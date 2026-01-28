Verdict

While the updates to the Ineos Grenadier haven’t transformed it into a Land Rover Defender rival, the mechanical tweaks have done enough to make life easier behind the wheel. The steering doesn’t require constant correction, while the necessary safety systems aren’t as intrusive as the set-ups found on many other cars. Most importantly, the revisions haven’t spoiled the car’s outstanding off-road ability.

Since its arrival in 2023, the Ineos Grenadier has established itself as a rugged, all-purpose 4x4 that can go pretty much anywhere once the tarmac stops. It takes its inspiration from the classic Land Rover, so while it’s large and expensive, it’s designed more for adventure than the school run, and this focus on off-road ability means that it doesn’t really compete with the likes of the modern Defender or Mercedes G-Class.

Early drives highlighted this, and there was plenty of criticism of the Grenadier’s steering and some of the more agricultural aspects of the driving experience. But for the 2026 model year, there have been a series of updates to help improve the car’s all-round ability.

From the outside, though, things look largely the same. The main change is to the headlights, which now come with double-ring daytime running lights, while a new wheel design, carried over from the limited-run 1924 Edition, is now available on the standard car. There are updated tyres, too, with the latest Bridgestone Dueler AT002 or optional BF Goodrich All-Terrain KO3 tyres now on offer.

It’s under the skin where the more significant updates have been made, with the steering coming in for a complete overhaul. The 2026 car retains the same recirculating ball set-up as before, but Ineos and supplier Bosch have gone back to the drawing board and reconfigured the system for improved responses. The steering now has a variable ratio, so that it needs less adjustment around the dead-ahead – the outgoing car needed constant adjustment to keep the car tracking straight – but retains the increased sensitivity at the greater lock angles needed for off-road use.