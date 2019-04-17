Best cars to own: Driver Power 2025 results

Welcome to our 2025 Driver Power New Car Survey, the latest in our annual series of highly anticipated guides, reflecting the levels of satisfaction reported by real-world owners in the UK’s constantly evolving car market. We've been keeping tabs on consumer feedback for the best part of a quarter of a century, and we’re proud that over that time, the Driver Power brand has become trusted by car buyers and manufacturers alike.

We base our survey results on the feedback of many thousands of respondents, and we’d like to thank all those who give up their time to share personal insights into their individual ownership experiences, in an effort to help fellow consumers with their own buying decisions.

We quiz respondents for feedback across 10 categories covering every facet of ownership, and break down each into a series of sub-categories or ‘category attributes’ that deal with specific elements.

Once the results are in, we apply statistical weightings with the aim of ensuring the annual survey results provide a picture that’s properly representative of views across the UK. So read on to see the Driver Power winners and losers in 2025.

The top 50 best cars to own in the UK

Below you’ll find the top 50 cars to own in the Driver Power 2025 New Car Survey.

1. Mercedes GLE Mk4 - 92.24%

By Driver Power standards, the Mercedes GLE is ahead by a country mile – topping the table in an astonishing six categories, coming second in two more, and third in another. The only lower score is a 26th place – in the economy and running costs category – where satisfaction with fuel economy sinks to 43rd. Not surprising, considering this is a two-and-a-half tonne premium SUV.