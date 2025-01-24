Kia EV3 vs Cupra Born: electric newcomer faces off against sporty hatch
Kia’s new EV3 and Cupra’s Born are two of the most efficient small EVs on sale today. Which should you be plugging in?
Range anxiety. Two words which were the bane of every electric car driver’s life when the tech was in its infancy. It wasn’t so long ago that we’d grumble about low ranges that made the small, attainable EV little more than a second car at best. But it hasn’t taken long for things to change, with many modestly sized family hatchbacks now capable of going further than 300 miles on a single charge.
When it comes to headline figures, the newest addition to the class has the beating of every other option. Based on WLTP data, the Kia EV3 can cover up to 375 miles on a charge. And with battery tech becoming ever cheaper, it’s possible to snag a model capable of that figure for a fiver less than 36 grand – only a few thousand pounds more than the top-of-the-range version of Kia’s petrol family hatch, the Ceed, a car which is less roomy, slower and will be more expensive to run.
Of course, there is a huge selection of EVs that tick similar boxes, too. Among the most compelling is the Cupra Born, which takes up similar space on the road to a Volkswagen Golf, and has a maximum range that’s just three miles short of the EV3’s. We find out which is better in this week’s twin test.
Kia EV3
|Model:
|Kia EV3 GT-Line S
|Price:
|£35,995
|Powertrain:
|Powertrain: 1x e-motor, 81.4kWh battery, 201bhp
|0-62mph:
|7.9 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|3.3 miles/kWh
|Test range:
|269 miles
|Annual VED:
|£0
Kia’s purpose-built electric cars are named in multiples of threes, but it doesn’t mean that the new Kia EV3 is one third the car of the flagship EV9. While it doesn’t get the 800-volt architecture of the seven-seat SUV (or the EV6 that sits between them), it doesn’t skimp on battery capacity or in-car tech.
In terms of price and size, the EV3 looks similar to Kia’s existing entry-level electric car, the Niro EV. The Niro will continue in all three of its powertrain forms (hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric), but in the case of the latter, most buyers will find the EV3 the more attractive option in most areas except cabin space, where it falls short of the Niro EV.
Tester's notes
As with most new cars, the EV3 has a range of drive modes. The throttle response offers a choice of three settings and the steering comes with two, but we struggled to find the point in changing between them.
While Sport mode makes the throttle feel sharper and more responsive, it doesn’t make the car any faster. The difference between Comfort and Eco, meanwhile, is almost impossible to feel.
Likewise, the Sport steering setting adds a little weight, but the difference is so small that it hardly feels worth the effort.
Cupra Born
|Model:
|Cupra Born VZ
|Price:
|£41,795
|Powertrain:
|1x e-motor, 84kWh battery, 321bhp
|0-62mph:
|5.7 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|3.3 miles/kWh
|Test range:
|261 miles
|Annual VED:
|£0
It’s tricky to stand out in a class filled with so many competitive alternatives, but the Cupra Born has managed to find a smart little niche for itself.
While so many of the Born’s rivals try to boost their appeal with chunky SUV design cues (thanks to the floor-mounted battery packs of electric cars, the shift to a taller, boxier shape is an obvious design choice), the Cupra takes things in the other direction by offering a sharp and sporty look.
It rides on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform that’s specifically designed for EVs, and the overall proportions are determined by the fact that there is no need to package a bulky internal-combustion engine up front. The bonnet is short, which enables the wheelbase and the cabin to be stretched further towards the front. In other words, it’s the length of a regular family hatchback, but manages to offer more space inside.
Tester's notes
The Born VZ comes with a Sennheiser audio system as standard, which is optional on the rest of the range. The set-up tries to give the sense of a surround-speaker set-up by separating certain frequencies and playing them from different locations in the cabin.
You can adjust the strength of the effect, which is a good thing because it occasionally does odd things to the music. On some occasions, we noticed that it split the drum track between front and rear, so it sounded like someone was just lightly tapping the dash along to the song.
Head-to-head
On the road
The Kia’s soft suspension makes it fairly relaxing to drive, and its performance isn’t the best in the class. The Cupra feels a little more fun on a twisty road without unduly sacrificing comfort, and in most forms it feels more responsive under acceleration.
The EV3 is a little more refined at speed, because its tyres don’t transmit as much road noise into the cabin, and its steering is precise and pleasingly weighted.
Tech highlights
To get the best range from the Born, you need the performance VZ trim; it’s the only version that gets the largest 84kWh battery. Cheaper, 77kWh models offer a 348-mile range.
The EV3 is available with a choice of 58.3kWh or 81.4kWh batteries; in matching trim levels, the latter costs £3,000 more. At up to 185kW, the Cupra offers quicker charging than its South Korean competitor (127.5kW).
Price and running
In the cold conditions of our test, which are unflattering for EVs, there wasn’t much to separate this pair in terms of efficiency.
