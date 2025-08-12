The XCeed crossover SUV is one of the older models in Kia’s line up having launched in 2019, but now it’s been updated for 2026 with a new trim level range and even a couple of new engines.

In 2022 the XCeed received its mid-life facelift with cosmetic tweaks including new lights, bumpers and wheels and this is all retained for the latest car with significant changes happening under the surface instead. Kia says the new XCeed is available to order now with first deliveries expected in September.

First up there’s a new mild-hybrid 1.0-litre ‘T-GDi’ engine replacing the old 1.5-litre unit. The 1.0-litre petrol engine produces 113bhp and 200Nm of torque, which is some way off the old 1.5-litre’s 158bhp output. It’s more frugal, however. Fitted with a six-speed manual, the new engine provides up to 47mpg, up from 44.8mpg.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Elsewhere there’s a new 1.6-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with 177bhp and 265Nm of torque - providing a zero to 62mph time of 8.5 seconds and a top speed of 130mph. While the smaller 1.0-litre unit comes with a choice of six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearboxes, the 1.6-litre unit only comes with the auto. There’s no mention of a return for the plug-in hybrid that went off sale back in 2023.