Kia XCeed to keep pace with new engines for 2026
The XCeed joins the Picanto in receiving some trim changes and extra equipment
The XCeed crossover SUV is one of the older models in Kia’s line up having launched in 2019, but now it’s been updated for 2026 with a new trim level range and even a couple of new engines.
In 2022 the XCeed received its mid-life facelift with cosmetic tweaks including new lights, bumpers and wheels and this is all retained for the latest car with significant changes happening under the surface instead. Kia says the new XCeed is available to order now with first deliveries expected in September.
First up there’s a new mild-hybrid 1.0-litre ‘T-GDi’ engine replacing the old 1.5-litre unit. The 1.0-litre petrol engine produces 113bhp and 200Nm of torque, which is some way off the old 1.5-litre’s 158bhp output. It’s more frugal, however. Fitted with a six-speed manual, the new engine provides up to 47mpg, up from 44.8mpg.
Elsewhere there’s a new 1.6-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with 177bhp and 265Nm of torque - providing a zero to 62mph time of 8.5 seconds and a top speed of 130mph. While the smaller 1.0-litre unit comes with a choice of six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearboxes, the 1.6-litre unit only comes with the auto. There’s no mention of a return for the plug-in hybrid that went off sale back in 2023.
Like the Picanto city car, which also gained an update for the 2026 model year, the XCeed’s trim level structure has been re-jigged. Replacing ‘2’ and ‘3’ trims, the XCeed now kicks off with the ‘Pure’ from £25,165, rising to the ‘GT-Line’ from £26,565 and finally the GT-Line S from £31,215.
Aside from the 177bhp engine only being offered on the GT-Line S, there are several differences between the trims in terms of equipment. The Pure gets all the same kit as the old ‘2’ but gains some new additions such as; electric folding and heated door mirrors with LED indicators, rain-sensing wipers, black cloth and artificial leather seat upholstery, an electric driver’s seat lumbar support, automatic air conditioning, paddle shifters (for the automatic only) and a selection of three drive modes.
GT-Line adds bigger 18-inch wheels than the Pure’s 16-inch rims, a heated steering wheel and heated front seats, sportier GT-Line design inside and out, tinted windows and adaptive cruise control.
GT-Line S comes with a 12.3-inch driver’s display to sit alongside the standard-fit 10.25-inch touchscreen, a wireless smartphone charger, an uprated sound system, panoramic sunroof, a powered bootlid, leather and suede upholstery and heated outer rear seats.
For ‘consistency across the range’ Kia will add the new trim level structure to other models across its line up - whether they’re pure-electric or not.
The Kia XCeed isn’t the only family-friendly crossover Kia makes, there’s also the Niro, the all-electric EV3, Sportage and Stonic to name a few - head over to the Auto Express Find A Car service for great deals on all those Kias and plenty more.
Deals on Kia XCeed rivals
Find a car with the experts