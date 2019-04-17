Best cars to own: Driver Power 2025 results
The best new cars to own in the UK right now according to the people who already do. It’s the 2025 Driver Power results!
Welcome to our 2025 Driver Power New Car Survey, the latest in our annual series of highly anticipated guides, reflecting the levels of satisfaction reported by real-world owners in the UK’s constantly evolving car market. We've been keeping tabs on consumer feedback for the best part of a quarter of a century, and we’re proud that over that time, the Driver Power brand has become trusted by car buyers and manufacturers alike.
We base our survey results on the feedback of many thousands of respondents, and we’d like to thank all those who give up their time to share personal insights into their individual ownership experiences, in an effort to help fellow consumers with their own buying decisions.
We quiz respondents for feedback across 10 categories covering every facet of ownership, and break down each into a series of sub-categories or ‘category attributes’ that deal with specific elements.
Once the results are in, we apply statistical weightings with the aim of ensuring the annual survey results provide a picture that’s properly representative of views across the UK. So read on to see the Driver Power winners and losers in 2025.
The top 50 best cars to own in the UK
Below you’ll find the top 50 cars to own in the Driver Power 2025 New Car Survey.
1. Mercedes GLE Mk4 - 92.24%
By Driver Power standards, the Mercedes GLE is ahead by a country mile – topping the table in an astonishing six categories, coming second in two more, and third in another. The only lower score is a 26th place – in the economy and running costs category – where satisfaction with fuel economy sinks to 43rd. Not surprising, considering this is a two-and-a-half tonne premium SUV.
The GLE has a wide range of diesel and petrol engine options with mild-hybrid tech on all but the most powerful AMG GLE 63, plus a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
The Merc's styling is a little softer than its predecessor’s, and its lavish cabin is crammed with technology; owners enjoy the luxury of wood and Nappa leather trim, four-zone climate control for seven-seat models, and impressive sounds from the Burmester stereo in Premium Plus trim. The dash is inspired by the S-Class saloon's, with a pair of 12.3-inch displays.
The result of such attention to detail? The GLE beats all-comers in an astonishing 16 out of 35 category attributes, including driving pleasure, every safety attribute, climate, audio and sat-nav function, and overall quality. Its second places include exterior style, sat-nav and the balance of digital and touchscreen controls. It’s a Driver Power masterclass.
Case study: living with a Mercedes GLE
Range Rover owners tend to be rather loyal to the brand, but retiree Norman Eaton was tempted by the GLE’s premium kerb appeal, ergonomic interior and strong build quality.
The GLE ranked highly for its balance of physical and digital controls; “It’s not an iPad”, Norman says. “The Mercedes has got buttons all over the dashboard – temperature controls, menus and so on – and when you reach out to adjust something, you know what button is where.” Indeed, on the point of infotainment, Norman likes how Mercedes’ MBUX system automatically updates itself and keeps him apprised of local road closures – ideal for when he travels round the country to go shooting.
Norman is the first to admit that on these trips, he needs a lot of space to carry his equipment, as well as his dog. Thankfully, the GLE is more than roomy enough for a battalion’s-worth of kit, as well as a furry companion. In fact, Norman said that when his two stepsons got in the back, “they couldn’t believe how much room there was”.
Long journeys meant fuel economy was also a key factor for Norman, so with this in mind he specified his Emerald Green GLE with the 3.0-litre diesel engine; “It’s a powerful vehicle that goes well, but I’ve also got the economy”. On a recent trip to Essex to see friends, he achieved almost 40mpg on the motorway – much more than you might expect from a 380bhp SUV.
2. Vauxhall Grandland Mk1 - 90.55%
A top-notch Vauxhall performance results in the previous-generation Vauxhall Grandland SUV scooping second place in a stunning five categories, along with a win in one, and nothing outside the top 10.
All of our Grandland owners run the facelifted model, launched in 2021, which features either a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel variant or a four-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid option. The facelift introduced a new front-end design with adaptive LED headlights, along with a new interior and a range of improvements for the safety tech.
The Grandland has form in the Driver Power survey, with owners ranking the pre-facelift Grandland X as high as seventh place in 2021, but it never achieved a spot on the podium.
This time around, studying the attribute scores for the later car reveals a first place for exterior and a third for interior style and front-seat comfort, a fourth for rear legroom and another third for boot space. Touchscreen function ranks third, too, while servicing and reliability both net first place.
There’s a single outlier where the Grandland hasn’t performed exceptionally well, and that’s the 39th place for drivetrain smoothness, but this is just one facet of an engine and gearbox category where acceleration and engine sound are both rated third overall.
Case study: living with a Vauxhall Grandland
Lyndsey Dark was looking for a new car via the Motability scheme – notably one that could accommodate her mobility issues. The Vauxhall Grandland did just that, offering plenty of cabin space, a frugal powertrain and a smattering of luxury touches that are helpful day-to-day.
On top of taking her own son to school, Lyndsey also frequently ferries around her 14-year-old nephew who, at six-foot three, has just about enough space in the rear to get comfortable, even with a baby seat and another passenger in the same row.
