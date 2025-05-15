Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Land Rover Discovery refresh brings new Gemini and Tempest special editions

The Defender might be hogging all the limelight, but Land Rover’s not given up on the Discovery yet

By:Jordan Katsianis
15 May 2025
Land Rover Discovery Tempest - front14

Land Rover has revealed a selection of subtle updates to its Discovery for the 2026 model year, with small tweaks to the colour and wheel options, plus a pair of distinctive new special editions. Priced from £64,810, the MY26 range is available now solely with a D350 mild-hybrid diesel powertrain across all models. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new special editions, called Gemini and Tempest, add unique styling and trim enhancements to the mid and top points of the range. First is a £72,505 Gemini, which includes new 21-inch wheels and the option of Sedona Red paintwork that's only available on this model. 

Inside, a range of additional features such as a refrigerated centre console storage bin, clip-in tablet holders in the second row and a tri-zone climate control system are all included. 

Land Rover Discovery Tempest - dash

At the top-end of the range is Tempest, which kicks off at £83,720 making it the most expensive Discovery available right now. 

This model bases its specification on the existing Metropolitan, but adds a Petra Copper contrasting roof and skid plates, plus duo-tone wheels of the same hue. If this finish is a little much, the wheels can also be specified in gloss black for a lower contrast with the main exterior body, which is covered in a matte protective film over one of three colour options. 

Inside the Tempest, no box is left unticked with high-grade finishes like one of three Windsor leather options available for the seats, doors and dash, plus a leather-wrapped steering wheel boss to up the premium levels yet further. 

Land Rover Discovery Gemini - front

Across the rest of the range, Land Rover has added a few new wheel designs in various size options between 20 and 22-inches, plus some new accessory packs available across all specifications. 

As mentioned above, all Discovery models now exclusively feature the D350 mild-hybrid diesel engine option, which powers a capable all-wheel drive system through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Peak power is rated at 345bhp, with a stern 700Nm of torque capable of a 3,500kg towing capacity. 

The main Discovery range will otherwise continue with S, SE, HSE and Metropolitan trims, in addition to these two special editions and the commercial variants. All are available to order now. 

Click here for our list of the best 7-seater cars to buy...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best 4x4s and off-road cars to buy 2025
Best 4x4s and off-road cars - header image

Best 4x4s and off-road cars to buy 2025

After a four-wheel-drive vehicle with plenty of off-road clout? We have you covered
Best cars & vans
28 Apr 2025
Best large SUVs to buy 2025
Best large SUVs - header image

Best large SUVs to buy 2025

Large SUVs are big on comfort, practicality and versatility. Here’s our pick of the best on sale now
Best cars & vans
11 Apr 2025
Used Car Hunter: stylish seven-seat SUVs for £40,000
Used Car Hunter - seven-seat SUVs

Used Car Hunter: stylish seven-seat SUVs for £40,000

Our car hunter has £40,000 for a seven-seat SUV with boot space to spare, but which one?
Features
12 Mar 2025
Best cars with 3 ISOFIX child seat points 2025
Best cars with 3 ISOFIX points - header image

Best cars with 3 ISOFIX child seat points 2025

Big, young families with lots of car seats need cars with three ISOFIX points and these are the best current options…
Best cars & vans
5 Mar 2025

Most Popular

Not bothered by MoT advisories? That may be about to change
Protyre area manager Simon Hall inspecting a Vauxhall Corsa&#039;s tyre

Not bothered by MoT advisories? That may be about to change

The number of MoT failures caused by worn tyres is on the rise, and experts are calling for mandatory follow-ups on advisories
News
12 May 2025
Confirmed: New VW Golf GTI will be electric – and it’s a “monster”
VW Golf GTI badge

Confirmed: New VW Golf GTI will be electric – and it’s a “monster”

VW is taking the iconic hot hatchback brand into the electric era with the new Golf GTI EV already in development…
News
13 May 2025
Audi e-tron GT gets huge £20k price cut as new entry-level quattro joins range
Audi e-tron GT quattro - front 3/4 dynamic

Audi e-tron GT gets huge £20k price cut as new entry-level quattro joins range

Most basic e-tron GT also comes with the longest range and nigh-on 500bhp
News
13 May 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content