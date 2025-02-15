Ford Capri vs Cupra Tavascan: similar, stylish but only one can win
Ford brought back the iconic Capri name for its new coupé-SUV, which shares its platform with the fresh Cupra Tavascan. Which is the top dog?
Naming a new car after an existing model isn’t a new thing, even if it means ditching the heritage of the original vehicle. It certainly shouldn’t be a surprise when Ford does it, given its past form. The Puma name was reincarnated from a Fiesta-based coupé for a Fiesta-based SUV, while if you allow us the leeway of some spelling tweaks, a US-market large barge and a forgettable Euro coupé became the Galaxy MPV and Kuga SUV.
Ford was at it as recently as last year, too, when the Explorer was revived as an electric SUV. But rarely has it caused more controversy than with the new Capri. The name, which Auto Express exclusively revealed in March 2023, caused a stir among Fast Ford fans who remembered the original blue-collar hero.
Some of the uproar was no doubt caused by the fact that it’s a sign from Ford that a stylish, affordable coupé in the spirit of the original is likely off the cards for some time. Ultimately, though, it’s just a name and what matters is whether the new Capri is any good or not.
Here, we’ve pitched it against another all-new rival. The Cupra Tavascan also plays heavily on sporty looks and distinctive design, but how do the pair compare?
Ford Capri
|Model:
|Ford Capri Extended Ford Capri Extended
|Price:
|£52,175
|Powertrain:
|1x electric motor
|0-62mph:
|6.4 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|3.3miles/kWh
|Official range:
|370 miles
|Annual VED:
|£0
Sitting alongside the Explorer in the brand's line-up, the Ford Capri adopts a sportier, more rakish look, which in places makes the most subtle nods to its fastback namesake. The slim front grille is flanked by slightly squared-off headlights, plus there’s a thin blacked-out lighting strip at the back, and both hint to the classic Capri, as does the rounded rear quarterlight ahead of the C-pillar – but some might find that the resulting profile
has more than a whiff of Polestar 2 about it.
From a mechanical standpoint, Ford hasn’t created a ground-up EV like the Mustang Mach-E; instead, the Capri is based on the Volkswagen Group MEB platform. This means that in some areas the Capri feels like a Ford, but in others the VW DNA can be easy to spot.
Tester's notes
With the release of the Capri and Explorer, I really wonder what place is left in Ford’s range for the Mustang Mach-E. The pair have the Mach-E beaten in plenty of areas; they’re more efficient, more comfortable, and while the Mustang’s cabin is let down by a cheap-looking steering wheel and sparse cabin, the newcomers feel much better appointed.
There is the range-topping Mach-E GT, of course, which is far quicker, but fast EV fans would be far better served by a Hyundai Ioniq 5 N anyway.
Cupra Tavascan
|Model:
|Cupra Tavascan V1 RWD
|Price:
|£47,340
|Powertrain:
|1x electric motor
|0-62mph:
|6.8 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|3.3 miles/kWh
|Official range:
|372 miles
|Annual VED:
|£0
Compared with other brands in the Volkswagen Group, Cupra has turned up pretty late to the all-electric SUV party. While VW, Skoda and Audi have offered a car in this class for some time, SEAT’s sporty offshoot has had to make do with just the Born hatchback until now, with the arrival of the Tavascan. Among its rivals is Ford, an external brand that bought in the VW Group’s MEB architecture to create a pair of EVs of its own, the Explorer and Capri.
Still, given the patchy reception to some of those earlier MEB cars when they arrived, it has provided Cupra with time to learn from previous shortcomings and create a more rounded package – at least in some areas.
Tester's notes
The Tavascan has a pretty unique flaw when it comes to forward visibility. Slim vents at the leading edge of the bonnet are designed to improve aerodynamic efficiency, but they have the side effect of funnelling road grime and water directly onto the windscreen in poor weather. Expect to get through plenty of washer fluid in the winter.
And, just like the rest of the VW Group MEB cars I’ve tried, the front wipers don’t do a great job of clearing the screen properly at the best of times. They always leave smudges towards the base of the glass.
Head-to-head
On the road
With similar powertrains available in each car, there’s little difference between them in a straight line. While there’s also little to separate them around the corners, Ford’s chassis engineers have eked out several small advantages. The Capri is as agile as the Tavascan through the turns, yet it delivers a more supple ride as well. While the Cupra’s steering is precise, the Ford’s loads up a little more naturally through the turns, too.
Tech highlights
Like the new Ford Explorer, the Capri uses the Volkswagen-derived MEB platform for EVs rather than its own proprietary tech. In other words, the Capri and the Tavascan share most of their electric powertrain tech. Battery capacities, WLTP ranges, and even some switchgear are similar or identical as a result. But areas such as chassis tuning, styling and infotainment tech are unique to each brand.
