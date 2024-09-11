Kia EV3 review

Is the Kia EV3 a good car?

Kia has a reputation for shaking up the electric car market. It did it first with the EV6 and more recently the EV9, but now the Kia EV3 has arrived to appeal to an even wider audience. It scores highly on efficiency, interior design and packaging, but there are still some question marks over the driving experience, which we’ll look at more closely when UK-specification models arrive. If Kia has sorted this for UK models, it’ll no doubt have hit the bullseye.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style Crossover SUV Powertrain(s) 81.4kWh battery, 1x e-motor, two-wheel drive Safety N/A Warranty 10yrs/100,000 miles

How much does the Kia EV3 cost?

Kia will offer the EV3 in three trim levels in the UK, with the option of two battery sizes. Prices will start at £32,995 for the entry-level Air model with a 58.3kWh battery, which is the only version available with the smaller battery. The Air can also be configured with a larger 81.4kWh battery that costs from £35,995, with the GT-Line and GT-Line S models kicking off at £39,495 and £42,995 respectively.

A dual-motor option will be along later, but for now we’re driving the single-motor with the larger of the two batteries, which is expected to be the best-seller in the UK. Against key rivals such as the Volvo EX30 or Volkswagen ID.3, the Kia is priced around the same level but comes with more equipment, and – in the case of the 81.4kWh battery – a longer range.

Engines, performance & drive We only sampled the entry-level single-motor variant and found it to be fast enough, if not exactly electrifying in terms of performance.

Much like the larger EV6, the EV3 feels well engineered and easy to drive. There’s also a refreshingly natural feel to the throttle and brake pedals that make them easy to acclimatise to. In fact, the brakes are particularly impressive, thanks to a consistent feel as they switch between friction and regenerative modes.