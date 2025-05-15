Land Rover Discovery refresh brings new Gemini and Tempest special editions

Land Rover has revealed a selection of subtle updates to its Discovery for the 2026 model year, with small tweaks to the colour and wheel options, plus a pair of distinctive new special editions. Priced from £64,810, the MY26 range is available now solely with a D350 mild-hybrid diesel powertrain across all models.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new special editions, called Gemini and Tempest, add unique styling and trim enhancements to the mid and top points of the range. First is a £72,505 Gemini, which includes new 21-inch wheels and the option of Sedona Red paintwork that's only available on this model.

Inside, a range of additional features such as a refrigerated centre console storage bin, clip-in tablet holders in the second row and a tri-zone climate control system are all included.

At the top-end of the range is Tempest, which kicks off at £83,720 making it the most expensive Discovery available right now.

This model bases its specification on the existing Metropolitan, but adds a Petra Copper contrasting roof and skid plates, plus duo-tone wheels of the same hue. If this finish is a little much, the wheels can also be specified in gloss black for a lower contrast with the main exterior body, which is covered in a matte protective film over one of three colour options.

Inside the Tempest, no box is left unticked with high-grade finishes like one of three Windsor leather options available for the seats, doors and dash, plus a leather-wrapped steering wheel boss to up the premium levels yet further.

Across the rest of the range, Land Rover has added a few new wheel designs in various size options between 20 and 22-inches, plus some new accessory packs available across all specifications.

As mentioned above, all Discovery models now exclusively feature the D350 mild-hybrid diesel engine option, which powers a capable all-wheel drive system through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Peak power is rated at 345bhp, with a stern 700Nm of torque capable of a 3,500kg towing capacity.

The main Discovery range will otherwise continue with S, SE, HSE and Metropolitan trims, in addition to these two special editions and the commercial variants. All are available to order now.

Click here for our list of the best 7-seater cars to buy...