We’ve experienced much better returns than the 3.3mi/kWh each car achieved when the weather has been warmer, and both models are above average for the class. But it’s a shame that only the top-spec EV3 is offered with a heat pump – and even then, it’s an optional extra.
Practicality
Both cars have different strengths when it comes to practicality. The Cupra is more spacious and comfortable in the back, because the Kia’s high floor relative to the seat base means that it’s short on under-thigh support.
The Kia’s 460-litre boot is 75 litres larger than its rival’s, though, plus there is a 25-litre front storage area, a useful feature that’s absent in the Cupra.
Safety
The Born received a five-star rating from Euro NCAP when it was tested in 2022. Recent additions to the range include an augmented-reality head-up display that superimposes instructions and warnings onto the windscreen in real time.
The EV3 hasn’t been assessed by NCAP yet, but even in its entry-level form is loaded with advanced driver-assist tech, including a blind-spot detection system.
Ownership
Kia has consistently ranked high in our Driver Power customer satisfaction surveys. The brand’s third-place finish in 2024 suggests the EV3 will be a fairly easy to get along with.
Cupra’s 18th-place result is less impressive, ranking it just in the bottom half of the 32 manufacturers featured. Kia’s superb seven-year warranty is four years longer than Cupra’s, too, but both cars get eight years’ of battery cover.
Verdict
Winner: Kia EV3
Any driver who has previously been hesitant about buying an EV because of concerns over range anxiety should give the EV3 serious consideration. Its 300-mile real-world range is excellent for the money, and should reassure even those drivers who are most cautious of switching to electrification.
For those already converted to electric, Kia’s latest has so much to admire; it’s comfortable, has a big boot, and should be easy to live with – especially thanks to its warranty package. It’s the most compelling EV Kia produces, and by extension one of the best on sale today.
Runner-up: Cupra Born
Almost four years after the Cupra Born went on sale, it has now become the car that we’d argue it should have been all along. Interior packaging and comfort were always strong points, but the areas where you’d expect the Volkswagen Group to get it right straight away – including cabin ergonomics – didn’t live up to expectations.
Those initial failings haven’t been totally banished, but they have been vastly improved, making the Born more appealing than ever. The VZ has boosted the line-up and offers a unique, compelling alternative to most other EVs.
Prices and specs
|Kia EV3 GT-Line S
|Cupra Born
|Our choice
|Kia EV3 GT-Line S
|Cupra Born VZ
|Price from/price of our choice
|£35,995/£42,995
|£41,795/£44,625
|Powertrain and performance
|Powertrain
|1x electric motor
|1x electric motor
|Power
|201bhp
|321bhp
|Torque
|283Nm
|545Nm
|Transmission
|Single-speed/FWD
|Single-speed/RWD
|0-62mph/top speed
|7.9 secs/105mph
|5.7 secs/124mph
|Battery capacity/usable
|81.4/81.4kWh
|84/79kWh
|Test efficiency/range
|3.3mi/kWh/269 miles
|3.3mi/kWh/261 miles
|Charging
|127.5kW (10-80% in 31 mins)
|185kW (10-80% in 26 mins)
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase
|4,310/2,680mm
|4,322/2,766mm
|Width/height
|1,850/1,570mm
|1,778/1,540mm
|Rear kneeroom
|576-813mm
|576-824mm
|Rear headroom/elbow room
|925/1,504mm
|929/1,445mm
|Boot space (front/seats up/down)
|25/460/1,250 litres
|N/A/385/1,267 litres
|Boot length/width
|805/1,048mm
|858/992mm
|Boot lip height
|750mm
|785mm
|Kerbweight/towing weight
|1,885/1,000kg
|1,999kg/N/A
|Turning circle
|10.4 metres
|10.2 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)
|£21,601/50.24%
|£21,750/48.74%
|Depreciation
|£14,394
|£20,045
|Ins. group/quote/VED
|36/£696/£0
|23/£711/ £0
|Three-year service cost
|£419
|£529 (2 years)
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£172/£344
|£178/£357
|Annual fuel cost (10k miles)
|£742
|£742
|Basic warranty/recovery
|7yrs (100k miles)/1yr
|3yrs (unlimited)/1yr
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|3rd
|18th
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|TBC
|93/89/73/80/5 (2022)
|Equipment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|£625/19 inches
|£695/20 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|F&r/360 degrees
|F&r/yes
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Repair kit/two
|Repair kit/three
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Yes/yes
|Yes/no
|Leather/heated seats
|Artificial/f&r
|No/yes
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|12.3in/yes
|10.25in/yes
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Yes/no
|Yes/£995
|USBs/wirelesscharging
|Four/yes
|Three/yes
|Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Blind-spot warning/head-up display
|Yes/yes
|No/no
|Adaptive cruise/steering assist
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes