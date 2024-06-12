Our annual Driver Power survey is the one time in the year we hand over responsibility to you, the readers, to tell the world what you think of the cars you’ve put your hard-earned money into.

The rest of the year, our experts deliver verdicts on new cars as soon as we can get our hands on them. But the opinions of people that live with them day-to-day offer invaluable insight, and that’s the key point: we’re giving real users a voice to tell potential buyers, and the car companies, what these cars are like to own.

Generally, the cars you love are similar to the ones we love. That’s certainly true for the overall Driver Power 2024 winner, the Dacia Duster. The comments are just as illuminating as the overall ratings, and Driver Power breaks down a car’s strengths across 10 categories so you can see how it stacks up in the areas that are important to you.

The top 10 are, with at least a couple of exceptions, not always the most exciting of cars, but they are the models we have huge respect and affection for in terms of their ability to do all the ‘boring’ stuff really well. And I mean boring in a good way. As lovely as it would be to have an exciting two-seater on the driveway, more often than not it’s the ability to take a week’s worth of shopping, ferry the family around and be a comfortable, reliable and cost-efficient companion that really matters.

I’d like to thank everyone who has let us know what they think about their pride and joy – or a car they’re not so fond of! You’re a vital part of making Driver Power such a market-leading, influential and important piece of research. And let me remind you that we’re already at work on the 2025 survey – you can complete it any time on a new car you’ve owned for up to three years via the link below.