With a boot large enough to fit her wheelchair, Lyndsey says the Grandland is “more spacious than it looks. We’re watching Dr Who at the moment, and this is our little Tardis!”
Lyndsey is particularly impressed by the Grandland’s fuel economy; it costs her only £55 to fill up and on longer trips to Birmingham and Manchester, she returns with plenty of fuel left in the tank for other journeys. On the school run, the Grandland leans heavily on its mild-hybrid technology, keeping petrol use to a minimum.
However, it’s the level of comfort that truly seals the deal for Lyndsey. The heated steering wheel, for example, helps with her Raynaud's symptoms, while the electric front seats adjust to support her longer legs. She also likes the way the windscreen washers are mounted within the wipers, meaning visibility is never at a premium.
3. Vauxhall Astra Mk8 - 89.97%
The first spot on the Driver Power podium this year belongs to the Vauxhall Astra, with one of Britain’s favourite family cars scooping an impressive roster of six category top fives and four top 10s. Its greatest triumph is first place in the ride and handling category, thanks to top-five rankings in everything from steering and braking response to ride quality and road handling, plus driving pleasure.
It’s not so long ago that the Astra had a reputation as a rather porridgey also-ran, but that’s clearly far from the case these days. We have the Stellantis takeover of the Vauxhall/Opel brand to thank for the reversal of fortunes, and renewed investment in the Astra saw it get a fresh new exterior look featuring the ‘Vizor’ styling that first appeared on Vauxhall’s SUV range. It also got upgraded on-board tech and much more engaging driving characteristics. There’s a good range of powertrains, too, with a 1.2-litre petrol three-cylinder engine, 1.6-litre plug-in hybrid and even an Astra Electric.
It clearly adds up to an enticing package for owners, who love the exterior style, ranking it in third position, while rating front-seat comfort in fourth and interior style sixth. Superlative infotainment scores, and fifth and sixth places for overall quality and reliability are backed by fifth place for the number of safety features.
Case study: living with a Vauxhall Astra
A Self-professed “car person”, Imran Khan has previously been the custodian of hot Audis and BMWs, but was looking for a fast-yet-frugal hybrid car to be his companion on his 100-mile daily commute. The plug-in hybrid GSE version of the Vauxhall Astra seemed to fit the bill.
Living in North Norfolk, Imran is constantly faced with the task of overtaking slow-moving tractors; thankfully, the GSE with its 222bhp hybrid powertrain is up to the task. “The gearbox isn’t as snappy as a dual-clutch and hangs onto gears,” he says, “but you quickly get used to it, and it still has more than enough power.”
Imran says the Astra’s 12.4kWh battery provides around 20 miles of electric range and, combined with the petrol engine, he claims he gets around 100mpg. The battery pack doesn’t impede boot space all that much, either.
On the inside, Imran is impressed with the Astra’s AGR-approved Alcantara seats, which he says don’t give him back ache on longer journeys, unlike those in other cars. A head-up display, heated seats and digital dials mean the Astra feels well equipped, while the exterior design “looks great from all angles”, he says.
Yet it’s the GSE’s KONI suspension set-up that most impresses Imran. “The weight is managed well for such a heavy car,” he says. “For the price point (especially second-hand), it handles really well and sticks to the road.”
4. Ford Kuga Mk3 - 88.69%
The Ford Puma made our top 10 last year, but this time it's the Kuga’s turn, just missing out on a podium position. This is the latest, third-generation Ford Kuga, built in Valencia, Spain, which comes with a range of eco-focused powertrains starting with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol, and including 2.5-litre petrol/electric HEV and PHEV options.
Inside, the SUV inherits much of its design from the Ford Focus it also shares a platform with, but the Kuga significantly outperforms its hatchback stablemate in terms of owner satisfaction; drivers enthuse about their SUVs in a way the once-supreme Focus can only dream of. The Kuga's family-friendly credentials are reflected in its highest-scoring categories – safety, practicality and interior – and even its worst category rating is only a middle-ranking 26th for value.
The Kuga doesn't top the survey anywhere, but it’s second overall for boot space and third for seating versatility, while front-seat comfort and rear legroom rate seventh and sixth. Top-10 scores for steering, braking and road handling help add up to a solid 11th place for driving pleasure, too. Infotainment scores are excellent as well, adding to the all-round appeal.
Case study: living with a Ford Kuga
It’s fair to say that Mike Shardlow is a Ford, and specifically, a Kuga, fanatic, telling us: “We’ve had Kugas virtually since they came out – we’re now on our fourth.”
Mike’s latest acquisition comes in the form of a 2024 model fitted with the plug-in hybrid powertrain which offers so much punch that, in his own words, “when you go to overtake, you have to hold on!”
Despite this potency, Mike says he gets around 30 miles of electric range per charge, even in hilly North Yorkshire, and six or seven miles when towing his massive caravan – something he does frequently. He likes to watch the informative power distribution display on the Kuga’s central touchscreen, which is one of several pieces of technology Mike says he’s still getting to grips with.
