Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
Car group tests

Kia EV3 vs Cupra Born: electric newcomer faces off against sporty hatch

Kia’s new EV3 and Cupra’s Born are two of the most efficient small EVs on sale today. Which should you be plugging in?

By:Alex Ingram
24 Jan 2025
Kia EV3 and Cupra Born - front tracking35

Range anxiety. Two words which were the bane of every electric car driver’s life when the tech was in its infancy. It wasn’t so long ago that we’d grumble about low ranges that made the small, attainable EV little more than a second car at best. But it hasn’t taken long for things to change, with many modestly sized family hatchbacks now capable of going further than 300 miles on a single charge.

Advertisement - Article continues below

When it comes to headline figures, the newest addition to the class has the beating of every other option. Based on WLTP data, the Kia EV3 can cover up to 375 miles on a charge. And with battery tech becoming ever cheaper, it’s possible to snag a model capable of that figure for a fiver less than 36 grand – only a few thousand pounds more than the top-of-the-range version of Kia’s petrol family hatch, the Ceed, a car which is less roomy, slower and will be more expensive to run.

Of course, there is a huge selection of EVs that tick similar boxes, too. Among the most compelling is the Cupra Born, which takes up similar space on the road to a Volkswagen Golf, and has a maximum range that’s just three miles short of the EV3’s. We find out which is better in this week’s twin test.

Kia EV3

Kia EV3 - front tracking35
Model:Kia EV3 GT-Line S
Price:£35,995
Powertrain:Powertrain: 1x e-motor, 81.4kWh battery, 201bhp
0-62mph:7.9 seconds
Test efficiency:3.3 miles/kWh
Test range:269 miles
Annual VED:£0

Kia’s purpose-built electric cars are named in multiples of threes, but it doesn’t mean that the new Kia EV3 is one third the car of the flagship EV9. While it doesn’t get the 800-volt architecture of the seven-seat SUV (or the EV6 that sits between them), it doesn’t skimp on battery capacity or in-car tech.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

In terms of price and size, the EV3 looks similar to Kia’s existing entry-level electric car, the Niro EV. The Niro will continue in all three of its powertrain forms (hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric), but in the case of the latter, most buyers will find the EV3 the more attractive option in most areas except cabin space, where it falls short of the Niro EV.

Tester's notes

As with most new cars, the EV3 has a range of drive modes. The throttle response offers a choice of three settings and the steering comes with two, but we struggled to find the point in changing between them.

While Sport mode makes the throttle feel sharper and more responsive, it doesn’t make the car any faster. The difference between Comfort and Eco, meanwhile, is almost impossible to feel.

Likewise, the Sport steering setting adds a little weight, but the difference is so small that it hardly feels worth the effort.

Cupra Born

Cupra Born - front tracking35
Model:Cupra Born VZ
Price:£41,795
Powertrain:1x e-motor, 84kWh battery, 321bhp
0-62mph:5.7 seconds
Test efficiency:3.3 miles/kWh
Test range:261 miles
Annual VED:£0

It’s tricky to stand out in a class filled with so many competitive alternatives, but the Cupra Born has managed to find a smart little niche for itself.

While so many of the Born’s rivals try to boost their appeal with chunky SUV design cues (thanks to the floor-mounted battery packs of electric cars, the shift to a taller, boxier shape is an obvious design choice), the Cupra takes things in the other direction by offering a sharp and sporty look.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

It rides on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform that’s specifically designed for EVs, and the overall proportions are determined by the fact that there is no need to package a bulky internal-combustion engine up front. The bonnet is short, which enables the wheelbase and the cabin to be stretched further towards the front. In other words, it’s the length of a regular family hatchback, but manages to offer more space inside.

Tester's notes

The Born VZ comes with a Sennheiser audio system as standard, which is optional on the rest of the range. The set-up tries to give the sense of a surround-speaker set-up by separating certain frequencies and playing them from different locations in the cabin.

You can adjust the strength of the effect, which is a good thing because it occasionally does odd things to the music. On some occasions, we noticed that it split the drum track between front and rear, so it sounded like someone was just lightly tapping the dash along to the song.

Head-to-head

Kia EV3 and Cupra Born - face-to-face static35

On the road
The Kia’s soft suspension makes it fairly relaxing to drive, and its performance isn’t the best in the class. The Cupra feels a little more fun on a twisty road without unduly sacrificing comfort, and in most forms it feels more responsive under acceleration.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The EV3 is a little more refined at speed, because its tyres don’t transmit as much road noise into the cabin, and its steering is precise and pleasingly weighted.

Tech highlights
To get the best range from the Born, you need the performance VZ trim; it’s the only version that gets the largest 84kWh battery. Cheaper, 77kWh models offer a 348-mile range.

The EV3 is available with a choice of 58.3kWh or 81.4kWh batteries; in matching trim levels, the latter costs £3,000 more. At up to 185kW, the Cupra offers quicker charging than its South Korean competitor (127.5kW).

Price and running
In the cold conditions of our test, which are unflattering for EVs, there wasn’t much to separate this pair in terms of efficiency.

We’ve experienced much better returns than the 3.3mi/kWh each car achieved when the weather has been warmer, and both models are above average for the class. But it’s a shame that only the top-spec EV3 is offered with a heat pump – and even then, it’s an optional extra.

Practicality
Both cars have different strengths when it comes to practicality. The Cupra is more spacious and comfortable in the back, because the Kia’s high floor relative to the seat base means that it’s short on under-thigh support.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Kia’s 460-litre boot is 75 litres larger than its rival’s, though, plus there is a 25-litre front storage area, a useful feature that’s absent in the Cupra.

