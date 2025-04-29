Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Best car discounts 2025 – big savings on list prices of today’s top new cars

Save on the official manufacturer’s list price with these tempting new car discounts.

By:Steve Walker
29 Apr 2025
x10

Car deals can take many forms. Deposit contributions or 0% per cent APR rates on car finance are common but the easiest deal for buyers to get their heads around is a straight-up, juicy discount on the list price of a new car. 

Manufacturers list their cars at a recommended retail price but that’s not necessarily the price you’ll end up paying. In most car deals, there’s room for some kind of discount on the RRP and here at Auto Express we’ve always got our ears to the ground for the tastiest offers available. 

Below you can find a selection of cars from right across the market that are currently being offered for sale with sizeable discounts on the list price, via main dealers on our own Find a Car service. The discounts are available whether you’re paying with cash or a loan or taking out a finance deal so there’s plenty of flexibility on how you pay. 

These deals are for brand new cars that you spec yourself but we also have a wide range of new, unregistered cars available from stock which often have even bigger discounts attached. With these models, there are no waiting lists and you can be driving your new car in a matter of days.  

Best small car discounts

Price is a major consideration in any car purchase but nowhere is it more important than at the more affordable end of the car market. Upfront and running costs are central to these compact vehicles so a healthy discount on list price is always well received, just as low insurance premiums and good fuel efficiency are. Let’s take a look at today’s top discounts on small cars.  

Hyundai I10

Hyundai I10

New in-stock Hyundai I10Cash £14,908Avg. savings £1,858
New Hyundai I10

Audi A1

Audi A1

New in-stock Audi A1Cash £22,894Avg. savings £1,362
New Audi A1

Renault Clio

Renault Clio

New in-stock Renault ClioCash £16,734Avg. savings £2,721
New Renault Clio

Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo

New in-stock Volkswagen PoloCash £19,860Avg. savings £1,848
New Volkswagen Polo

Ford Puma

Ford Puma

New in-stock Ford PumaCash £24,495Avg. savings £2,280
New Ford Puma

Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring

New in-stock Dacia SpringCash £13,426Avg. savings £1,676
New Dacia Spring

Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa

New in-stock Vauxhall CorsaCash £17,089Avg. savings £4,199
New Vauxhall Corsa

Peugeot 208

Peugeot 208

New in-stock Peugeot 208Cash £15,464Avg. savings £5,568
New Peugeot 208

Citroen C3

Citroen C3

New in-stock Citroen C3Cash £16,119Avg. savings £1,705
New Citroen C3

MG Motor UK MG3

MG Motor UK MG3

New in-stock MG Motor UK MG3Cash £15,595Avg. savings £1,433
New MG Motor UK MG3

Best family car discounts

There are some big discounts available at the moment on our favourite family cars. These models offer the practicality, safety and user-friendly tech that family buyers look for but also low running costs that are supplemented by these discounts on list price.  

MG Motor UK MG4

MG Motor UK MG4

New in-stock MG Motor UK MG4Cash £19,286Avg. savings £8,094
New MG Motor UK MG4

Skoda Octavia

Skoda Octavia

New in-stock Skoda OctaviaCash £25,755Avg. savings £2,212
New Skoda Octavia

Honda Civic

Honda Civic

New in-stock Honda CivicCash £33,247Avg. savings £2,079
New Honda Civic

Citroen C4

Citroen C4

New in-stock Citroen C4Cash £20,056Avg. savings £3,218
New Citroen C4

BMW I4

BMW I4

New in-stock BMW I4Cash £45,236Avg. savings £8,133
New BMW I4

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

New in-stock Hyundai TucsonCash £29,367Avg. savings £5,075
New Hyundai Tucson

Best SUV discounts

UK car buyers love an SUV, and with good reason. Strong practicality, elevated driving positions and tough looks have launched SUVs to prominence and the novelty shows no sign of wearing off. Competition is fierce in this area of the market and our favourite SUV choices have to be very good indeed to stand out, although a sizeable discount on the list price also helps…

Audi Q7

Audi Q7

New in-stock Audi Q7Cash £64,015Avg. savings £7,873
New Audi Q7

Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

New in-stock Nissan QashqaiCash £25,613Avg. savings £5,568
New Nissan Qashqai

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

New in-stock Land Rover Range Rover EvoqueCash £41,759Avg. savings £2,931
New Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Hyundai Santa FE

Hyundai Santa FE

New in-stock Hyundai Santa FECash £42,858Avg. savings £5,751
New Hyundai Santa FE

KIA Sportage

KIA Sportage

New in-stock KIA SportageCash £27,467Avg. savings £2,233
New KIA Sportage

Ford Kuga

Ford Kuga

New in-stock Ford Kuga
New Ford Kuga

Jaecoo 7

Jaecoo 7

New in-stock Jaecoo 7Cash £27,859Avg. savings £2,274
New Jaecoo 7

Best electric car discounts

Car manufacturers are very keen to sell electric cars at the moment and that leads to some very tempting offers for car buyers. If you’re in the market for an EV, there are some excellent discounts available on the list price and we’ve included some of our favourite cars with big discounts below.