He charges the Kuga’s battery at home via solar panels, which helps keep costs low, and despite living out in the countryside, he says the Kuga’s suspension does a good job of soaking up bumps. That said, his wife thinks the ride of the new plug-in hybrid is marginally firmer than their old diesel model, likely because of the extra weight of the battery.
5. Mercedes C-Class Mk5 - 88.31%
The Mercedes C-Class puts in a powerful performance this year, with especially good scores for infotainment and value for money – the latter a rarity for a premium brand.
This C-Class is the fifth in a long series of compact-executive Mercedes models. Most have been very well received, but the feedback from Driver Power respondents this year is exceptionally strong, and along with Vauxhall’s hatchback Astra in third place, the C-Class saloon and estate line-up reminds us there’s still room for more traditional bodystyles in spite of the SUV onslaught.
As well as appreciating the Merc’s good value, its owners rate practicality very highly, with fifth and sixth places for cabin storage and child-friendly features, while flexible seating and luggage space are ranked 11th and 12th. Exterior style is rated an excellent fifth, with the interior design a only few places behind in 12th. On the road, the C-Class’s supple ride and driving pleasure are the best-rated attributes, although road handling slips to 39th.
Poorly ranked fuel economy at 27th and service costs at 39th are offset by insurance cost satisfaction in ninth. Safety-system functionality is in the top five, too.
Case study: living with a Mercedes C-Class
Gary Salmon is on his second Mk5 C-Class, which is a testament to how well loved the small executive car is.
Having acquired his C 300 d Estate in December last year, Gary continues to be impressed by the C-Class’s motorway manners: “It’s very comfortable,” he says, “I’ve done plenty of long runs in it and when you get to the end of your journey you don’t end up feeling tired.”
If he does need waking up a bit, Gary says the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel in his car provides plenty of punch, even at higher speeds. “It’s got more power than you’ll ever need,” Gary told us. The nine-speed automatic gearbox also impressed him, as did Mercedes’ digital matrix headlights, which can adapt the beam so as not to dazzle other drivers.
On the inside, Gary’s C-Class offers sufficient space to transport his granddaughter, as well as his camera equipment and fold-up chair when going to motoring events. Gary described Merc’s MBUX infotainment system as “simply excellent” – something that mirrors the positive feedback we received from other owners – and he praised how responsive and easy-to-use the built-in sat-nav and media player are.
6. Vauxhall Crossland Mk1 - 88.25%
Vauxhall's cars didn’t trouble the top 10 in last year’s survey, but it’s a very different story in 2025, starting with the Vauxhall Crossland taking sixth place overall. It tops the poll for running costs, thanks to its 1.2-litre three-cylinder engines shared with the Citroen C3. It's fifth for economy, while servicing costs rank second and insurance costs first.
Reliability is fifth, with overall quality second, while boot space, seating versatility and child-friendly features all make the top 10. Owners like the driving performance, with steering third and braking response fifth, acceleration fourth and driving pleasure 13th. But value isn’t a strong point and safety scores are low.
7. BMW 4 Series Mk2 - 88.19%
The BMW 4 Series Coupé performs well enough to clinch six top-10 category scores and a trio of top 20s, with the only outlier being economy and running costs, where satisfaction lurks towards the bottom of the table. On the performance side, owners enthuse most about the steering response, ride quality, and driving pleasure, which ranks third overall.
A fifth for style tops the interior category results, while the 4 Series’ infotainment earns second overall for user-friendly controls and third for the balance of touchscreen and physical controls. Ease of deactivating safety systems is second place and overall quality is third, but reliability is a bit lower, in 21st place.
8. Citroen C5 Aircross Mk1 - 88.15%
As with C3, the Citroen C5 Aircross has been replaced by a new model with a lot to live up to. In the C5’s case that means exceptional satisfaction with ride quality and road handling, which each please owners more than any other car in the survey – it bagged fourth place for driving pleasure, and all from a driving seat rated second overall for comfort.
There’s another first place for satisfaction with cabin storage, plus fifth spots for seating flexibility and cabin quality. Car insurance cost gets a podium place, with cost of servicing eighth and fuel economy satisfaction in 19th. Owners aren’t that impressed by the number of safety features, but rate their function sixth.
9. Dacia Duster Mk2 - 88.04%
Last year’s Driver Power champ slips down to ninth for 2025, but it’s hardly a fall from grace, with the car retaining first place in the value category, plus taking thirds for practicality and infotainment, and a fourth for running costs.
It beats all comers for owner satisfaction with boot space, and there are top-10 scores for cabin storage, child-friendly features and rear legroom. Cheap insurance, strong economy and affordable servicing are implied by top-10 scores for each of those attributes. Owners love their cars’ audio systems, user-friendly controls and touchscreen operation, which all have top-five ratings. Driving attributes are all lower in the survey, though.
10. BMW 2 Series Mk2 - 87.91%
Pipping the A-Class to the last top-10 slot is the BMW 2 Series Coupé, which owners rate as the second-most pleasurable car in the survey to drive, thanks to strong results for steering, braking and ride quality, and greater satisfaction with powertrain acceleration and sound.
The practicality scores look pretty decent for a two-door coupé, but it's the infotainment set-up that really hits the mark with a first place for the sat-nav, climate control in third, and audio sixth. More surprising perhaps are running costs, with economy earning the 2 Series ninth place, and servicing costs an impressive seventh. The car also earns second place for the function of its safety systems.
11. Mercedes A-Class Mk4 - 87.87%
It may have been around a few years, but the Mercedes A-Class is still satisfying its owners, with a strong finish just outside the top 10. It only tops the table for one attribute, the balance between physical and touch controls, but it's second overall for ride quality, interior quality and touchscreen visibility and sensitivity.
At the category level, fifth place for ride and handling includes top-10 scores for every attribute, with sixth for driving pleasure. But while it rates fourth for interior style, the driver's seat comfort and rear legroom are relatively poor, in 29th and 44th places, while boot space comes in at 41st. Safety features are very satisfying, though, in sixth overall.
12. Citroen C3 Mk3 - 87.52%
The new Citroen C3 has a lot to live up to when it comes to making owners happy – its predecessor sold until last year netted top-10 placings in four categories in this year’s survey, including sixth for quality and reliability, plus ride and handling. The former category contains a reliability attribute where the C3 rates a near-peerless second, and an overall quality attribute, where it rates 13th.
You say the C3 is rewarding to drive with fourth places for ride quality and engine sound, plus sixth for steering response and eighth for powertrain smoothness and road handling. Front-seat comfort is 10th, climate control fifth, and safety satisfaction eighth.
13. Hyundai Tucson Mk4 - 87.45%
The Hyundai Tucson took on a radical new look with this generation, and it’s proving a hit with owners – and not only for its style. Exterior design ranks 16th overall, but the interior is even more popular, with fifth place awarded for rear legroom, sixth for quality and ninth for front-seat comfort. It’s a similar picture in the practicality category, with fifth for boot space, seventh for both seat flexibility and child-friendly features, and 13th for interior storage.
Infotainment scores are also good, with top-10 rankings for sat-nav, climate control and audio system satisfaction, while the Tucson also earns 10th place for its overall quality and 11th for the cost of servicing.
14. Honda Jazz Mk4 - 87.06%
The Honda Jazz may be a relatively understated supermini, but owners love to drive it – the hybrid-only model is third in the powertrain category, including top spot for drivetrain smoothness. Steering and braking response both bag top-10 places, and the Jazz ranks ninth in the survey for driving pleasure.
Interior practicality scores are high, too, with seventh awarded for both rear legroom and interior storage, plus first for its folding ‘magic seats’. There are four top-10 rankings for cabin-control usability and infotainment, but the sat-nav and smartphone connectivity ratings are lower. Fuel economy is seventh overall and reliability is ranked fourth.
15. Tesla Model Y Mk1 - 86.70%
This Model 3-based Tesla SUV leaves owners gushing about the electric powertrain – it’s in sixth place overall – and the practicality and low running costs, which both rank 10th. Attribute highlights include interior storage (third), boot space and rear legroom (sixth), and seating flexibility (12th).
So it’s a shame the interior quality lets the side down, with owners rating it only 49th. When it comes to cabin tech, they love the sat-nav (fourth) and audio systems (third), but are less satisfied with the over-reliance on touchscreen controls versus any physical switchgear (38th). Still, the Tesla Model Y's safety systems are ranked third for functionality.
16. Peugeot 3008 Mk2 - 86.52%
Exterior scores give the Mk2 Peugeot 3008 a big push up the table, with owners very pleased with the design (sixth) and build quality (third). The interior style is even more loved, (second), while comfort and practicality scores also look strong across the board; interior storage is a particular highlight in fifth.
Owners rate the responsive steering and road handling highly, but driving pleasure is only 29th, and acceleration is a lowly 47th. Infotainment category scores are a mixed bag, with owners rating the audio system 12th, but they’re much less enamoured of the climate controls and touchscreen operation. Reliability is 39th, but owners rate their safety systems.
17. BMW 1 Series Mk3 - 86.21%
The BMW 1 Series switched from rear to front-wheel drive for this generation, but it doesn’t seem to have harmed the car’s satisfaction levels. Steering response in 39th offsets road handling in 17th, with a 10th for acceleration.
But it’s in the infotainment category where the car scores highest, with owners loving the balance of physical and touchscreen controls, the sat-nav and climate systems, and user-friendliness. Reliability and quality scores are very strong, while the interior style and front-seat comfort rank seventh and sixth.
Economy and insurance cost satisfaction aren't great, while the cost of servicing, in 49th, is a fly in the ointment.
18. Vauxhall Mokka Mk2 - 85.81%
Owners rate the running costs of their Vauxhall SUVs as the most satisfying aspect of ownership, with a ninth-place ranking in the category. But it’s not all about the pennies and pounds – the exterior style and quality category is next, in 10th place, and Mokka drivers follow that up with an excellent 13th position for its 1.2-litre engines – acceleration is ranked 19th, and engine sound is sixth.
