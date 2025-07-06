Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Bag our Family Car of the Year for less than a £180 a month

There’s no better family car right now than the Skoda Octavia, and it’s our Deal of the Day for 15 July

By:Shane Wilkinson
15 Jul 2025
Skoda Octavia UK - front cornering
  • Easy to drive; comfortable ride
  • Enormous 600-litre boot; well equipped
  • Just £188.84 a month

Hatchbacks really don't come much better than the Skoda Octavia. In fact, we love it so much that we recently named it our Family Car of the Year in the Auto Express New Car Awards 2025, on account of its wide model line-up, high-quality feel, spacious interior, and outstanding value for money.  

Our Deal of the Day only serves to underline this. It's from Leasing Options, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, and sees you taking the keys to the sensible Skoda for less than £190 a month right now.

It's a two-year deal that requires a £2,616.07 payment upfront. Then it's just £188.84 a month with a 5,000-miles-a-year cap, but tweaking this to 8,000 miles a year will only cost you a little over £18 extra a month.

This car’s SE Technology trim may be the entry-level option, but the Octavia has always traded on giving owners a lot of bang for their buck. 

So this model packs all the essentials, plus those extra niceties. As standard, SE Technology gets a 13-inch touchscreen with sat-nav and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, heated front seats, a Virtual Cockpit digital display, 16-inch alloys, and a wireless charging pad with a cooling function. Plus, because it's a Skoda, there's even an umbrella in the driver's door.

Skoda Octavia UK - dash

With this deal you get the rather excellent 1.5-litre petrol engine, here in 114bhp guise. It's a nice step up from the 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine that used to power the pre-facelift entry-level Octavia, delivering its power in smoother and more refined fashion. It works beautifully with the six-speed manual gearbox offered in this deal. 

The Octavia focuses on delivering a comfortable, stress-free driving experience, and it really excels. Soft suspension gives a supple ride, and light steering makes light work in town. 

In contrast to other hatches, the Octavia has more of a booted appearance, yet it still has a practical lift-up tailgate. At 600 litres, the Octavia’s boot is the largest of any rival in its class, while back-seat passengers can stretch out thanks to plenty of leg and headroom.   

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Octavia leasing offers from leading providers on our Skoda Octavia page.

Check out the Skoda Octavia deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content