Ford Capri vs Cupra Tavascan: similar, stylish but only one can win

Naming a new car after an existing model isn’t a new thing, even if it means ditching the heritage of the original vehicle. It certainly shouldn’t be a surprise when Ford does it, given its past form. The Puma name was reincarnated from a Fiesta-based coupé for a Fiesta-based SUV, while if you allow us the leeway of some spelling tweaks, a US-market large barge and a forgettable Euro coupé became the Galaxy MPV and Kuga SUV.

Ford was at it as recently as last year, too, when the Explorer was revived as an electric SUV. But rarely has it caused more controversy than with the new Capri. The name, which Auto Express exclusively revealed in March 2023, caused a stir among Fast Ford fans who remembered the original blue-collar hero.

Some of the uproar was no doubt caused by the fact that it’s a sign from Ford that a stylish, affordable coupé in the spirit of the original is likely off the cards for some time. Ultimately, though, it’s just a name and what matters is whether the new Capri is any good or not.

Here, we’ve pitched it against another all-new rival. The Cupra Tavascan also plays heavily on sporty looks and distinctive design, but how do the pair compare?

Ford Capri

Model: Ford Capri Extended Ford Capri Extended Price: £52,175 Powertrain: 1x electric motor 0-62mph: 6.4 seconds Test efficiency: 3.3miles/kWh Official range: 370 miles Annual VED: £0

Sitting alongside the Explorer in the brand's line-up, the Ford Capri adopts a sportier, more rakish look, which in places makes the most subtle nods to its fastback namesake. The slim front grille is flanked by slightly squared-off headlights, plus there’s a thin blacked-out lighting strip at the back, and both hint to the classic Capri, as does the rounded rear quarterlight ahead of the C-pillar – but some might find that the resulting profile

has more than a whiff of Polestar 2 about it.