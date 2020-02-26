Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Articles

Take the Driver Power survey today: £100 prize every month

Tell us about your car in the Driver Power survey, you’ll be entered into a prize draw where we give away a £100 Amazon voucher every month.

by: Steve Walker
22 May 2024
Driver Power car ownership

The Driver Power survey is the UK’s number one car customer satisfaction survey. Every year drivers from all over the country take the opportunity to share their thoughts on the cars they own. If you’re buying a car, the information these owners provide on what’s good, and what’s bad about owning and living with that model is invaluable!

You can take the Driver Power survey right now, tell us about your car and help fellow motorists make better choices when they come to buy a new car. The whole process takes less than 10 minutes and each month every new Driver Power respondent is entered into a free prize draw to win a £100 Amazon voucher.

Once you’ve told us about the car you own, take a look at the latest Driver Power survey results by clicking the links below…

Driver Power 2024: SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Driver Power 2024 new car survey results will be published in Auto Express on June 12 2024. Subscribe to the print magazine before June 4 2024 and your first issue of Auto Express will be the big Driver Power 2024 results special. It's a great read and a car buying tool that you really don't want to miss out on...

SUBSCRIBE TO GET THE RESULTS

Driver Power 2023 results

In the 2023 Driver Power survey, new car owners across the UK told us what they loved and hated about their cars. The results give the best insight anywhere into what new car owners actually think of the cars they purchased and drive every day, helping fellow motorists choose their next vehicles and giving car makers a crucial heads-up on where they're going wrong.

We analysed the Driver Power data and compiled the results to give the definitive verdict on which new cars are the UK’s best to buy, own and run - according to the people who’ve done exactly that.

We had a host of new entries in the Driver Power 2023 new car survey as well as some shock fallers and deserving climbers. How does your car fare? What wins overall? The top 75 new cars to own are all revealed on our Driver Power results page – and it’s all voted for by you. 

Kia Picanto - Driver Power 2023 class winner

You can also find the best cars to own by market sector and our run-down of the top cars in each of the survey’s sections. So if you want to know what owners think are the best new superminis or SUVs, or find out which models rank highest for comfort or technology, you’ve come to the right place. As a car buying tool, Driver Power is hard to beat. 

For the full results of the 2023 Driver Power new car survey, just click here or follow the links below to the other Driver Power results pages. Don’t forget to take the survey and contribute to the 2024 results…

How does Driver Power work?   

Driver Power touches on all areas of car ownership, including the driving experience, reliability and running costs, how well designed, practical and comfortable cars are on the inside, how slick and well developed infotainment and stereo systems are, and much more besides.

Driver Power covers the whole car market; new and used cars of all types as well as dealers, car insurance companies, electric car charging providers and breakdown cover companies. It's the complete guide to buying and owning a car, powered by people who've been there and done it before you.   

Driver Power is now even quicker and easier to take part in thanks to a streamlined survey interface. You're only asked the questions that apply to you and then you're automatically entered into that month's prize draw where you have the chance of winning a £100 Amazon voucher.

Driver Power is the most respected and comprehensive car ownership survey in the country, and the results feed into the in-depth buying guides and reviews for car buyers that we publish on Auto Express.

As well as the information being hugely useful for motorists, car companies pay close attention to the Driver Power results, and genuinely listen to what you have to say. With Driver Power, you can help shape the future of the cars we all drive and the industry as a whole.

Thank you for helping make Driver Power the invaluable resource for car buyers that it is today. Take the Driver Power survey now and get your chance to win a £100 Amazon voucher…

Best electric car charging stations 2024: UK's top charger networks rated by EV owners
Best EV charging stations 2024
Features

Best electric car charging stations 2024: UK's top charger networks rated by EV owners

The bad, the good and the outstanding; you rank the major players in the expanding UK charging network
23 Jan 2024
Top 10 most reliable small cars to buy 2024
Most reliable small cars - header
Best cars & vans

Top 10 most reliable small cars to buy 2024

We reveal the most reliable small cars you can buy according to the 2023 Driver Power survey…
17 Jan 2024
Top 10 most reliable 4x4s and SUVs to buy
Most reliable 4x4s and SUVs header
Best cars & vans

Top 10 most reliable 4x4s and SUVs to buy

We reveal the most reliable 4x4s and SUVs you can buy according to the 2023 Driver Power survey…
4 Jan 2024
Top 10 most reliable family cars to buy 2024
Most reliable family cars 2023
Best cars & vans

Top 10 most reliable family cars to buy 2024

We reveal the most reliable family cars you can buy according to the 2023 Driver Power survey
4 Jan 2024

