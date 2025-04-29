Best car discounts 2025 – big savings on list prices of today’s top new cars
Save on the official manufacturer’s list price with these tempting new car discounts.
Car deals can take many forms. Deposit contributions or 0% per cent APR rates on car finance are common but the easiest deal for buyers to get their heads around is a straight-up, juicy discount on the list price of a new car.
Manufacturers list their cars at a recommended retail price but that’s not necessarily the price you’ll end up paying. In most car deals, there’s room for some kind of discount on the RRP and here at Auto Express we’ve always got our ears to the ground for the tastiest offers available.
Below you can find a selection of cars from right across the market that are currently being offered for sale with sizeable discounts on the list price, via main dealers on our own Find a Car service. The discounts are available whether you’re paying with cash or a loan or taking out a finance deal so there’s plenty of flexibility on how you pay.
These deals are for brand new cars that you spec yourself but we also have a wide range of new, unregistered cars available from stock which often have even bigger discounts attached. With these models, there are no waiting lists and you can be driving your new car in a matter of days.
Best small car discounts
Price is a major consideration in any car purchase but nowhere is it more important than at the more affordable end of the car market. Upfront and running costs are central to these compact vehicles so a healthy discount on list price is always well received, just as low insurance premiums and good fuel efficiency are. Let’s take a look at today’s top discounts on small cars.
Best family car discounts
There are some big discounts available at the moment on our favourite family cars. These models offer the practicality, safety and user-friendly tech that family buyers look for but also low running costs that are supplemented by these discounts on list price.
Best SUV discounts
UK car buyers love an SUV, and with good reason. Strong practicality, elevated driving positions and tough looks have launched SUVs to prominence and the novelty shows no sign of wearing off. Competition is fierce in this area of the market and our favourite SUV choices have to be very good indeed to stand out, although a sizeable discount on the list price also helps…
Best electric car discounts
Car manufacturers are very keen to sell electric cars at the moment and that leads to some very tempting offers for car buyers. If you’re in the market for an EV, there are some excellent discounts available on the list price and we’ve included some of our favourite cars with big discounts below.
Best executive car discounts
Executive cars tend to come at a premium due to the higher class materials, more advanced technology and the more prestigious badge on the nose but that doesn’t mean you can’t secure a good discount on the list price. In fact, the higher margins further up the market can even give manufacturers more room to manoeuvre when offering price cuts. Here are some top deals to consider…
Mercedes-Benz A Class
How to get a discount on a new car
If you’re shopping for a new car, the best way to secure a chunky discount on the list price is to check out the offers above, but we also have some top tips for you on how to pay even less when buying new from a dealer.
-
Don’t forget to haggle
If you don’t ask, you don’t get, and the car dealer will be almost as keen to secure your business as he is to turn a profit, so there’s always room for negotiation on the price of a car. Make sure you do your research and understand what kind of offers are available elsewhere on the market for similar models, then use this info for leverage.
-
Be a cash buyer
Not having the added complication of a part-exchange as part of the deal can be a way of getting a bigger discount on a new car purchase. If you sell your existing car by another route, such as the Auto Express Sell My Car service, and arrive with cash to spend, you should be in a stronger negotiating position.
-
Buy at the right time
Car dealers have targets to hit so arriving at the dealership at the end of the month, or the end of the quarter, with money to spend can be a way of cashing in on the dealer’s desire to hit those targets. It can also pay to avoid traditionally busy periods such as the March and September registration plate changes as you may find dealers more willing to do a deal.
-
Choose the right kind of car
If you really want a big discount on a new car, think about what everyone else is buying and aim for something different. It’s not quite as simple as that, but if you’re willing to take the less well-trodden path to a new car you can find dealers more willing to offer discounts to sell hard-to-shift stock. It can be as simple as looking at cars for which a facelift or an updated version has recently been announced. The older, soon-to-be-replaced versions should be ripe for a discount.
Tell us which new car you’re interested in and get the very best offers from our network of over 5,500 UK dealers to compare. Let’s go…