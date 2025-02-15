Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car group tests

Ford Capri vs Cupra Tavascan: similar, stylish but only one can win

Ford brought back the iconic Capri name for its new coupé-SUV, which shares its platform with the fresh Cupra Tavascan. Which is the top dog?

By:Alex Ingram
15 Feb 2025
Ford Capri and Cupra Tavascan - front tracking33

Naming a new car after an existing model isn’t a new thing, even if it means ditching the heritage of the original vehicle. It certainly shouldn’t be a surprise when Ford does it, given its past form. The Puma name was reincarnated from a Fiesta-based coupé for a Fiesta-based SUV, while if you allow us the leeway of some spelling tweaks, a US-market large barge and a forgettable Euro coupé became the Galaxy MPV and Kuga SUV.

Ford was at it as recently as last year, too, when the Explorer was revived as an electric SUV. But rarely has it caused more controversy than with the new Capri. The name, which Auto Express exclusively revealed in March 2023, caused a stir among Fast Ford fans who remembered the original blue-collar hero.

Some of the uproar was no doubt caused by the fact that it’s a sign from Ford that a stylish, affordable coupé in the spirit of the original is likely off the cards for some time. Ultimately, though, it’s just a name and what matters is whether the new Capri is any good or not.

Here, we’ve pitched it against another all-new rival. The Cupra Tavascan also plays heavily on sporty looks and distinctive design, but how do the pair compare?

Ford Capri

Ford Capri - front tracking33
Model:Ford Capri Extended Ford Capri Extended
Price:£52,175
Powertrain:1x electric motor
0-62mph:6.4 seconds
Test efficiency:3.3miles/kWh
Official range:370 miles
Annual VED:£0

Sitting alongside the Explorer in the brand's line-up, the Ford Capri adopts a sportier, more rakish look, which in places makes the most subtle nods to its fastback namesake. The slim front grille is flanked by slightly squared-off headlights, plus there’s a thin blacked-out lighting strip at the back, and both hint to the classic Capri, as does the rounded rear quarterlight ahead of the C-pillar – but some might find that the resulting profile 
has more than a whiff of Polestar 2 about it.

From a mechanical standpoint, Ford hasn’t created a ground-up EV like the Mustang Mach-E; instead, the Capri is based on the Volkswagen Group MEB platform. This means that in some areas the Capri feels like a Ford, but in others the VW DNA can be easy to spot.

Tester's notes

With the release of the Capri and Explorer, I really wonder what place is left in Ford’s range for the Mustang Mach-E. The pair have the Mach-E beaten in plenty of areas; they’re more efficient, more comfortable, and while the Mustang’s cabin is let down by a cheap-looking steering wheel and sparse cabin, the newcomers feel much better appointed.

There is the range-topping Mach-E GT, of course, which is far quicker, but fast EV fans would be far better served by a Hyundai Ioniq 5 N anyway.

Cupra Tavascan

Cupra Tavascan - front tracking33
Model:Cupra Tavascan V1 RWD
Price:£47,340
Powertrain:1x electric motor
0-62mph:6.8 seconds
Test efficiency:3.3 miles/kWh
Official range:372 miles
Annual VED:£0

Compared with other brands in the Volkswagen Group, Cupra has turned up pretty late to the all-electric SUV party. While VW, Skoda and Audi have offered a car in this class for some time, SEAT’s sporty offshoot has had to make do with just the Born hatchback until now, with the arrival of the Tavascan. Among its rivals is Ford, an external brand that bought in the VW Group’s MEB architecture to create a pair of EVs of its own, the Explorer and Capri.

Still, given the patchy reception to some of those earlier MEB cars when they arrived, it has provided Cupra with time to learn from previous shortcomings and create a more rounded package – at least in some areas.

Tester's notes

The Tavascan has a pretty unique flaw when it comes to forward visibility. Slim vents at the leading edge of the bonnet are designed to improve aerodynamic efficiency, but they have the side effect of funnelling road grime and water directly onto the windscreen in poor weather. Expect to get through plenty of washer fluid in the winter.

And, just  like the rest of the VW Group MEB cars I’ve tried, the front wipers don’t do a great job of clearing the screen properly at the best of times. They always leave smudges towards the base of the glass.

Head-to-head

On the road

With similar powertrains available in each car, there’s little difference between them in a straight line. While there’s also little to separate them around the corners, Ford’s chassis engineers have eked out several small advantages. The Capri is as agile as the Tavascan through the turns, yet it delivers a more supple ride as well. While the Cupra’s steering is precise, the Ford’s loads up a little more naturally through the turns, too.

Tech highlights

Like the new Ford Explorer, the Capri uses the Volkswagen-derived MEB platform for EVs rather than its own proprietary tech. In other words, the Capri and the Tavascan share most of their electric powertrain tech. Battery capacities, WLTP ranges, and even some switchgear are similar or identical as a result. But areas such as chassis tuning, styling and infotainment tech are unique to each brand.