All of that positivity plays into 13th for value, but Vauxhall Mokka ownership includes compromises, with owners ranking rear-seat legroom and boot space 50th. However, the Mokka has some solid infotainment scores, including seventh for its sat-nav system.
19. Honda Civic Mk11 - 85.76%
Just pipping its SUV stablemate into the top 20 is Honda’s highly rated Civic, largely thanks to a third spot on the podium for economy and running costs – generated via third for servicing, fourth for fuel efficiency and seventh for insurance. It’s also in the top 10 for quality and reliability, while owners also seem to appreciate the cabin features and practicality – awarding fourth for the balance between touchscreen and physical buttons, and eighth for user-friendliness of controls.
There's also an eighth for boot space, and rear-seat legroom ranks 12th, but front-seat comfort is 49th. Owners also rank all the ride and handling attributes poorly.
20. Honda CR-V Mk5 - 85.60%
Honda's previous-generation large SUV scoops a fifth place for the safety category, with top-10 scores for each of the attributes (number of features, ease of deactivation, and function), and follows that up with a series of solid scores across the interior and practicality categories. Highlights there include ninth place for seating flexibility and eighth for rear legroom, plus ninth for interior storage, and 15th for the interior styling.
A 10th place for servicing costs is highly creditable, too, but owners aren’t so happy about the fuel economy, in 45th. Engine sound, ride quality and road handling all hover in the same region of the table.
21. MG HS Mk1 - 85.58%
Chinese brand MG will be pleased with owners’ responses to its HS SUV, with strong top-20 scores across five categories, and a couple more near misses. That said, there’s clearly work to be done in the drivetrain and infotainment categories, where the MG HS languishes near the bottom of the table with relatively poor scores for most attributes – although smartphone connectivity is decently satisfying, as is the climate control.
Major highlights include a second place for rear-seat legroom, ninth for the number of safety features, plus 11th for front-seat comfort and 14th for child-friendly features. Ride quality is rated in a strong 15th place.
22. Audi A5 Mk2 - 85.50%
This is the previous generation of the Audi A5, including the Sportback, plus its coupé and cabriolet spin-offs. For such an ostensibly stylish car it’s surprising to see owners ranking value and running costs among their favourite attributes, ahead of a low 47th place for exterior design. MPG and servicing satisfaction are 21st and 20th.
Reliability rates poorly in 50th position, making it the A5’s least popular attribute, followed closely by braking and steering responsiveness – although ride quality is a decent 23rd. Even better are the infotainment scores, with Audi’s digital cockpit helping the A5 to 13th for touchscreen performance.
23. Toyota Corolla Mk12 - 85.37%
The longevity of a model now into its 12th generation is hugely impressive, and judging by our survey results it’s sheer value – in sixth place – that keeps the Toyota Corolla flying high. There’s much more to the story, though, with the car scooping 11th place for quality and reliability, and 14th for ride and handling. If that feels counterintuitive, the same might be said of its practicality scores, which are less impressive and include a 43rd for boot space.
Efficiency of the hybrid powertrain ranks a middle-of-the-road 26th, but servicing in 15th and insurance at 16th have more appeal. The cabin controls and touchscreen scores are unexceptional, though.
24. BMW 3 Series Mk7 - 85.29%
There are significant similarities in how the closely ranked 3 Series and 5 Series appeal. For example, the pair share similar mid-range scores for the engine and gearbox, and ride and handling categories – although the 3 can’t match the 5 for acceleration, nor can it equal it for driving pleasure in 28th and 17th places respectively (versus sixth and 10th).
However, BMW 3 Series owners appreciate their interior quality a little more, and they rate the balance between touchscreen and physical controls more highly. Running cost values are pretty similar, towards the bottom end of the table, but value is rated higher in 18th place for the 3 Series, versus 37th for the 5 Series.
25. Tesla Model 3 Mk1 - 85.24%
Owners of the Tesla Model 3 EV rate its acceleration very highly – seventh overall in the survey, in fact, with powertrain smoothness rated 12th. The car’s best category score is for economy and running costs, however, with 17th and 18th places for servicing and efficiency, respectively. Value isn’t such a strong point in 43rd, though.
Owners rave about the number of safety features, as well as how easy they are to operate and how well they function, awarding eighth, 10th and 15th respectively.
The huge touchscreen earns fifth spot, on par with phone connectivity, but there’s a 43rd place for the user-friendliness of the controls.
26. BMW 5 Series Mk8 - 85.19%
The latest-generation BMW 5 Series earns a top-20 category score for its punchy powertrains, thanks to a sixth place for acceleration, which owners find highly satisfying – not surprising with up to 375bhp on tap. All other dynamic attributes generate mid-range scores, apart from a 10th place for driving pleasure.
