering weight and throttle response between them. While the Ibiza retains the option of a manual gearbox, its shift is fairly notchy and it’s not one of our favourites.
Handling is one of the Ibiza’s strong points. The steering doesn’t provide a tremendous amount of feedback, but there’s plenty of front-end grip and very little body roll, which is helped somewhat by a kerbweight that’s just over a tonne. FR models feature retuned suspension with a lower ride height and stiffer springs, and while this doesn’t exactly result in hot hatch levels of engagement, the difference can be felt when compared with SE models.
Motorway driving and long-distance comfort
Despite its image as a sportier sibling of the Volkswagen Polo, the Ibiza isn't uncomfortable, although models with bigger wheels do suffer from a touch more road noise and vibration. The firmer suspension of FR cars didn’t particularly upset the ride quality of our test car, but the wheel size does change the level of comfort. They range in size from 16 to 18 inches, and the big wheels look great, but if you prioritise comfort go for an edition with smaller rims; sadly, there’s no choice of wheels for each trim level.
Wheel size has a greater impact on road manners, and if you prioritise comfort, an SE car with 16-inch rims will be a better bet, with the 17-inch wheels on FR cars offering a middle ground between the SE and the 18-inch alloys of the FR Sport; there are no wheel options beyond the standard fitment.
High-speed refinement is about on a par with the Polo, especially so in the seven-speed DSG car with its long top ratio. Wind and road noise is also dampened pretty effectively, although our noise figures revealed that the Vauxhall Corsa is quieter at high speeds.
“Bucket seats now come standard on FR cars and they’re superbly supportive, though the thick shoulder area does block some visibility for rear passengers, making it feel a little more cramped back there.” - Alastair Crooks, senior news reporter.
MPG & running costs
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The SEAT Ibiza 1.0 TSI petrol engine offers respectable fuel economy in all of its forms thanks to a standard-fit stop-start system and a range of other efficiency measures.
Maximum economy (on the combined cycle) for the TSI 94bhp version is quoted at 56.5mpg, with the most powerful 114bhp car returning 52.3mpg in manual form and 51.4mpg when paired with the seven-speed DSG auto. However, all of these figures will be dependent on spec, because fitting larger wheels and accessories, or going for a higher trim with more kit (thus adding weight), will have a negative impact on economy.
When testing an Ibiza 1.0 TSI 115 FR Sport DSG against a Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo in Yes trim during our twin test, we saw a real-world average of 45.7mpg from the SEAT. Both of these models carry a WLTP combined figure of 53.3mpg, and while the Ibiza fell short of its claim, the Vauxhall dropped even further at only 40.8mpg.
Unlike the Renault Clio, Toyota Yaris, Honda Jazz, MG3 and Suzuki Swift ranges, the SEAT Ibiza line-up includes no hybrid or even mild-hybrid version. While that doesn’t result in high fuel consumption for the lightweight Ibiza, its CO2 emissions are less impressive. The Ibiza ranges from 115g/km for the 1.0-litre TSI SE version, to 126g/km for the 114bhp TSI variant in FR Sport guise.
|Model
|MPG
|CO2
|Insurance group
|SEAT Ibiza 1.0 TSI 95 SE
|55.4mpg
|115g/km
|12
|SEAT Ibiza 1.0 TSI 115 SE Technology
|53.3mpg
|121g/km
|14
|SEAT Ibiza 1.0 TSI 115 FR Sport
|53.3mpg
|120g/km
|15
Insurance groups
The SEAT Ibiza is on par with the Renault Clio and starts in insurance group 11 out of 50. Despite the Ibiza being the cheapest of the three, the Volkswagen Polo and Skoda Fabia are also available with the lesser-powered 1.0-litre non-turbo engine, which lowers their respective insurance groups to three and four.
Adding the DSG auto with its more powerful engine bumps the Ibiza up to group 14, while the SE Technology sits in groups 12 and 14, depending on powertrain. The FR versions are in groups 12 and 15, while the top-spec FR Sport with the DSG automatic gearbox is in group 16.
Tax
As you’d expect, every SEAT Ibiza is liable for VED road tax. The total lack of electrification means there’s no company car tax relief to be found, either. Business buyers will be far better off looking towards a fully electric supermini, as these attract the very lowest Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) rates.