Price and running

We tested these cars in cold, wintry weather, so our efficiency results for both are pretty much a worst-case scenario. In these conditions, they delivered a range of around 250-260 miles. Past experience of similarly sized MEB cars suggests that in warmer weather, both should top the 300-mile mark. This duo is capable of impressive charging speeds, which rise to as high as 185kW, depending on the model.

Ford Capri and Cupra Tavascan - face-to-face static33

Practicality

Despite their body shapes, the Tavascan and Capri deliver plenty of cabin space and boot capacity. But they have some irritating flaws, too. Neither has a standard rear window wiper (and unless they’re driving at motorway speeds, they both need them), and while other MEB-based cars have their instrument panels adjust with the steering column, they’re fixed in both cars here, so they’re not always in the right position.

Safety

Both cars were assessed by Euro NCAP in 2024 and, unsurprisingly given their similarities, both scooped five-star ratings. The only difference came in the driver-assist categories, with the Cupra’s 79 per cent score beating the Capri’s 72 per cent. NCAP’s notes state that this was due to the Cupra’s more effective autonomous emergency braking system when avoiding traffic crossing junctions.

Ownership

Whether based on the peace of mind of the new-car warranty or feedback from previous owners, the Tavascan looks like it will be the more reassuring car to live with. Cupra finished 18th out of 32 firms in our 2024 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey – not great, yet much better than Ford’s poor showing in 30th. But 23.1 per cent of Cupra owners surveyed experienced car faults, compared with 20.8 per cent for Ford.

Verdict

Winner: Ford Capri

Ford Capri - rear tracking33

Set aside the controversy of the name, and Ford has created something really convincing with the new Capri. While fans of the original Capri on the hunt for a true driver’s car will no doubt be disappointed, for a five-seat electric SUV, the Ford is really impressive from behind the wheel.

Throw in a spacious, well finished cabin, solid efficiency and charging stats plus strong performance, and there’s plenty to like. Indeed, the only big issue with Ford’s newcomer is that the Explorer offers all of the Capri’s good bits but adds more space and a cheaper price tag.

Runner-up: Cupra Tavascan

Cupra Tavascan - rear tracking33

Distinctive looks inside and out mean that the Tavascan is one of the few EVs in this class that people can buy with the heart rather than just the head. The Spanish EV’s rakish design hasn’t come at the expense of space, either, while performance is great, too.

However, it isn’t as sharp to drive as the Capri and has a firmer ride, while the brakes aren’t that confidence-inspiring. It’s pricey, too, and with cars in this class seemingly receiving improvements by the minute, the Tavascan will need a boost in ability – or a drop in price – if it’s to hold onto its four-star rating for long.

Prices and Specs

 Ford CapriCupra Tavascan
Our choiceCapri Ext. Range PremiumCupra Tavascan V1 RWD
Price from/price of our choice£52,175/£56,175£47,340/£47,340
Powertrain and performance  
Powertrain1x electric motor1x electric motor
Power282bhp282bhp
Torque545Nm545Nm
TransmissionSingle-speed/rwdSingle-speed/rwd
Battery capacity/usable77/77kWh77/77kWh
Official range370 miles372 miles
Test efficiency/range3.3mi/kWh/269 miles3.3mi/kWh/261 miles
Charging135kW (10-80% in 28 mins)135kW (10-80% in 28 mins)
Dimensions  
Length/wheelbase4,734/2,767mm4,644/2,766mm
Width/height1,872/1,626mm1,861/1,597mm
Rear kneeroom640-881mm627-872mm
Rear headroom/elbow room922/1,493mm923/1,483mm
Boot space (seats up/down)572/1,505 litres540/1,550 litres
Boot length/width805/1,048mm993/995mm
Boot lip height750mm723mm
Kerbweight/towing weight2,114/1,200kg2,178/1,400kg
Turning circle10.8 metres10.2 metres
Costs/ownership  
Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000)£28,127/50.07%£23,277/49.17%
Depreciation£24,048£24,063
Insurance group/quote/VED30/£767/£034/£920/£0
Three-year service cost£0£99 (2 years)
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£192/£384£190/£379
Annual fuel cost (10k miles)£742£742
Basic warranty/recovery3 yrs (60k miles)/5 yrs5 yrs (90,000)/2 yrs
Driver Power manufacturer position30th18th
NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars89/86/80/72/5 (2024)89/86/80/79/5 (2024)
Equipment  
Metallic paint/wheel size£800/20 inches£695/19 inches
Parking sensors/cameraF&r/yesF&r/yes
Spare wheel/Isofix pointsRepair kit/2Repair kit/3
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/yesYes/no
Leather/heated seatsArtificial/f&rNo/yes
Screen size/digital dashboard14.6 inches/yes15 inches/yes
Climate control/panoramic sunroofYes/yesYes/£995
USBs/wireless chargingFour/yesFour/yes
Wireless CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesYes/yes
Blind spot warning/head-up displayYes/yesYes/no
Adaptive cruise/steering assistYes/yesYes/no

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