Omoda 5

Omoda 5

New in-stock Omoda 5Cash £24,215Avg. savings £1,882
New Omoda 5

KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New in-stock KIA EV3Cash £31,394Avg. savings £1,853
New KIA EV3

Skoda Elroq

Skoda Elroq

New in-stock Skoda ElroqCash £29,660Avg. savings £2,333
New Skoda Elroq

BMW iX

BMW iX

New in-stock BMW iXCash £68,619Avg. savings £9,561
New BMW iX

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

New in-stock Hyundai Ioniq 5Cash £35,998Avg. savings £5,000
New Hyundai Ioniq 5

Vauxhall Frontera

Vauxhall Frontera

New in-stock Vauxhall FronteraCash £21,937Avg. savings £2,024
New Vauxhall Frontera

Ford Explorer

Ford Explorer

New in-stock Ford ExplorerCash £42,679Avg. savings £3,543
New Ford Explorer

Best executive car discounts

Executive cars tend to come at a premium due to the higher class materials, more advanced technology and the more prestigious badge on the nose but that doesn’t mean you can’t secure a good discount on the list price. In fact, the higher margins further up the market can even give manufacturers more room to manoeuvre when offering price cuts. Here are some top deals to consider…

Audi Q8

Audi Q8

New in-stock Audi Q8Cash £70,670Avg. savings £10,302
New Audi Q8

Polestar 3

Polestar 3

New in-stock Polestar 3Cash £65,910Avg. savings £4,000
New Polestar 3

Lexus RZ

Lexus RZ

New in-stock Lexus RZCash £47,196Avg. savings £3,449
New Lexus RZ

Audi A5

Audi A5

New in-stock Audi A5Cash £39,223Avg. savings £4,120
New Audi A5

Mercedes-Benz A Class

Mercedes-Benz A Class

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz A ClassCash £31,300
New Mercedes-Benz A Class

BMW I5

BMW I5

New in-stock BMW I5Cash £59,690Avg. savings £14,132
New BMW I5

Volvo Xc40

Volvo Xc40

New in-stock Volvo Xc40Cash £35,840Avg. savings £1,727
New Volvo Xc40

Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan

New in-stock Porsche Taycan
New Porsche Taycan

How to get a discount on a new car

If you’re shopping for a new car, the best way to secure a chunky discount on the list price is to check out the offers above, but we also have some top tips for you on how to pay even less when buying new from a dealer. 

  1. Don’t forget to haggle

    If you don’t ask, you don’t get, and the car dealer will be almost as keen to secure your business as he is to turn a profit, so there’s always room for negotiation on the price of a car. Make sure you do your research and understand what kind of offers are available elsewhere on the market for similar models, then use this info for leverage. 

  2. Be a cash buyer

    Not having the added complication of a part-exchange as part of the deal can be a way of getting a bigger discount on a new car purchase. If you sell your existing car by another route, such as the Auto Express Sell My Car service, and arrive with cash to spend, you should be in a stronger negotiating position. 

  3. Buy at the right time

    Car dealers have targets to hit so arriving at the dealership at the end of the month, or the end of the quarter, with money to spend can be a way of cashing in on the dealer’s desire to hit those targets. It can also pay to avoid traditionally busy periods such as the March and September registration plate changes as you may find dealers more willing to do a deal.

  4. Choose the right kind of car

    If you really want a big discount on a new car, think about what everyone else is buying and aim for something different. It’s not quite as simple as that, but if you’re willing to take the less well-trodden path to a new car you can find dealers more willing to offer discounts to sell hard-to-shift stock. It can be as simple as looking at cars for which a facelift or an updated version has recently been announced. The older, soon-to-be-replaced versions should be ripe for a discount. 

Tell us which new car you’re interested in and get the very best offers from our network of over 5,500 UK dealers to compare. Let’s go…

Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