Exterior and interior design scores are also mid-range, but practicality ratings are just outside the top 20 results. It’s a similar case for the infotainment, where drivers like the user-friendliness of controls and connectivity most. Safety rankings are unexceptional too, and owners appear unsatisfied with economy and insurance costs, in 49th and 50th.
27. Nissan Juke Mk2- 85.15%
Back-to-back Nissan SUVs here, but the differences between the funky Juke and bigger, more staid Qashqai couldn’t be clearer.
This smaller car’s top category ratings include 18th place for its exterior, made up of a 15th place for design and 25th for external fit and finish. Interior style is ranked middle of the road, but front-seat comfort is an excellent 15th, and the Juke captures similar scores for its steering and braking responses. Ride quality languishes in 43rd, and it's only a tad more enjoyable to drive than the Qashqai.
The Nissan Juke also earns a 10th spot for its touchscreen functionality, while smartphone connectivity is almost as pleasing.
28. Nissan Qashqai Mk3 - 85.12%
Practicality and safety are the categories where Nissan’s popular SUV performs most strongly, with this third-generation car (launched in 2021) bagging 10th place overall for boot space, 17th for its safety tech and 16th for how easy it is to turn those features off. Owners also love the mix of physical and touchscreen controls, and are bullish about the ride quality in 21st, and handling in 20th.
The range of mild-hybrid powertrains attracts only middle-of-the-road scores, and owners don’t seem that taken with the car's exterior design, in 29th place, and interior style in 41st. Economy and servicing costs rank poorly, but value comes in at 22nd.
29. Tesla Model S Mk1 - 85.10%
The luxury Tesla Model S was a gamechanger a decade or more ago, and owners still show a lot of positivity for this premium saloon.
True to form, the low electric running costs inspire owners most, earning the Tesla third place overall for its economy. A 19th place in the infotainment category reflects top-20 scores for the audio system, smartphone connectivity and touchscreen attributes, while the car also earns 20th place for overall quality, albeit with reliability in 38th.
Given the performance potential of the Model S, we’re surprised to see acceleration rated as low as 37th, but the ride and handling category attributes are ranked lower still.
30. MINI Cooper Mk3 - 85.06%
The popular Cooper variant of the previous-generation MINI proves to be a big hit with owners, thanks to punchy powertrains and nimble handling. In fact, it bags first place for acceleration, second for rorty engine sounds and 12th overall for driving pleasure. Owners love the front-seat comfort in fifth, and there’s a 13th spot for the on-board audio, plus the car earns 14th and 13th spots for the number and function of the safety features. Reliability is very strong in eighth place, too.
The practicality scores knock the car’s overall survey performance back considerably, with rear-seat legroom, boot space and seating flexibility scores all faring poorly.
31. Toyota RAV4 Mk5 - 85.06%
This popular SUV earns ratings in the top half of the table for categories including powertrain, interior, practicality and boot space, quality and reliability, and value. Economy and running costs, plus ride and handling aren’t far behind either, painting a positive picture across the board.
On the practicality side, there are excellent ratings for boot space and seating versatility, as well as rear-seat legroom and visibility, while running costs include a 16th place for MPG and 15th for reliability. Feedback for the climate control, sat-nav and audio systems are all towards the bottom of the table, though, along with the Toyota RAV4’s safety systems.
32. Renault Clio Mk5 - 85.00%
The Mk5 Renault Clio was facelifted in 2023, but you don’t get the Google-enabled cabin tech of pricier Renaults, so its infotainment category score is only mid-table. Where the Clio really hits the spot is in the value and running costs categories, with seventh place awarded for the former, and the latter breaking down into eighth place for MPG, 12th for servicing costs and sixth for insurance.
Interior style and front-seat comfort, plus child-friendly features all net top-20 scores, but boot space and rear legroom rate rather poorly. There’s a strong 19th for road handling, but 46th for engine sound is perhaps a factor in overall driving pleasure being rated 50th.
33. Citroen C3 Aircross Mk1 - 84.58%
As a former winner of the Auto Express small SUV Car of the Year category, we’d expect to see some strong performances from the original Citroen C3 Aircross, and owners do deliver positive feedback. Exterior styling earns a fourth place and there are top-10 finishes for acceleration and road handling.
MPG ratings aren’t bad, but the servicing and insurance costs are better in 13th and 15th, while owners are also very positive about the Aircross’s versatile seating arrangements and child-friendly features. Similarly high marks for front-seat comfort and boot space make up for relatively disappointing scores for cabin technology and safety features.
34. Volkswagen Polo Mk6 - 84.45%
This Volkswagen Polo generation has been around since 2017 but received a facelift in 2021. It offers exceptional performances in some areas, including top 10s for the value category, plus attributes such as drivetrain smoothness, ride quality and handling, and exterior quality. Front-seat comfort is highly rated in 12th, and satisfaction with the audio system and touchscreen operation is close behind.
However, owners rate their happiness with servicing costs a lowly 50th, and satisfaction with the number and function of safety features is only just off the bottom of the table. The heating and ventilation system, and user-friendliness of controls, rank poorly too.
