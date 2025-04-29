Best car discounts 2025 – big savings on list prices of today’s top new cars

Car deals can take many forms. Deposit contributions or 0% per cent APR rates on car finance are common but the easiest deal for buyers to get their heads around is a straight-up, juicy discount on the list price of a new car.

Manufacturers list their cars at a recommended retail price but that’s not necessarily the price you’ll end up paying. In most car deals, there’s room for some kind of discount on the RRP and here at Auto Express we’ve always got our ears to the ground for the tastiest offers available.

Below you can find a selection of cars from right across the market that are currently being offered for sale with sizeable discounts on the list price, via main dealers on our own Find a Car service. The discounts are available whether you’re paying with cash or a loan or taking out a finance deal so there’s plenty of flexibility on how you pay.

Advertisement - Article continues below

These deals are for brand new cars that you spec yourself but we also have a wide range of new, unregistered cars available from stock which often have even bigger discounts attached. With these models, there are no waiting lists and you can be driving your new car in a matter of days.

Best small car discounts

Price is a major consideration in any car purchase but nowhere is it more important than at the more affordable end of the car market. Upfront and running costs are central to these compact vehicles so a healthy discount on list price is always well received, just as low insurance premiums and good fuel efficiency are. Let’s take a look at today’s top discounts on small cars.

Best family car discounts

There are some big discounts available at the moment on our favourite family cars. These models offer the practicality, safety and user-friendly tech that family buyers look for but also low running costs that are supplemented by these discounts on list price.

Best SUV discounts

UK car buyers love an SUV, and with good reason. Strong practicality, elevated driving positions and tough looks have launched SUVs to prominence and the novelty shows no sign of wearing off. Competition is fierce in this area of the market and our favourite SUV choices have to be very good indeed to stand out, although a sizeable discount on the list price also helps…

Best electric car discounts

Car manufacturers are very keen to sell electric cars at the moment and that leads to some very tempting offers for car buyers. If you’re in the market for an EV, there are some excellent discounts available on the list price and we’ve included some of our favourite cars with big discounts below.

Best executive car discounts

Executive cars tend to come at a premium due to the higher class materials, more advanced technology and the more prestigious badge on the nose but that doesn’t mean you can’t secure a good discount on the list price. In fact, the higher margins further up the market can even give manufacturers more room to manoeuvre when offering price cuts. Here are some top deals to consider…

How to get a discount on a new car

If you’re shopping for a new car, the best way to secure a chunky discount on the list price is to check out the offers above, but we also have some top tips for you on how to pay even less when buying new from a dealer.