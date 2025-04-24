Car Deal of the Day: 10k miles a year in Cupra’s Terramar for under £300 a month

Sporty looks and driver-focused cabin

Four-year lease deal covers 10,000 miles per year

Only £292 a month

The new Cupra Terramar certainly stands out from the sea of family SUVs on the market thanks to its distinctive, sporty looks. But it’s also good to drive, has a roomy interior, a lengthy standard kit list and can be yours for less than £300 per month with this deal we found via the Auto Express Find A Car service.

Carwow Leasey, through Auto Express, is currently offering the Cupra Terramar on a four-year lease with an annual allowance of 10,000 miles per year for only £292 per month – much less than we’d expect for a newly launched mid-size SUV with that mileage limit. The £3,809 initial payment is substantial, but you get more than your money’s worth with this deal.

Even though this is an entry-level V1 model, the Terramar still comes equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12.9-inch touchscreen, sat-nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, sports seats up front, a reversing camera, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and plenty of other driver-assistance tech.

An electric tailgate also comes as standard, and behind it is a generous 540 litres of boot capacity, which can be expanded to 630 litres by sliding the rear bench forward. The cabin feels more driver focused than those of other family SUVs, featuring lots of Cupra’s signature copper detailing, while the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine delivers 148bhp, and is paired with a slick seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