Price and running
We tested these cars in cold, wintry weather, so our efficiency results for both are pretty much a worst-case scenario. In these conditions, they delivered a range of around 250-260 miles. Past experience of similarly sized MEB cars suggests that in warmer weather, both should top the 300-mile mark. This duo is capable of impressive charging speeds, which rise to as high as 185kW, depending on the model.
Practicality
Despite their body shapes, the Tavascan and Capri deliver plenty of cabin space and boot capacity. But they have some irritating flaws, too. Neither has a standard rear window wiper (and unless they’re driving at motorway speeds, they both need them), and while other MEB-based cars have their instrument panels adjust with the steering column, they’re fixed in both cars here, so they’re not always in the right position.
Safety
Both cars were assessed by Euro NCAP in 2024 and, unsurprisingly given their similarities, both scooped five-star ratings. The only difference came in the driver-assist categories, with the Cupra’s 79 per cent score beating the Capri’s 72 per cent. NCAP’s notes state that this was due to the Cupra’s more effective autonomous emergency braking system when avoiding traffic crossing junctions.
Ownership
Whether based on the peace of mind of the new-car warranty or feedback from previous owners, the Tavascan looks like it will be the more reassuring car to live with. Cupra finished 18th out of 32 firms in our 2024 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey – not great, yet much better than Ford’s poor showing in 30th. But 23.1 per cent of Cupra owners surveyed experienced car faults, compared with 20.8 per cent for Ford.
Verdict
Winner: Ford Capri
Set aside the controversy of the name, and Ford has created something really convincing with the new Capri. While fans of the original Capri on the hunt for a true driver’s car will no doubt be disappointed, for a five-seat electric SUV, the Ford is really impressive from behind the wheel.
Throw in a spacious, well finished cabin, solid efficiency and charging stats plus strong performance, and there’s plenty to like. Indeed, the only big issue with Ford’s newcomer is that the Explorer offers all of the Capri’s good bits but adds more space and a cheaper price tag.
Runner-up: Cupra Tavascan
Distinctive looks inside and out mean that the Tavascan is one of the few EVs in this class that people can buy with the heart rather than just the head. The Spanish EV’s rakish design hasn’t come at the expense of space, either, while performance is great, too.
However, it isn’t as sharp to drive as the Capri and has a firmer ride, while the brakes aren’t that confidence-inspiring. It’s pricey, too, and with cars in this class seemingly receiving improvements by the minute, the Tavascan will need a boost in ability – or a drop in price – if it’s to hold onto its four-star rating for long.
Prices and Specs
|Ford Capri
|Cupra Tavascan
|Our choice
|Capri Ext. Range Premium
|Cupra Tavascan V1 RWD
|Price from/price of our choice
|£52,175/£56,175
|£47,340/£47,340
|Powertrain and performance
|Powertrain
|1x electric motor
|1x electric motor
|Power
|282bhp
|282bhp
|Torque
|545Nm
|545Nm
|Transmission
|Single-speed/rwd
|Single-speed/rwd
|Battery capacity/usable
|77/77kWh
|77/77kWh
|Official range
|370 miles
|372 miles
|Test efficiency/range
|3.3mi/kWh/269 miles
|3.3mi/kWh/261 miles
|Charging
|135kW (10-80% in 28 mins)
|135kW (10-80% in 28 mins)
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase
|4,734/2,767mm
|4,644/2,766mm
|Width/height
|1,872/1,626mm
|1,861/1,597mm
|Rear kneeroom
|640-881mm
|627-872mm
|Rear headroom/elbow room
|922/1,493mm
|923/1,483mm
|Boot space (seats up/down)
|572/1,505 litres
|540/1,550 litres
|Boot length/width
|805/1,048mm
|993/995mm
|Boot lip height
|750mm
|723mm
|Kerbweight/towing weight
|2,114/1,200kg
|2,178/1,400kg
|Turning circle
|10.8 metres
|10.2 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000)
|£28,127/50.07%
|£23,277/49.17%
|Depreciation
|£24,048
|£24,063
|Insurance group/quote/VED
|30/£767/£0
|34/£920/£0
|Three-year service cost
|£0
|£99 (2 years)
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£192/£384
|£190/£379
|Annual fuel cost (10k miles)
|£742
|£742
|Basic warranty/recovery
|3 yrs (60k miles)/5 yrs
|5 yrs (90,000)/2 yrs
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|30th
|18th
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|89/86/80/72/5 (2024)
|89/86/80/79/5 (2024)
|Equipment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|£800/20 inches
|£695/19 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|F&r/yes
|F&r/yes
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Repair kit/2
|Repair kit/3
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Yes/yes
|Yes/no
|Leather/heated seats
|Artificial/f&r
|No/yes
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|14.6 inches/yes
|15 inches/yes
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Yes/yes
|Yes/£995
|USBs/wireless charging
|Four/yes
|Four/yes
|Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Blind spot warning/head-up display
|Yes/yes
|Yes/no
|Adaptive cruise/steering assist
|Yes/yes
|Yes/no
