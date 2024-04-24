Car Deal of the Day: Superminis don’t come much cheaper than this SEAT Ibiza

Sharp design

Well-equipped Xcellence model

Only £150.70 a month

The SEAT Ibiza may be getting on a bit these days, but clever updates have kept the Spanish supermini feeling fresh. It's a bargain, too, and can be had for well under £160 a month right now.

Leasing Options, via the Auto Express Find a Car service is offering the little SEAT for a measly £157.90 a month. It's a two-year deal and even the initial payment isn't too unreasonable at £2,244.79. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year but this can be bumped up to 8,000 for just £19 extra a month.

This is supermini motoring on a shoestring in terms of monthly outlay, but not for the car you're getting. This deal is for the posh Xcellence model, which is one down from the range-topper, and is packed with goodies.

Features such as soft microsuede seats, ambient lighting, illuminated air vent surrounds (yes, really) give off a classy vibe, plus there are some great practical touches such as height-adjustable front seats and a centre armrest.

Style-wise, there's a set of 17-inch alloys, LED headlights plus LED rear lights and dark tinted rear windows. SEAT also throws in a 9.2-inch touchscreen with in-built sat-nav along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an eight-inch screen for the dials, keyless entry and keyless start.

This deal is for the more powerful petrol version, too. The Ibiza's punchy little 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine comes with 113bhp, and is mated to snappy six-speed manual gearbox. With an agile chassis and supple suspension, the Ibiza is both a fun and relaxing car to drive.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top SEAT Ibiza leasing offers from leading providers on our SEAT Ibiza deals hub page…

