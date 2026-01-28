New Ineos Grenadier facelift 2026 review: better, but still no Land Rover Defender rival
The Ineos Grenadier was always good off road, and now it's also a little better on it thanks to some welcome updates
Verdict
While the updates to the Ineos Grenadier haven’t transformed it into a Land Rover Defender rival, the mechanical tweaks have done enough to make life easier behind the wheel. The steering doesn’t require constant correction, while the necessary safety systems aren’t as intrusive as the set-ups found on many other cars. Most importantly, the revisions haven’t spoiled the car’s outstanding off-road ability.
Since its arrival in 2023, the Ineos Grenadier has established itself as a rugged, all-purpose 4x4 that can go pretty much anywhere once the tarmac stops. It takes its inspiration from the classic Land Rover, so while it’s large and expensive, it’s designed more for adventure than the school run, and this focus on off-road ability means that it doesn’t really compete with the likes of the modern Defender or Mercedes G-Class.
Early drives highlighted this, and there was plenty of criticism of the Grenadier’s steering and some of the more agricultural aspects of the driving experience. But for the 2026 model year, there have been a series of updates to help improve the car’s all-round ability.
From the outside, though, things look largely the same. The main change is to the headlights, which now come with double-ring daytime running lights, while a new wheel design, carried over from the limited-run 1924 Edition, is now available on the standard car. There are updated tyres, too, with the latest Bridgestone Dueler AT002 or optional BF Goodrich All-Terrain KO3 tyres now on offer.
It’s under the skin where the more significant updates have been made, with the steering coming in for a complete overhaul. The 2026 car retains the same recirculating ball set-up as before, but Ineos and supplier Bosch have gone back to the drawing board and reconfigured the system for improved responses. The steering now has a variable ratio, so that it needs less adjustment around the dead-ahead – the outgoing car needed constant adjustment to keep the car tracking straight – but retains the increased sensitivity at the greater lock angles needed for off-road use.
Used - available now
2026 Ineos
Grenadier
12,000 milesAutomaticPetrol3.0LCash £45,850
2026 Ineos
Grenadier
10,612 milesAutomaticPetrol3.0LCash £45,500
2026 Ineos
Grenadier
29,866 milesAutomaticDiesel3.0LCash £36,700
Adjusting the lock stops on the steering has also reduced the turning circle by a metre. The reason for the old set-up was to facilitate fitting snow chains, but with so few owners doing this, it was deemed better to improve the car’s manoeuvrability.
Inside, a carpeted interior is available in place of the standard plastic and rubber flooring, while a new frameless rear-view mirror contains a camera for the driver-monitoring system. It’s part of the compulsory safety kit that is now required on all new cars, which also includes an over-speed warning and lane assist. Fortunately, the Grenadier’s systems aren’t as intrusive as some, while a permanent on-screen shortcut means it’s easy to deactivate the speed-limit warning.
On the road, the Grenadier is still a big beast to handle. There’s plenty of arm twirling needed to get from lock to lock, but when cruising on the motorway you don’t have to give the wheel constant attention like before. It means the car is far easier to handle in regular driving, although it still has to give second best to a Defender for everyday use.
As before, there’s a choice of 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol or diesel engines sourced from BMW, and these deliver excellent performance in such a large car. We’d pick the diesel over the petrol because of its torquier power delivery, plus the fact it can break the 20mpg mark for combined economy.
Whichever engine you choose, they sound great and give the Grenadier a surprising turn of speed, which is made easier to control by the new steering. The lane-assist electronics help here, too, because rather than jerking the steering wheel in your hand to keep you in line (as rival systems do), the system gently applies the brakes to steer you back in the right direction.
Select off-road mode, and all of the electronics, including the parking sensors, are deactivated, so you can hit the rough stuff with no electronic intervention. The Grenadier truly is astonishing off road, and while our test route was wet, muddy and slippery, we didn’t need to resort to engaging the diff locks (front, rear and centre) to keep going.
Another major plus point with the updates is that prices remain unchanged. They kick off at £62,495, which has crept up from the initial launch prices, while Station Wagon and Quartermaster pick-up bodies are available, and prices are identical for the petrol or diesel engines. If you’re in the market for a large 4x4 that will be virtually unstoppable off road, you wouldn’t need to shell out for any extras to help the Grenadier to achieve this.
Tell us which new car you’re interested in and get the very best offers from our network of over 5,500 UK dealers to compare. Let’s go…
|Model:
|Ineos Grenadier Station Wagon 3.0 Fieldmaster
|Price:
|£69,995
|Engine:
|3.0-litre 6cyl in-line petrol
|Power/torque:
|282bhp/450Nm
|Transmission:
|Eight-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
|0-62mph/top speed:
|8.8 seconds/99mph
|Economy/CO2:
|19.6mpg/328g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,896/1,930/2,036mm
|On sale:
|Now