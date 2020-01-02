Once you've passed your practical driving test and got your driving licence, the next barrier between you and a whole new level of freedom is finding your first car.

The very best first cars for new drivers offer a combination of cheap insurance, low running costs, easy manoeuvrability, decent levels of safety equipment and practicality. To help make your search as easy as possible, our experts have rounded up the best first cars for new drivers right here.

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We know the cost of buying and running a car can be steep, especially for new drivers, so we’ve chosen these cars with their value for money, reliability and fuel economy at the forefront of our minds. We’ve thoroughly tested every model you can buy in the UK, many of them in head-to-head group tests against rivals, and rounded up the best first cars below.

All of these models are brand new, but many great examples can also be found on the used market for lower prices. If you need more help narrowing down your search, these pages should do the trick…

Compare the best first cars for new drivers

Here are our top new car picks for new drivers complete with prices…

Keep reading to learn more about the very best first cars on sale in the UK. Alternatively, you can also click the links in our table above to jump directly to a specific make and model..

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1. Skoda Fabia

The Skoda Fabia offers big-car levels of practicality and equipment in a compact package.

Prices from £21,000

Best first car for new drivers overall

Pros Plenty of space for a supermini

On-board tech is user friendly

Comfortable enough for longer journeys Cons No fuel-saving hybrid options

Road noise at higher speeds

Low-powered petrols aren’t much fun

First-time drivers need a car that’s easy to drive, cheap to insure and affordable to buy, and the car that manages to blend all of these things together best of all is the Skoda Fabia.