35. Toyota Yaris - 84.29%
Sneaking in a few places ahead of its platform-sharing SUV sibling, the Yaris Cross, the smaller Yaris supermini excels for value in 11th place, closely followed by 13th in the economy and running costs category. In fact, the Toyota Yaris tops our table for the economy attribute, but servicing only earns a 34th spot.
Owners like how their superminis drive, too, awarding 15th for road handling and 14th for ride quality – backed up by a strong 11th place for drivetrain and gearbox smoothness.
The practicality ratings are low, as might be expected for such a small car, but owners like the audio system and user-friendliness of the controls, which rank 20th and 23rd.
36. Audi A3 Mk4 - 84.09%
In spite of its premium image, the Audi A3 only just manages to break into the top half of our table on a trio of the 35 attributes we measure. It places 22nd for all-round visibility from the driver’s seat, 24th for interior quality and 25th for touchscreen sensitivity.
Hardly an exceptional performance then, but to be fair there aren’t many attributes where the Audi sits right at the bottom of the table either. However, the limited boot space is ranked 47th, while servicing and economy are 45th and 47th respectively. Overall value is more satisfying in 34th place, but the A3 struggles to inspire greater enthusiasm from its owners anywhere else.
37. Volvo XC40 Mk1 - 83.99%
Volvo's safety credentials come strongly to the fore in the XC40’s satisfaction ratings, with owners awarding it second place for the number of safety features fitted, seventh for the way they work, and 19th for the ease of activation/deactivation – that adds up to fourth place in the category overall.
Elsewhere, the Volvo XC40 rates strongly for its practicality and interior attributes, with 17th place for boot space and 11th for the number of child-friendly features. Front-seat comfort and rear legroom both impress in 14th place, while ride comfort ranks a very pleasing ninth overall. Driving pleasure trails in 50th place, though, and value at 49th isn’t great, either.
38. Volkswagen T-Roc MK1 - 83.97%
While the Volkswagen T-Roc SUV will be replaced this year, the outgoing Mk1 has attracted plenty of buyers who appreciate its conservative style and strong build quality – at least on the outside. Satisfaction with the interior fit and finish is a bit lower, which affects the score in the quality and reliability category, but there’s a creditable 14th place for the reliability attribute when looked at in isolation.
Owners appear pleased with the T-Roc’s dynamics, especially steering response and braking smoothness, and there’s a 20th place for front-seat comfort. Infotainment scores are quite low across the board, and you aren’t greatly impressed by the safety features.
39. BMW X3 Mk4 - 83.96%
The latest BMW X3 scores highest in the powertrain category, with owners very pleased with performance and refinement. Satisfaction scores are strong for ride quality, too, but owners don’t seem greatly impressed by the brake feel or steering responsiveness, which languish near the bottom of our table.
Exterior and interior design attracts top-20 scores, and interior quality almost makes it into the top 10. While the audio system is only 47th, other infotainment attribute scores are better. Owners aren’t thrilled by high costs for servicing and fuel – both are rated outside the top 50 – with insurance not much better. The value rating doesn’t look great, either.
40. Audi A6 Mk5 - 83.90%
There's an all-new Audi A6 hitting the roads about now, which will be hoping to hit some of the higher notes that eluded the outgoing Mk5 model in this year’s survey.
At the category level the car almost made it into the top half of our results for safety features, economy and infotainment, but its scores for ride and handling, quality and reliability, plus value are close to the bottom rung of the top-50 ladder.
Owners rate driving pleasure very positively, in 22nd position, but owners are clearly disappointed by the car’s interior styling and quality, which ended up being ranked in 49th and 50th spots respectively.
41. Toyota Yaris Cross Mk1 - 83.82%
Economy, ride and handling plus powertrain categories together net the Toyota Yaris Cross the highest satisfaction scores, and digging a little deeper reveals the 1.5-litre full-hybrid SUV notches up second place overall for fuel efficiency. Ride smoothness is eighth most satisfying, while road handling and braking are both knocking on the door of the top 10, too.
That hybrid drivetrain bags a second place for smoothness, but the noisy ICE component is less satisfying down in 48th place. There’s not much love for the infotainment system or controls in the cabin, either, while rear legroom and practicality considerations also keep the Yaris Cross’s ambitions in check.
42. Audi Q5 Mk2 - 83.76%
This Mk2 Q5 went off sale in 2024, having introduced the notion of a ‘sportback’ coupé bodystyle to Audi’s BMW X3 rival. It was also given advanced diesel engines, plus mild and plug-in hybrid tech during a makeover.
The exterior is the most satisfying facet of ownership, you tell us, with a sixth place awarded in the category, but exterior quality is liked more than the design. The interior category languishes in 49th, with front-seat comfort getting the same score. Practicality doesn’t impress greatly either, with 50th place awarded for boot space and the same for child-friendly features. Low servicing and economy ratings further sour the Audi Q5’s pitch.
43. Vauxhall Corsa Mk5 - 83.65%
Value is the highlight of Vauxhall Corsa ownership, respondents tell us, with a solid 23rd place. Vauxhall’s supermini records a similarly creditable result in the exterior category – owners like the design a little more than the fit and finish – but things drift a bit downhill from there in terms of category results.
