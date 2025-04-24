Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: 10k miles a year in Cupra’s Terramar for under £300 a month

The Cupra Terramar is an appealing family SUV that looks stylish but offers plenty of practicality. It’s our Deal of the Day for July 5

By:Ellis Hyde
5 Jul 2025
Cupra Terramar - front full width
  • Sporty looks and driver-focused cabin
  • Four-year lease deal covers 10,000 miles per year
  • Only £292 a month

The new Cupra Terramar certainly stands out from the sea of family SUVs on the market thanks to its distinctive, sporty looks. But it’s also good to drive, has a roomy interior, a lengthy standard kit list and can be yours for less than £300 per month with this deal we found via the Auto Express Find A Car service.

Carwow Leasey, through Auto Express, is currently offering the Cupra Terramar on a four-year lease with an annual allowance of 10,000 miles per year for only £292 per month – much less than we’d expect for a newly launched mid-size SUV with that mileage limit. The £3,809 initial payment is substantial, but you get more than your money’s worth with this deal.

Even though this is an entry-level V1 model, the Terramar still comes equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12.9-inch touchscreen, sat-nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, sports seats up front, a reversing camera, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and plenty of other driver-assistance tech.

An electric tailgate also comes as standard, and behind it is a generous 540 litres of boot capacity, which can be expanded to 630 litres by sliding the rear bench forward. The cabin feels more driver focused than those of other family SUVs, featuring lots of Cupra’s signature copper detailing, while the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine delivers 148bhp, and is paired with a slick seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car retailers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Terramar leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Terramar deals hub page 

Check out the Cupra Terramar Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

