The current Land Rover Defender achieved record sales of 115,404 units last year, but Land Rover is looking to ensure demand remains high by updating the 4x4 – and it looks like we’ve caught this year’s upgraded model testing.

It’s been less than a year since the Defender received its last refresh. But instead of the significant, mid-life facelift that rivals such as the BMW X5 and Mercedes GLE have undergone, the Defender typically gets more frequent, but more minor yearly updates.

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While last year’s Defender update introduced new lights front and rear, larger steel wheel options, new paint finishes and a black grille, the latest car’s changes look to be more minimal.

The light camouflage of this test car suggests we’ll see some tweaks to the front end of the Defender, plus beneath the hidden rear bumper we can see the lower reflector sits slightly higher up. A rear roof spoiler has also been added - possibly in response to the many aftermarket companies that offer a similar part.

We’ve also caught a glimpse of the new Defender’s interior, although it seems the central climate control switchgear, the seats and the overall cabin design will remain the same. We assume the lack of a central seat in the second row is purely for testing purposes too.

The timing of the Defender’s 2026 update could be key to it looking and feeling fresh amongst competition within the Land Rover stable. Next year the ‘baby Defender’ (or ‘Defender Sport’) will arrive, bringing with it the same rugged styling as the existing Defender but with pure-electric power.

Further afield there’s the similarly styled Ineos Grenadier, which recently gained a mid-life facelift, plus the rather imposing Geely Galaxy Battleship 700 from China in 2028.

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