Yet dig a little deeper and you’ll find great scores for steering response and braking, spoiled by relative disappointment with ride comfort. Owners also like the entertainment system and touchscreens, but scores for the smartphone connectivity and sat-nav are lower. Ratings for cabin practicality and comfort aren’t great for the little car, either.
44. Audi A4 Mk5 - 83.42%
This is the last of the petrol and diesel Audi A4s, now replaced by the A5 (if you’re keeping up with the brand's naming conventions), and its mild-hybrid engines don’t seem to greatly inspire owners, who voted it in 49th place in the powertrain category.
The car’s most popular feature is the sat-nav that's built into its 10.2-inch touchscreen, which ranks 11th, and while the A4 managed an admirable 20th for the balance between physical and touchscreen controls, the interior styling ranks 50th. Front-seat comfort is 47th, but rear legroom bags 23rd place, and owners are also positive about the overall practicality and child-friendly features.
45. Kia Sportage Mk5 - 83.04%
The Kia Sportage was recently updated, but the brand’s generosity with tech sees the SUV score 10th place for safety features. They get middle-of-the-road marks for functionality, yet owners are less satisfied with the ease of activating or deactivating assistance systems (50th place). Rear-seat legroom is rated in 17th position, although other interior scores are closer to the foot of our top-50 table.
It seems owners aren’t greatly enthused by the Sportage’s powertrains, but the scores are closer to the halfway point when it comes to ride quality and practicality. Servicing costs are mid-ranking, too, but satisfaction with the economy lags a little.
46. Ford Focus Mk4 - 82.64%
Another Ford that’s almost at the end of its life, and with unexceptional satisfaction scores like these, it’s arguably for the best. At category level it’s the efficiency and running costs that appear to bring owners the most pleasure, and digging a little deeper reveals servicing costs in an impressive 19th place, with economy and insurance close behind.
Owners appear reasonably satisfied with their infotainment systems, but less so with the climate control and heating. Drivetrain scores are poor, at the bottom of the table, with ride quality not faring much better. Front seat comfort is rated a disappointing 50th in the survey, and visibility is also ranked 50th.
47. Ford Puma Mk1 - 82.64%
Owners like their Pumas' styling, but they’re not nearly as impressed with the quality of their Romanian-built SUVs. Materials and finishes are scored poorly, and the reliability placing of 46th suggests Ford could be doing better. While owners rate their Pumas 30th for handling and 34th for engine sounds, driving pleasure still flags in 49th place.
They suggest visibility from the driver’s seat is questionable, while running costs don’t fill them with joy either, with the Ford rated 50th for servicing. There’s better news when it comes to boot space, with satisfaction levels almost breaking into the top 10. It’s the Puma’s most satisfying attribute by a long chalk.
48. Ford Fiesta Mk8 - 82.46%
The last of the Ford Fiesta line scores pretty well for value in 21st place overall, while 27th in the quality and reliability category is another highlight. The car fares less well when it comes to styling, with the interior and exterior attribute close to the bottom of the table.
Responsive steering, in 27th, is the best component of the ride and handling category, but driving pleasure languishes right down in 47th, and the Fiesta doesn’t greatly impress for interior comfort or practicality. Satisfaction isn’t great for the economy or running costs category, either, with servicing costs in 43rd faring a bit worse than fuel economy, in 35th place.
49. Volkswagen Golf Mk8 - 82.40%
This staple of the VW line-up can’t lift itself off the bottom of our top-50 most satisfying cars on reputation alone. In fact the VW Golf sits in exactly 50th for overall value, as well as for safety, with owners unexcited by either the number of safety features or their operation. Servicing drags down the running costs score, while owners aren’t effusive about the touchscreen and infotainment set-up either.
Interior style satisfaction nets the best individual attribute score, which is merely a middle-of-the-road 27th, although the interior quality attribute is rated only 43rd. The exterior styling ranks in 27th place, but exterior fit and finish is better in 24th.
50. Peugeot 208 Mk2 - 81.21%
The honour of propping up all the rival contenders in this year’s Driver Power top 50 falls to the Peugeot 208 supermini. It's not without some plus points, though: 19th place overall for driving pleasure is decent, and owners are positive about the styling, rating the exterior 18th and the interior even better in 13th. But while the 208 musters a bit of a fight in the ride and handling category, it fails to make much of a mark elsewhere.
Servicing cost and fuel economy are rated just below the halfway mark in the table, but otherwise it’s a litany of underwhelming scores, including very low ratings for front-seat comfort and overall quality.
Driver Power is an annual survey of new car owners run by Carwow Group. Survey respondents were recruited through the Carwow Group websites, including Auto Express and Carwow, as well as through survey panel provider Dynata. Survey respondents are asked to rate how satisfied they are with various attributes of their car and the scores are aggregated to calculate an average score for each model. The data reported in this article was collected through this survey between 16th May 2024 and 15th May 2025.