SEAT doesn't currently produce its own option, but closely-related VW Group alternatives in this market include the Cupra Raval and Volkswagen ID. Polo. Looking further afield, the Citroen e-C3, Fiat Grande Panda, Nissan Micra and Renault 5 have all impressed our road testers.
Depreciation
Residual values for the latest Ibiza are in the 50 to 51 per cent range after three years and 36,000 miles. In comparison, the platform-sharing SEAT Arona SUV has poorer values in the 45-47 per cent range. Rival superminis such as the Skoda Fabia sit between 43-46 per cent, and the Toyota Yaris retains between 45-51 per cent over the same period.
Interior, design & technology
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Pros
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Cons
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With SE being the entry point to the range, there is no really basic model in the line-up. All SEAT Ibizas come with:
- Alloy wheels
- Touchscreen DAB radio with smartphone connectivity
- Metallic paint
- 8.25-inch touchscreen
- 8-inch driver’s display
A larger 9.2-inch touchscreen is fitted to SE Technology models and above, and this comes with built-in sat-nav software. These models also benefit from smartphone integration and keyless entry and start.
Moving up the range to the FR models adds in some uniquely sporty cosmetic enhancements, along with a bit of extra kit. However, there’s no real change to the driving experience, aside from fitting the slightly more powerful engine.
Interior and dashboard design
As well as neat exterior styling, the interior features plenty of sharp lines. The touchscreen is placed at the front of the dash so it’s close to hand, while metal-effect trim finishes off the look. FR models feature light- coloured fabric that also gives the cabin a lift.
We found the multi-function steering wheel (controlling audio and cruise control) a little fiddly to use, but the Ibiza’s relatively aged interior means there are physical dials for the air-con system rather than annoying touch-sensitive sliders you get on more modern VW Group cars.
Materials and build quality
The facelifted Ibiza brings a revised interior and new levels of tech to help lift its appeal. In the driver's seat, you'll notice new soft-touch materials across the dash and extra chrome trim, which is just as well because the Ibiza previously had far too much hard scratchy plastic. A leather-covered steering wheel and black headlining also feature on higher-spec cars.
Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo
In our opinion, the middle-rung trim levels with the larger touchscreen and smaller driver’s display are the easiest to use. The smaller driver’s screen always has a rev counter and speedometer in clear view and the extra space of the touchscreen results in a broader sat-nav layout.
The smaller touchscreen gets physical dials for the volume and shortcuts next to the unit, but the larger screen features a couple of touch-sensitive shortcuts running down the left-hand side of the display. These include the volume controls, but there is also a physical wheel on the steering wheel itself. Boot-up times are slow, but once it’s loaded, the system responds to commands quickly. Some areas, like the car’s set-up menu, aren't particularly intuitive, though.
If you found old wireless smartphone chargers slow to top up your phone, then the latest Ibiza’s unit (three times more powerful than before with an integrated cooling fan) will be good news.
“When driving at night, the Ibiza’s circular air vents at either end of the dashboard illuminate with a warm white glow. This feature is shared with the Arona, but unlike that car, they don’t cause distracting reflections in the side windows.” - Dean Gibson, senior road test editor.
Boot space & practicality
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The SEAT Ibiza’s dinky dimensions mean it's easy to park in town but, regardless of its compact size, it’s still one of the more practical and versatile cars in the supermini class.
Dimensions and size
Unlike the fourth-generation car, the current Ibiza is available only as a five-door. Despite this, it’s actually a fraction (2mm) shorter than the old model. However the newer MQB A0 platform means the wheelbase has grown by 95mm, so there's much more space inside – SEAT says rear legroom is improved by 35mm. More importantly, the car has got much wider – by 85mm – and it sits ever-so-slightly lower, giving it a sportier look on the road.
|Dimensions comparison
|Model
|SEAT Ibiza
|Volkswagen Polo
|Honda Jazz
|Length
|4,059mm
|4,074mm
|4,089mm
|Width
|1,780mm
|1,751mm
|1,694mm
|Height
|1,447mm
|1,451mm
|1,526mm
|Wheelbase
|2,564mm
|2,560mm
|2,517mm
|Boot space
|335-1,165 litres
|351-1,125 litres
|304-1,205 litres
Seats & passenger space
There is a good range of wheel and seat adjustment, including height, for the front seats, while the view out is good, too.
