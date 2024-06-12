Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

The cars you love are similar to the ones we love

Editor Paul Barker says a big thank you to everybody who took part in the 2024 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey

by: Paul Barker
12 Jun 2024
Opinion - Driver Power

Our annual Driver Power survey is the one time in the year we hand over responsibility to you, the readers, to tell the world what you think of the cars you’ve put your hard-earned money into.

The rest of the year, our experts deliver verdicts on new cars as soon as we can get our hands on them. But the opinions of people that live with them day-to-day offer invaluable insight, and that’s the key point: we’re giving real users a voice to tell potential buyers, and the car companies, what these cars are like to own. 

Generally, the cars you love are similar to the ones we love. That’s certainly true for the overall Driver Power 2024 winner, the Dacia Duster. The comments are just as illuminating as the overall ratings, and Driver Power breaks down a car’s strengths across 10 categories so you can see how it stacks up in the areas that are important to you. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The top 10 are, with at least a couple of exceptions, not always the most exciting of cars, but they are the models we have huge respect and affection for in terms of their ability to do all the ‘boring’ stuff really well. And I mean boring in a good way. As lovely as it would be to have an exciting two-seater on the driveway, more often than not it’s the ability to take a week’s worth of shopping, ferry the family around and be a comfortable, reliable and cost-efficient companion that really matters.

I’d like to thank everyone who has let us know what they think about their pride and joy – or a car they’re not so fond of! You’re a vital part of making Driver Power such a market-leading, influential and important piece of research. And let me remind you that we’re already at work on the 2025 survey – you can complete it any time on a new car you’ve owned for up to three years via the link below.  

Click here to take the Driver Power survey today and you'll be entered into our prize draw where you could win a £100 Amazon voucher....

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Dacia’s Duster is Britain’s best car to own as Driver Power 2024 survey results land
Dacia Duster - front tracking
News

Dacia’s Duster is Britain’s best car to own as Driver Power 2024 survey results land

Owners have voted the Dacia Duster as the most satisfying new car to own in the 2024 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey
11 Jun 2024
Take the Driver Power survey today: £100 prize every month
Driver Power car ownership
Articles

Take the Driver Power survey today: £100 prize every month

Tell us about your car in the Driver Power survey, you’ll be entered into a prize draw where we give away a £100 Amazon voucher every month.
11 Jun 2024
Best cars to own: Driver Power 2024 results
Driver Power 2024 - best cars to own header
News

Best cars to own: Driver Power 2024 results

The best new cars to own in the UK right now according to the people who already do. It’s the 2024 Driver Power results!
11 Jun 2024
Have you ever had one of the UK’s best-ever cars to own?
Driver Power’s best ever cars to own
News

Have you ever had one of the UK’s best-ever cars to own?

With the 2024 results of the Driver Power car customer satisfaction survey about to land, let’s take a look at which cars have triumphed down the year…
24 May 2024

Most Popular

New BMW i5 Touring 2024 review: a truly impressive electric estate
BMW i5 Touring - front tracking
Road tests

New BMW i5 Touring 2024 review: a truly impressive electric estate

The i5 Touring offers the same attractive qualities as its saloon counterpart, along with plenty of extra practicality
10 Jun 2024
BMW 5 Series vs Mercedes E-Class: which is the elite executive car?
BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class - front tracking
Car group tests

BMW 5 Series vs Mercedes E-Class: which is the elite executive car?

We put the latest versions of these German rivals’ executive saloons to the test to discover which is the chairman of the board
8 Jun 2024
New plug-in hybrid Skoda Kodiaq iV offers 75-mile EV range, but only 5 seats, for £42k
Skoda Kodiaq iV - front 3/4 static
News

New plug-in hybrid Skoda Kodiaq iV offers 75-mile EV range, but only 5 seats, for £42k

The first-ever plug-in hybrid Skoda Kodiaq is only available to order with five seats
10 Jun 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content