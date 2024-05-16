Cupra Tavascan review

It is, however, the Cupra Tavascan’s ride and handling which really help it stand out. Most of the dynamic elements are vastly improved compared to Cupra’s other models, such as the steering which has been sharpened up with a faster ratio and heavier weighting. These improvements are made particularly welcome by the progress that’s been achieved in the chassis department.

The car’s ride quality is a big improvement on previous MEB-based SUV models, even on the large 21-inch wheels of our test cars. There’s more travel in the springs and therefore more control when driving over larger undulations. Smaller, harsher bumps can be felt, but they don’t thud through the cabin to the extent that they do in a Cupra Born with the larger wheel option. This makes the Tavascan an excellent cruiser.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Switch through the drive modes to the Performance or Cupra settings, and there’s a marked change to the car’s demeanour as the ride tightens up significantly. Whether this actually improves body control is a more difficult question, but inherently the dynamics feel well resolved and engaging without the ride feeling overly firm or brittle.

One area where there’s still work to be done is the brakes. The consistency of pedal feel is fine, but the weighting seems somewhat mushy and the blending of regenerative and friction braking still a little off. The setup does little to inspire confidence when punting down a fast road, but potentially of more relevance is that it’s hard to judge a fast and efficient stop in day-to-day driving.

MPG & running costs The Tavascan’s 77kWh battery allows for decent range, but charging speeds still have room to improve

Model Battery size Range Insurance group Cupra Tavascan VZ 77kWh 323 miles N/A

All Cupra Tavascan models have the same 77kWh battery pack. There’s then the choice of single-motor or dual-motor 4x4 variants. Peak charging speeds are rated at a relatively low 135kW on DC fast charging, but it will still top up the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes, which is competitive.