Kia EV3 vs Cupra Born: electric newcomer faces off against sporty hatch

Range anxiety. Two words which were the bane of every electric car driver’s life when the tech was in its infancy. It wasn’t so long ago that we’d grumble about low ranges that made the small, attainable EV little more than a second car at best. But it hasn’t taken long for things to change, with many modestly sized family hatchbacks now capable of going further than 300 miles on a single charge.

When it comes to headline figures, the newest addition to the class has the beating of every other option. Based on WLTP data, the Kia EV3 can cover up to 375 miles on a charge. And with battery tech becoming ever cheaper, it’s possible to snag a model capable of that figure for a fiver less than 36 grand – only a few thousand pounds more than the top-of-the-range version of Kia’s petrol family hatch, the Ceed, a car which is less roomy, slower and will be more expensive to run.

Of course, there is a huge selection of EVs that tick similar boxes, too. Among the most compelling is the Cupra Born, which takes up similar space on the road to a Volkswagen Golf, and has a maximum range that’s just three miles short of the EV3’s. We find out which is better in this week’s twin test.

Kia EV3

Model: Kia EV3 GT-Line S Price: £35,995 Powertrain: Powertrain: 1x e-motor, 81.4kWh battery, 201bhp 0-62mph: 7.9 seconds Test efficiency: 3.3 miles/kWh Test range: 269 miles Annual VED: £0

Kia’s purpose-built electric cars are named in multiples of threes, but it doesn’t mean that the new Kia EV3 is one third the car of the flagship EV9. While it doesn’t get the 800-volt architecture of the seven-seat SUV (or the EV6 that sits between them), it doesn’t skimp on battery capacity or in-car tech.