Safety
The Born received a five-star rating from Euro NCAP when it was tested in 2022. Recent additions to the range include an augmented-reality head-up display that superimposes instructions and warnings onto the windscreen in real time.

The EV3 hasn’t been assessed by NCAP yet, but even in its entry-level form is loaded with advanced driver-assist tech, including a blind-spot detection system.

Ownership
Kia has consistently ranked high in our Driver Power customer satisfaction surveys. The brand’s third-place finish in 2024 suggests the EV3 will be a fairly easy to get along with.

Cupra’s 18th-place result is less impressive, ranking it just in the bottom half of the 32 manufacturers featured. Kia’s superb seven-year warranty is four years longer than Cupra’s, too, but both cars get eight years’ of battery cover.

Verdict

Kia EV3 - rear tracking35

Winner: Kia EV3

Any driver who has previously been hesitant about buying an EV because of concerns over range anxiety should give the EV3 serious consideration. Its 300-mile real-world range is excellent for the money, and should reassure even those drivers who are most cautious of switching to electrification.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

For those already converted to electric, Kia’s latest has so much to admire; it’s comfortable, has a big boot, and should be easy to live with – especially thanks to its warranty package. It’s the most compelling EV Kia produces, and by extension one of the best on sale today.

Runner-up: Cupra Born

Cupra Born - front tracking35

Almost four years after the Cupra Born went on sale, it has now become the car that we’d argue it should have been all along. Interior packaging and comfort were always strong points, but the areas where you’d expect the Volkswagen Group to get it right straight away – including cabin ergonomics – didn’t live up to expectations.

Those initial failings haven’t been totally banished, but they have been vastly improved, making the Born more appealing than ever.  The VZ has boosted the line-up and offers a unique, compelling alternative to most other EVs.

Prices and specs

 Kia EV3 GT-Line SCupra Born
Our choiceKia EV3 GT-Line SCupra Born VZ
Price from/price of our choice£35,995/£42,995£41,795/£44,625
Powertrain and performance  
Powertrain1x electric motor1x electric motor
Power201bhp321bhp
Torque283Nm545Nm
TransmissionSingle-speed/FWDSingle-speed/RWD
0-62mph/top speed7.9 secs/105mph5.7 secs/124mph
Battery capacity/usable81.4/81.4kWh84/79kWh
Test efficiency/range3.3mi/kWh/269 miles3.3mi/kWh/261 miles
Charging127.5kW (10-80% in 31 mins)185kW (10-80% in 26 mins)
Dimensions  
Length/wheelbase4,310/2,680mm4,322/2,766mm
Width/height1,850/1,570mm1,778/1,540mm
Rear kneeroom576-813mm576-824mm
Rear headroom/elbow room925/1,504mm929/1,445mm
Boot space (front/seats up/down)25/460/1,250 litresN/A/385/1,267 litres
Boot length/width805/1,048mm858/992mm
Boot lip height750mm785mm
Kerbweight/towing weight1,885/1,000kg1,999kg/N/A
Turning circle10.4 metres10.2 metres
Costs/ownership  
Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)£21,601/50.24%£21,750/48.74%
Depreciation£14,394£20,045
Ins. group/quote/VED36/£696/£023/£711/ £0
Three-year service cost£419£529 (2 years)
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£172/£344£178/£357
Annual fuel cost (10k miles)£742£742
Basic warranty/recovery7yrs (100k miles)/1yr3yrs (unlimited)/1yr
Driver Power manufacturer position3rd18th
NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/starsTBC93/89/73/80/5 (2022)
Equipment  
Metallic paint/wheel size£625/19 inches£695/20 inches
Parking sensors/cameraF&r/360 degreesF&r/yes
Spare wheel/Isofix pointsRepair kit/twoRepair kit/three
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/yesYes/no
Leather/heated seatsArtificial/f&rNo/yes
Screen size/digital dashboard12.3in/yes10.25in/yes
Climate control/panoramic sunroofYes/noYes/£995
USBs/wirelesschargingFour/yesThree/yes
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesYes/yes
Blind-spot warning/head-up displayYes/yesNo/no
Adaptive cruise/steering assistYes/yesYes/yes
Skip advert
Advertisement
Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

New & used car deals

Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring

RRP £14,995Avg. savings £1,676 off RRP*
New Dacia Spring
Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo

RRP £15,060Avg. savings £1,844 off RRP*Used from £9,500
New Volkswagen PoloUsed Volkswagen Polo
Omoda 5

Omoda 5

RRP £25,235Avg. savings £1,824 off RRP*Used from £24,000
New Omoda 5Used Omoda 5
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

RRP £29,540Avg. savings £3,974 off RRP*Used from £14,285
New Hyundai TucsonUsed Hyundai Tucson
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Toyota MR2 is all but confirmed
Toyota MR2 design render (watermarked)

New Toyota MR2 is all but confirmed

Work is under way on a new petrol two-seater that will use the mid-engined powertrain from Toyota's Tokyo Auto Salon concept
News
22 Jan 2025
Car Deal of the Day: BMW i5 gives luxury electric motoring for £394 a month
BMW i5 - main image

Car Deal of the Day: BMW i5 gives luxury electric motoring for £394 a month

The BMW i5 is a high-tech electric saloon for a very reasonable price, as this Deal of the Day for 20 January goes to show
News
20 Jan 2025
UK electric car charger roll-out being undermined by misguided strategy
Renault Zoe connected to a roadside EV charger

UK electric car charger roll-out being undermined by misguided strategy

Strategy labelled ‘biggest waste of taxpayers’ money ever’ as UK authorities race to install low-power pavement chargers
News
23 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content