Storage is reasonable, with decent-sized door bins and a couple of open trays on the centre console, but there’s no central armrest or hidden storage, while the cup-holders between the front seats are small. There are just two USB sockets in the cabin, too.
Three adults across the back bench will be tight, but children will be fine. Access to the rear seats is good, thanks to relatively wide-opening doors, and the view out is decent enough, too; even without a panoramic roof, the car feels light and airy. There are three Isofix mounting points, one in the front and two on the outer rear seats.
Boot space
To open the boot, you have to flip the SEAT badge on the tailgate, which helps keep the rear neat and tidy. With a 355-litre boot capacity, the Ibiza is one of the more spacious superminis. The Skoda Fabia offers 380 litres, while the pure-petrol version of the Renault Clio boasts 391 litres, but the SEAT will take more luggage than the Volkswagen Polo (351 litres), Toyota Yaris (286 litres) and MG3 (293 litres).
The rear seats will also split and fold 60:40 to increase the luggage space to 823 litres. A two-position boot floor is offered, and this can either set the floor level with the sill for loading, or drop lower for maximum capacity. There are no complaints about access to the luggage space, either – the tailgate swings high up out of the way.
Passenger space is better in the Ibiza than in the Vauxhall Corsa, although fitting three across the back will be tight in both cars. The Vauxhall has the added disadvantage of having narrow rear doors.” - Dean Gibson, senior road test editor.
Reliability & safety
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Over the years, SEAT has struggled to escape the bottom half of the Driver Power best manufacturer rankings, and a 24th-place finish in 2026 hasn’t done much to improve matters. Owners are big fans of their cars’ exterior designs, but the rest of the experience has proven rather disappointing.
However, the SEAT Ibiza is at least a safe place to be, with every model featuring an autonomous emergency braking function, lane-keeping assist and a tiredness-recognition system. SEAT used to offer two individual safety packs at extra cost, but now adaptive cruise control, high-beam assist, a road-sign display and lane-keeping system with traffic-jam assist are included as part of the various trim levels.
Euro NCAP awarded the Ibiza a five-star safety rating in 2022. This included an 83 per cent score for adult occupant protection and 82 per cent for child passenger safety.
|Euro NCAP safety ratings
|Euro NCAP safety rating
|Five stars (2022)
|Adult occupant protection
|83%
|Child occupant protection
|82%
|Vulnerable road user protection
|66%
|Safety assist
|70%
Buying, prices and deals
Best buy: SEAT Ibiza 1.0 TSI 115 SE Technology
The Ibiza line-up starts from around £21,600 for the base SE with the less-powerful 1.0-litre engine. However, we recommend upgrading to the SE Technology with the more powerful engine from £24,300. This brings a wide range of improvements in terms of both the driving experience and on-board features. The increased performance doesn’t result in a massive efficiency penalty, either, and this engine also comes with the DSG automatic transmission as standard.
You can save on the list prices by building your new SEAT Ibiza with the Auto Express Buy A Car service. We also have a range of Ibiza leasing deals, along with used Ibiza models in stock at local dealerships and ready to go right now.
SEAT Ibiza alternatives
Within the VW Group there’s the Volkswagen Polo and Skoda Fabia to consider, while Stellantis offers models like the Vauxhall Corsa and Peugeot 208. All are very worthy opponents, although if you need something fuel-efficient, then the hybrid Honda Jazz and Toyota Yaris are your best options.
On top of these, there are an increasing number of electric superminis to choose from. The Citroen e-C3 is a former Auto Express Car of the Year, while the Fiat Grande Panda, Nissan Micra and Renault 5 are also competitively priced and worthy of your consideration.
SEAT Ibiza pictures
Key updates of the SEAT Ibiza review
9 November 2026: Driving impressions and details about facelift model.
Frequently Asked Questions
As with rivals and other members of the VW Group, any new SEAT is covered by a three-year manufacturer warranty with a 60,000-mile limit. This is very average for the class, and well behind the five and seven-year warranties offered by the likes of Hyundai and Kia. SEAT does offer the option of an extended warranty, however.
Deals on the Ibiza and alternatives