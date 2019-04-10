Or are you looking to sell your car?

The latest Land Rover Discovery is the most capable yet. It manages to blend the unrivalled off-road ability and toughness of the company's previous 4x4s with a considerably better on-road driving experience and greater efficiency. The Discovery is impressively refined, yet it still delivers all the versatility you’d expect from an upmarket seven-seat 4x4. In fact, this Land Rover is almost unsurpassed when it comes to coping with everything from the school run to a fully loaded excursion up a mountain. Granted, there are rivals that are more adept in the bends, and the Land Rover's looks will divide opinion, but few can match the Discovery’s ability to deliver on-road comfort that doesn’t come at the expense of its consummate off-road abilities. If you factor-in some of the smart new technology on board, the Discovery is still a very capable package indeed. About the Land Rover Discovery The current Land Rover Discovery is the first to sport a more rounded (and, therefore, aerodynamic) look. Buyers used to the square shape of the Discovery 3 and 4 may not have warmed to the more streamlined design, but what has remained intact is the spacious 7-seater interior that made the latest Discovery’s predecessors so popular. A facelift in 2020 freshened the exterior, streamlined the engine lineup and added Land Rover's new Pivi Pro infotainment system. Unfortunately, as you may have guessed, the Discovery is not cheap. At more than £60,000, it has moved well beyond the realms of the family SUV market and into the world of luxury 4x4s. It challenges other upmarket seven-seat SUVs, such as the Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90, while some buyers might even consider the Defender 130 model (with seating for eight), or cars like the BMW X5 and Mercedes GLE, which offer the option of a third-row of seats that fold out of the boot floor. 26 A radical diet has helped the latest Discovery shed 480kg when compared to the last model through extensive use of aluminium in its construction. Mind you, a kerbweight of well over 2,300kg means this is still a heavy car.

Whichever model you choose, there aren't many full-size 4x4s that offer the kind of space the Discovery has to offer. The seven-seat layout has room for adults in every seat, while the car's off-road ability is second to none in the class, making this a practical and versatile family car with added 'go anywhere' appeal. Used and nearly new The Discovery still remains a sought-after luxury SUV, although buyers have more choice than ever from the Land Rover marque, with the Evoque, Discovery Sport, Defender, Velar and Range Rover Sport offering a way into Land Rover ownership. The prestigious Range Rover now sits in an altogether different market, commanding prices that push it into competition with the likes of the Bentley Bentayga and even the Rolls Royce Cullinan. Other models in the Land Rover lineup may be more fashionable than the Discovery, but it's no less capable than its siblings, offering seven seats, cavernous space, a premium interior and all the 4x4 ability you might need. Land Rover Discovery history Land Rover Discovery Mk5: 2017-date Buyers looking for a used Land Rover Discovery will find that the Mk5 model still commands a strong price. Residual values of around 60 per cent after a typical three-year/36,000-mile ownership period (from new), mean that you'll still need plenty of cash to secure a decent example, but in exchange, you'll benefit from a supremely capable workhorse, with added refinement and good levels of on-board tech.